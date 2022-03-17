FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Data
PC Hardware
Review
Thunderbolt
Data transfer
Terra Master

Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS

By Darren Price
Today

Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind. Users can add two drives, be them regular hard drives or solid-state drives in either 2.5” or 3.5” form factors. Once installed, they can be set up either as a RAID or as single disks.

Be it data storage for a large project, or sampling an extension of PC or Mac internal data Terra Master’s TD2 offers users the choice between data redundancy or high-performance data access. The aluminium chassis houses two drives which are screwed into removable, easy to access, caddies.

The device does not come with any drives, which will need to be purchased separately. This offers users the choice of drive type and manufacturer according to usage and budget. The kit comes with all the screws you need for the installation of 2.5” and 3.5” drives. It even comes with a screwdriver.

The back of the device has two Thunderbolt 3 sockets and a tiny dial for selecting the DAS format type. There’s also a reset point for reinitialising the device once the format has been selected. Terra Master has included a tiny screwdriver for selecting the configuration and a pin for the reset button.
The TD2 feels robust and looks rather smart. The carry handle allows it to be easily moved about. There’s also a visible cooling at the back fan for keeping your drives nice and cool.

Being a Thunderbolt 3 device, the TD2 can be daisy-chained with other Thunderbolt devices. The downside of this is that, whilst common with Apple products, not all PCs and Laptops have Thunderbolt 3 functionality. This is improving, and I’m finding most laptops now seem to have Thunderbolt 3 sockets as well as regular USB-C sockets.

Every once in a while, a device turns up for review that misbehaves. I’ve tested a few Terra Master devices in the past and have had no trouble at all with them. The same can’t be said for the TD2 Thunderbolt 2-bay direct-attached storage.

The set-up should be painless. Following the instructions, you install your drives, connect up the unit to your device and switch it on. The drives initialise in whatever RAID set-up you’ve chosen and then appear on your computer for formatting. Unfortunately, the drives, which I’d used to test another TM product without issues, were not registering with the TD2.

Contrary to the manual, the Terra Master boffins suggested that I switch the device on, connect it to a PC without any drives and then insert a drive. Low and behold, the drive engaged. I did the same with the other one with similar success. Bizarre, but I got there in the end.

The TD2 allows users to select from several drive configurations. The configuration depends on speed, capacity, and data redundancy needs.

The dial on the back of the TD2 allows for selection from Single, Raid 0, RAID 1, and JBOD configurations. Selection is easy, you just rotate the dial to the required configuration with the tiny included screwdriver and use the pin tool to push the recessed reset button for five seconds until the drives reconfigure. It’s worth noting that all data on the drives is destroyed when changing configurations.

The simplest drive configuration is to set up both drives as single storage drives. This keeps the drives separate physical disks, just as they would be if just installed in a computer. There are no data redundancy or data access performance advantages. 

RAID 0 (RAID being “redundant array of inexpensive disks” or “redundant array of independent disks”) combines the drives and stripes data across both disks. The advantage of this is an increase in performance.  

RAID 1 creates two identical copies of the data on both drives. This means that if data is corrupted on one drive, or the disk fails entirely, important data can still be accessed from the duplicate on the other drive. The downside of this is that the drive capacity is halved (as two copies of each bit of data are stored across the two drives in the TD2). 

JBOD (being “just a bunch of drives”), lumps both drives together as if one physical drive. There’s no performance advantage or data redundancy, you just get one big drive with the capacity of both the installed drives. 

Using RAID 0 to maximise drive performance and RAID 1 to provide data redundancy for important files allows users to tailor the configuration to their needs. I’m not 100% sure why you’d need to use JBOD over RAID 0, but single may be useful if you want to copy or clone data from one drive to another for use elsewhere.

To see what the implications of each drive configuration had on performance, I tested the data access speed using CrystalDiskMark 8.0.4. Two identical 2TB Western Digital Red Plus SATA 6 NAS hard drives were installed in the Terra Master TD2 for the test.

For the single drive configuration, the test recorded a maximum read speed of 197.2 MB/s and a 174.24 MB/2 write speed. This is about the same as the speeds that you would get if the hard drives were installed directly inside a PC.

For RAID 0, as should be expected, the data speeds increased to 371.37 MB/a read and 357.70 MB/s write. This is due to data being split across the drives and accessed/written to both simultaneously.

RAID 1 had the maximum data transfers speeds of 178.57 MB/s read and 180 MB/s write. The maximum speed for the sequential test 8 tasks in sequence on thread 1 (SEQ1M Q8T1) was 118.90 MB/s and it was the SEQ1M Q1T1 test that scored 178.57 MB/s. The access to random data was also a bit low. Generally, though I’d expect these speeds to be about the same as the single drive configuration.

The JBOD results were 192.64 MB/s read speed and 182.46 MB/s for write. Again, these speeds are almost the same as the single disk configuration, as they are effectively operating in the same way.

The TD2 configurations perform pretty much with textbook results, giving users an easy self-contained RAID setup in a few minutes. The advantage of using a TD2 for your RAID set-up is that not only can it be used with multiple PCs and portable data storage, but the configuration of the device also presents no risk to data storage internally on your PC/Mac.

Aside from the teething problems to start with, the Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS proved to be a relatively painless way to create a semi-portable and versatile data storage solution. The TD2 is a stylish and easy-to-use-solution for those wanting safer data storage or better data access performance for their Thunderbolt 3 compatible devices.

Related stories
Hands-on review: WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD
Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)
Hands-on review: Norton360 for Gamers
Game review: Elden Ring (Xbox Series X)
Game review: OlliOlli World (PC)
Rights to privacy and safety under threat - report
Top stories
Story image
PC Hardware
Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS
Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind
Story image
Commerce Commission
Kiwis are switched on when it comes to telecommunications
The Commerce Commission says New Zealanders know what they want when it comes to telecommunications. They like new technology and the ability to use it flexibly.
Story image
Adobe
Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences
The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences including customised vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe unveils new AI innovations for personalising experiences
The new capabilities were built upon hundreds of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations, according to Adobe.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Mighty Ape
Canstar awards Mighty Ape for Most Satisfied Customers
Canstar has announced that the results of its survey for Most Satisfied Customers in the Online Retailers category reveal Mighty Ape as the winner.
Story image
Microsoft
Bot malware uncovered using gaming applications on Microsoft store
Check Point Research has revealed a new malware Electron-bot that is actively being distributed through Microsoft’s official store. 
Story image
Privacy
Rights to privacy and safety under threat - report
The State of Digital Rights report has found that online safety is at risk from increased big tech and government power.
Story image
Gaming
QTnet chooses Juniper for AI-driven eSports gaming stadium
QTnet has announced it has selected Juniper Network's wired, wireless and security solutions to power its eSport Challenger's Park.
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Kiwi tech founder pitching VR health tech startup at SXSW
Christchurch-based tech founder Adam Hutchinson has been selected to pitch oVRcome at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.
Story image
Phone
Best looking phone survey reveals surprising market trends
The survey not only found the best looking devices, but revealed some interesting facts about the cellular phone market on a whole.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: Logitech MX Master 3 mouse & MX Keys keyboard
We get hands on with Logitech's popular premium mouse and keyboard set that would suit a remote worker in 2022.
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on review: Logitech 4k Pro Webcam
With work from home (WFH) scenarios becoming more common place. We have a look at a high end webcam from Logitech.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
No stranger to supplying gamers with high-quality audio, EPOS enters the streaming microphone space with the B20 Streaming Microphone.
Story image
Information Technology
IT issues resurface as 100,000 migrants eligible for fast-track residency
An estimated 100,000 migrants can apply for fast-tracked residence from today - though IT problems have stopped some being able to.
Story image
Wireless
2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand
After a series of tests and optimisation demonstrations over the last year, 2degrees has announced the official launch of its 5G Network in New Zealand.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces M1 Ultra, its most powerful chip yet
Apple has today announced M1 Ultra, the company’s next major step for Apple silicon and the Mac, which it says will provide the new Mac Studio with superior computing power.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Elden Ring (Xbox Series X)
Developer FromSoftware inadvertently created a new gaming genre when it released Demon’s Souls on PS3 over a decade ago.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC)
We were fortunate to get access to a hands-on preview of 2K Games’ upcoming Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.
Story image
Employment
Job ad levels remain at record levels, applications falling
January and February were record months for job ads on seek.co.nz, yet candidates are hesitant to hit the apply button.
Story image
VPN
Surfshark releases fake news filter for Chrome and Firefox
In a bid to prevent the spread of misinformation, Surfshark has announced the release of its fake news warning (FNW) extension for Chrome and Firefox.
Story image
Ransomware
5% of Kiwis experienced identity theft in 2021 - report
Norton has found 5% of New Zealanders experienced identity theft in 2021, and 10% have clicked on a fraudulent package notification link in the past 12 months.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD
Western Digital has released a fast PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe solid-state drive for the more budget-conscious regular user with the WD Blue SN570.
Story image
Trends
Foldable screens and wireless headsets among the top predicted consumer trends
New research has revealed that devices with foldable screens will reach nearly 10% of all smartphone sales by 2030.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Legal challenge over decision that AI machines cannot be granted patents
A legal challenge is being prepared to overturn the Intellectual Property Office's (IPONZ) decision not to recognise a machine as an inventor.
Story image
Chorus
Copper cabinet phase out to start for Chorus mid-March
Copper cabinets are soon to be a thing of the past for many Kiwis, with Chorus announcing it will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Juniper research funding to advance artificial intelligence and network innovation
The research is to focus on AI, ML, routing and quantum networking for advanced communication, Juniper Networks says.
Story image
Surveillance
Hands-on review: Google Nest camera with floodlights
When planning the house move, security was one of my biggest worries. One of the measures I took was to install a Google Nest camera with floodlights. 
Story image
HTML
Spark NZ launches Beyond Binary Code for gender inclusion
Spark NZ has launched a new tool intended to promote visibility and inclusion for non-binary communities online.
Story image
Apple
New iPad Air announced by Apple for 2022
Apple has announced a brand new model of iPad Air as part of their new product range for 2022.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: OlliOlli World (PC)
2D skateboarding game franchise OlliOlli gets a huge facelift with the new series entry OlliOlli World.
Story image
Gaming
Mobile threats: Cybercriminals target banking and gaming
Cybercriminals are forgoing low hanging fruit to target banking and gaming, according to a new mobile threat report from Kaspersky.
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils completely new Mac desktop and display
Apple has today introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, designed to give users everything they could want to fulfil their studio needs.
Story image
Tripwell
Tripwell launches platform for travel planning and commerce
Australian based travel publisher Tripwell has launched its new digital platform, which looks to utilise social media for the purpose of travel planning and commerce.
Story image
Video
Hands-on review: Elgato Facecam Streaming Camera
Whilst most webcams are fine for zoom calls, they fall short of the specification required for good streaming or YouTube video.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton360 for Gamers
On the surface, Norton360 for gamers promises some pretty impressive features that I will admit got me excited. From gaming, power boosts to dark web threat protection it all sounds pretty darn impressive.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)
2K Games had a rough time back in 2019, thanks to the release of WWE 2K20, which was a buggy mess and was the worst received WWE 2K video game released to date.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pokemon Shining Pearl
We’ve seen many different iterations and remakes of Pokemon games over the years. Each so different that it made it hard to predict what this one would look like.
Story image
Sustainability
First digital tool to help reduce commuter carbon emissions
Transportation planning company Abley has developed the first digital tool to help reduce carbon emissions generated by commuters.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces newest iPhone SE
Apple has today announced the newest iPhone SE in its arsenal, mixing some of the best new iPhone technology with an iconic design.
Story image
Sustainability
Spark now a member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand
The membership appointment will allow Spark to continue working closely with communities to help them thrive using innovative technology and practices.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
The Gran Turismo series started on the PSOne back in 1997, and it easily changed the way we perceived racing games.