Hands-on review: STM laptop bags

Post COVID-19 we have adopted a hybrid office for most of our team members. We already all used laptops but we didn’t want the working from home experience to be less productive than our office environment.

So this has seen us buy screens, keyboard, mice and laptop bags for most of our team.

When it came to the bags, we have tried two different models from the STM range of laptop bags:

The STM Myth Laptop Brief

Some of our team wanted a slim line bag that basically just carries their laptop.

The Myth is exactly that and available in a smaller size for 13 and 14” laptops or a medium size version for 15 and 16” laptops.

It has two outside pockets, one of which has a zipper. The zipped pocket has a bunch of compartments for passport sized things, as well as pens and a hole to thread your headphones through.

Then the main bag itself has two compartments, the thinner of the two has a divider, which could be used for A4 sized documents, the other is wider with pockets for cables. In fact either side easily fit my MacBook Air, so in theory you could be carrying two thin laptops without issue. Both pockets are well padded, although only one has the padding at the bottom.

You can carry the bag by the attached top handle or with the included shoulder strap.

Very usefully for travellers it has a strap so that you can secure the bag to the top extendable handle of your roll on luggage.

The zippers are solid, the stitching feels high quality and it’s a great quality small bag.

The STM Saga bag

Other members of the team wanted more of a backpack.

The Saga is a smallish streamlined backpack designed for 15 and 16” laptops.

It has a single outside pocket, as well as two outside side pockets.

The main excitement is the vast interior. When you unzip the main section of the bag, you can actually flip down the lid and access simply vast numbers of pockets. There are pockets for two laptops, a smart phone, cables, pens and almost anything you can think of. One of these internal pockets is made in a see through mesh material with a zipper.

The whole bag is also waterproof (officially water repellant) and the main zipper has a special covering to keep the dust and water from entering through the zipper.

Colour options include black, dark blue, grey or purple.

This backpack is high quality, well constructed and has a solid feeling.