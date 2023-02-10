Hands-on review: Verbatim 13-in-1 USB C Docking Station

The Verbatim Type C Docking Station 13-in-1 is an ultimate workstation accessory for laptop users who require efficient and seamless connectivity for all their devices. The docking station offers 13 connectivity options for audio, video, networking, data transfer, and charging functions. With the ability to extend your screen to up to 3 devices simultaneously, it's perfect for people who need to connect multiple displays for work or entertainment purposes.

The dual HDMI ports and an additional VGA port provide universal video connectivity, allowing you to connect up to 3 displays with a resolution of 4K (3840 x 2160p/30Hz) when using both HDMI ports, or a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080p/60Hz when using HDMI and VGA. The VGA port supports a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080p/60Hz, which makes it ideal for connecting to a traditional monitor or projector.

The docking station comes equipped with a full array of ports, including Type C PD (70W), Type C x 2, USB3.0 x 3, HDMI x 2, VGA, RJ45, SD/MicroSD Card, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The RJ45 port supports Gigabit connections up to 1000Mbps, which is perfect for high-speed internet connectivity. The HDMI ports each support a resolution of up to 3840 x 2160p/60Hz, which is great for connecting to modern high-definition displays. The USB 3.0 ports each support a data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps and an output power of 5 V ⎓ 1.4 A, making it ideal for connecting to high-speed external storage devices. The Type C ports each support a data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps and an output power of 5 V ⎓ 500 mA, making them suitable for connecting to modern devices that use the Type C port. The SD/MicroSD Card reader supports cards with a capacity of up to 2TB and has a read speed of up to 104MB/s, which is great for transferring data from your memory cards. The 3.5mm audio jack supports an audio output of up to 16bit/48KHz, making it ideal for connecting to your headphones or speakers.

The front of the dock has 7 ports, including the 3.5mm audio jack, 2 x Type C, 3 x USB-A 3.0, plus the SD and microSD Card reader, as well as a power on/off button and LED indicator. The back of the dock has 6 ports, including the Type C PD (70W), VGA, 2 x HDMI, RJ45, and DC input. The AC Adapter has an output of 100 W Max (Max. 70 W for PD 3.0 charging, 30 W share to other ports), making it suitable for powering the docking station and charging your laptop. The docking station also includes a security slot that is compatible with Kensington T-Bar locks, which provides added security for your devices and data.

In conclusion, the Verbatim Type C Docking Station 13-in-1 is a versatile and powerful accessory for laptop users who require seamless connectivity and increased productivity. With its full array of ports and its ability to connect to up to 3 displays, it is perfect for people who need to connect multiple devices for work or entertainment purposes. Its compact design, powerful connectivity options, and security features make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality docking station.