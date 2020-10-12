Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds

Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.

The package comes with two tiny earbuds, each with the funky Skullcandy logo subtly etched on the top of each piece, and a charging case. There’s also a bag of accessories containing a few different sized rubber gaskets and a USB Type-C to USB Type-A for charging.

Being wireless earbuds that fit in the ear, you need to push and twist them in place to ensure that they stay in place. I found for everyday use, I could fit them quite loosely and they’d stay in place. For more rigorous activities, I wasn’t confident that they’d not fall out without really screwing them into my ears. This way they fit tight, but they were not as immediately comfortable- but I soon got used to them.

The Sesh Evo functions were really easy to use. The whole of the front face of each earbud is a massive button, so there’s no fiddling around. The hardest thing is remembering the different button press combos. Thankfully some logic has been employed. Pressing and holding the buttons on each side for 2 seconds turns them on, with 4 seconds turning them off.

Calls can be answered and ended with one press of either earbud button. Same with starting and stopping music- one press on either will sort it out. A double-tap on the right side turns up the volume, whilst a double-tap on the left side turns it down. Skipped tracks is done by pressing and holding the right button 2 seconds for forward and the left for backwards. Taping either button three times activates the assistant.

Four presses on either side cycles through the three EQ modes. Users can select from music, movie or podcast depending on what they are listening to.

Not only do the earbuds come with comprehensive easy-to-follow instructions, but there’s also a handy card with all the info. I took a photo of the card for reference when out and about until I remembered the button combos.

The earbuds are apparently sweat, water and dust resistant. They do look pretty much sealed in. Even the tiny speakers have a protective film over them to stop stuff getting right in there.

The charging case is robust and does a good job of protecting the earbuds whilst keeping them charged. The case has enough battery capacity to keep the buds going for 19 hours. Fully charged the earbuds, themselves, have 5 hours of charge, that’s 24 hours of use without a power socket. A 10-minute rest in the charging case is long enough for the earbuds to charge up for another 2 hour’s use, which isn’t bad at all.

The earbuds have Tile functionality built in. I have a Tile dongle on my keys, so already had the app on my phone. Syncing the individual earbud to the app was easy. Tile has a range of products that interact with one another and other Tile compatible devices to create a mesh that can be used to track errant items. You can use the Tile app to track the earbuds to their last know location and trigger the earbuds to make a noise.

The Sesh Evo earbuds pack quite a bit of volume for their tiny size. The 6mm drivers have an impedance of 32 Ohms, THD of less than 3% at 1Khz and a sound pressure level of 99-105dB.

If the above doesn’t mean anything to you, I like my volume load and crisp and the Sesh Evo earbuds delivered.

Skullcandy’s Sesh Evo wireless earbuds are easy to put on, even if you do have to screw them right in for a good fit. They are also very discreet. The earbud functions are simple to use and they sound great. They are a great set of earbuds for Android and Apple phones and other devices that support Bluetooth audio.