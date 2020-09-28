f5-nz logo
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout

28 Sep 2020
Lama Farhat
In 2020, almost every phone company wants to get in on the smart watch and fitness tracking market. Huawei just released their take on a fitness tracker/smart watch hybrid with Huawei Watch Fit.

The market is saturated with different Wear options. Fitbit’s and Garmin’s different offerings have dominated the fitness side, while the Apple watch and the OPPO watch cover the smart watch side. Any newcomer needs to be impressive to be able to compete. 

From a distance, the Huawei Watch Fit looks great. It has a nice design and small formfactor that is small enough to be small, but also big enough to have a decent screen. Unfortunately, “from a distance” is the key phrase here. 

On closer inspection, the Huawei Watch Fit feels a little like a toy you would give your child. Even though it comes in nice and inviting colours, they do not help when you hold it in your hand - they only make it feel cheap. Huawei could greatly improve this watch simply by using better quality materials. 

The display looks okay, but the controls are a little weird at times. It is not always very responsive, especially if you are exercising and your hands are a little sweaty. I like the fact that the colours are really crisp because it makes all the stats pop.

The Huawei Watch Fit has all the basic trackers. It tracks steps, heart rate and calories, distance and sleep. This basically covers all the necessities. The watch itself does a good job at the tracking, but you can’t really do anything with that data. 

With any wearable, you want to be able to access all your data through a phone app. The Huawei app that accompanies the watch is not the greatest. It took me hours to convince it to properly sync with the watch; it’s also laggy and doesn’t have any social features yet. Huawei could do a much better job of improving its app - perhaps it could use inspiration from the likes of Fitbit or Apple Health.

One of the other unfortunate features is that the watch doesn’t automatically recognise exercise. This means that you have to manually log in exercise sessions. To make up for this, the watch does have 85 workout modes and it has a few cute workout examples where a small animated man shows you how to do the move. It’s cute, but not necessary. 

A great thing about the Huawei watch is battery life, which lasts a whopping 10 days. This is amazing for a budget watch. The Watch Fit can support you a full day after plugging it in for just five to 10 minutes!

While the Watch Fit sounds great at first glance, there is plenty of room for improvement and Huawei needs to do much more if it wants to compete against the likes of Fitbit and Apple. You could say the Watch Fit needs a few more hours in the gym and a better workout.

I would recommend this for anyone on a very tight budget who has never had a fitness watch before, but there are better options out there.

COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.More
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020. More
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company’s annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.More
Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice
Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons.More
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The gameplay is simplistic and the AI can be very annoying in the single-player campaign.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up. More
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Adobe releases 'Liquid Mode' to make PDFs more mobile-friendly
Adobe has a vision for the digital document, and it goes beyond large desktop or notebook screens to encapsulate other modern ways of working, such as mobile devices.More
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.More
Hands-on review: The Jabra Elite 45h headphones
For a headset coming in at under $200, Jabra has packed in an array of features that appeal to the budget-conscious that demand a quality sound experience.More
The most popular usernames of all time revealed
Interestingly, usernames one would think might be quite common, such as admin or user, did not make the list of the 200 most popular usernames.More
Slingshot makes Te Reo Maori important part of customer experience
“Maori is one of the three official languages of New Zealand, it just makes sense that our customers should be able to speak to our customer service representatives in Te Reo if they choose to.”More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus G27QC and G27FC 27” gaming monitors
Chances are that the cool flat-screen that you purchased to replace the CRT screen that you pilfered from work back in 2005 is way past its prime.More
Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. More
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
