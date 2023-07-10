Hands-on review: TOZO OpenReal True Wireless Earbuds

The humble headphone jack has been around for as long as I can remember, but things have started to change in the 21st Century. This is because more and more people have started to use wireless devices to avoid annoying tangles.

Apple controversially decided wireless headphones were the way to go when the company no longer added headphone jacks to its flagship range of iPhones. Even though wireless headphones cost more than wired ones, there are many more benefits that they offer.

FutureFive NZ is now lucky enough to review a new Bluetooth-enabled wireless headphone set from the company called TOZO. The product we are reviewing today is none other than the TOZO OpenReal True Wireless Earbuds.

The first thing I liked about the TOZO OpenReal True Wireless Earbuds is the fact that it’s so easy to use. All you need to do to turn the device on is to press the + button for two seconds, and the device should be functional almost instantly.



I remember I wanted to pair the device to my Samsung phone, and it appeared on the Bluetooth list immediately. You don’t need to download any apps or any additional piece of software to use the earbuds. You can literally just use them right out of the box!

As a person that doesn’t like to spend too much money on expensive devices, I had only been using cheap wireless headphones from The Warehouse. While the device still works, the audio quality is far from the best I have ever used.

Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about the audio quality if you are using the recently released TOZO OpenReal True Wireless Earbuds. I was listening to Metallica on my smartphone, and the music was so crystal clear. Usually, it’s hard to hear the bass guitar in some Metallica

songs, but the bass was very audible when I was using the TOZO earbuds.

If the default audio isn’t your cup of tea, you can easily download the TOZO app to toggle with the equaliser settings. The TOZO app has preset sound settings you can use with the earbuds to suit your own personal preference. For example, I can use the Bass+ option in the app to try and hear the bass that is usually missing from Metallica’s ‘And Justice for All’ album.

Alternatively, the TOZO app also has settings for other genres such as Hip Hop, Pop, Rock, and several more. I usually like to listen to a lot of Taylor Swift, and her music sounds pretty good while using these new earbuds.

Aside from good audio, people will be happy to know that the TOZO OpenReal True Wireless Earbuds can fit the heads of pretty much anyone. The earbuds have an extendable rubber band that can fit the size of any human. It doesn’t matter if you have a skinny head or a fat head; the earbuds should be able to fit for you.

Another unique aspect of the earbuds is their magnetic charging cable. One side of the cable is a USB connector, while the other side is a magnet that connects to the device itself. I do have to admit the magnet connector is sometimes fiddly because it comes off quite easily. That being said, the charging cable will last a long time since the magnets won’t wear out like normal cables.

Speaking of charging, the battery life for these earbuds is pretty good. On a full charge, you can get up to 14 hours of music playtime before you need to charge it again. For most people, this should last a day or two before you need to charge it.

Another reason these earbuds are great is that you don’t have to worry about them breaking anytime soon. Wired headphones are usually horrible after prolonged use because the cables get worn out, and they might not work anymore.

For around $83 NZD on the TOZO store, the TOZO OpenReal True Wireless Earbuds are really good for their price. The device is very easy-to-use, and the audio quality is immaculate. It’s worth buying since the device offers great quality for a relatively low price.