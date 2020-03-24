f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet

24 Mar 2020
Owen McCarthy
Share:

I believe that deep down there lurks a potential van Gogh in all of us.  With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. In my own experience, I’m fast gaining confidence and aided by a few online tutorials, I’m beginning to show promise.

Wacom’s One graphics tablet has helped me join the dots. With its 13.3” workspace and versatility, it promises to appeal to amateur and professionals alike. 

The Wacom One boasts an interactive 13.3” screen and a price tag of NZ$649. I chose to connect it to my MacBook Pro, where it works as an extension of my existing monitor. Some Mac Users will need to use their adapters as the HDMI cable needs to pass through the mini-HDMI in use on the MacBook Pro.

I’m using a pre-2016 MacBook Pro so I don’t have the luxury of Sidecar. The later models will doubtless avail themselves of the plethora of USB docks as a workaround for the USB-C ports. It comes bundled with some useful software for both Windows and Mac OS. With the purchase of a separate adapter, you can also use it with specified Android products manufactured by Samsung or Huawei. Check the BuyWacom website for more information. 

Those of you already using different graphics pens will be cheered to hear that the Wacom One is compatible with several “digital pens from top brands.” The supplied pen lives up to Wacom’s assurance that it feels “like a pencil”, and on top of that it is battery-free. The built-in software gives the pen the ability to “act as multiple pens and brushes in a full range of colours” and the surface is constructed to give you the feel of working on paper rather than on glass. 

The built-in legs will come in handy for those who want an angled screen when working. I found the setup felt quite natural, right down to the scratch-like quality feel of pencil on paper.

The Wacom One “Bonus Pack” includes some very handy software: Clip Studio Paint, software for drawing and painting, Bamboo Paper, your digital paper notebook from Wacom, and Adobe Premiere Rush, software for shooting, editing and sharing online videos. Coming soon is Adobe Fresco, drawing software offering a large collection of vector and raster brushes.
 
I envisage the Wacom One becoming a part of many digital technology teaching programmes, and I would have been lobbying for a set in my past life as a specialist IT teacher. Coupled with the likes of Adobe Creative Suite, the possibilities are limitless, from creating simple web graphics through to animations. In fact, New Zealand’s Animation College, (now known as “Yoobee Colleges”) makes use of these products in their coursework for animation, digital design and film production. 

Another advantage for me is being able to do what I cannot do without spending thousands on updating my faithful MacBook Pro. Mine dates prior to 2016 as I mentioned, and the Wacom One is a way of achieving similar results without having the benefit of Sidecar.

In the last day or so I have communicated with two graphic designers: one from Portland, ORE and the other from the Blue Mountains of NSW.  One is using the Wacom One and finds it absolutely wonderful. I got a distinct impression that it makes her life easier and has boosted her productivity. The other wondered if there wasn’t something to be said for sticking with pencil and paper.  He asked “Just curious… what do you see as the benefit of digital over pencil and paper? … And it’s certainly nice to have a physical artefact when you do stay in the analogue world.”  My advice is simple. Artists are individuals with wonderfully wired brains.  What works best for you? 
Make your own checklist but here is my own;

1.    Does it help me organise my work?
2.    Does it help me work more efficiently?
3.    Is it making my time more productive?
4.    Does it enhance my work/ make me a better artist?

For me, the answers were yes, yes, yes and yes. It’s even given me the confidence to launch my own cartoon series on social media, just for fun. Who knows - thanks to Wacom, I may finally gain fame as the Florence Foster Jenkins of the digital art world! 

Specifications
•    Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080
•    Colour Gamut: NTSC at CIE1931 - coverage ratio: 72%
•    Screen Size: 13.3 inch (33.8cm)
•    Pen pressure: 4096 levels
•    Ports: Wacom One X- Shape Cable with HDMI and USB connector (to computer), Display Connector (to Wacom One display) and power plug only
System Requirements
•    For PC: Windows 7 or later (latest service pack/build) or For Mac: OS X 10.13 or later (latest update)
•    HDMI port and standard USB-A port
•    Internet access for driver download

Related stories:
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
Dig deeper:
Story image
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Story image
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
Story image
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
“Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It’s about telling people what you’re collecting and what you’re going to do with it."More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Story image
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Story image
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
Story image
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
“Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It’s about telling people what you’re collecting and what you’re going to do with it."More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Story image
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Story image
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.More
Story image
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Story image
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Story image
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
Story image
Cybercriminals prey on healthcare panic to spread malware
Cybercriminals are now using fake HIV test results to spread their malicious phishing attacks, as they move quickly to cash in on healthcare scares in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus.More
Story image
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
Story image
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Story image
Esports viewing breaks records as 'stay at home economy' booms
Arena-packed esports tournaments are no longer a sustainable or safe practice in the wake of the pandemic, so e-sports competitions have adapted to suit the booming ‘stay at home economy’.More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay - and employees love it, says GitLab report
According to the report, 83% of respondents say they are able to accomplish all of their work tasks remotely and 82% say remote working is the way of the future.More
Story image
Coronavirus: Businesses providing laptops to employees for remote working
Some businesses are also getting ready for more staff to potentially work from home by providing laptops or remote access.More
Story image
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Story image
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Story image
Game review: Nioh 2 is a tough challenge
Team Ninja is at it again releasing Nioh 2 which is arguably much harder than the first game!More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.More
Story image
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
Story image
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Story image
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Infineon accelerates 3D facial recognition innovation
Infineon says the technology, which uses the REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, features an easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers. More
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Apple rolls out new App Store restrictions in response to COVID-19
The tech giant has also banned outright entertainment or game apps which use the coronavirus as a theme or central idea.More
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Mines, underwater, outer space - the weirdest data centers on Earth and beyond
Demand for data is exploding, and data center leaders are getting creative in building new facilities. Here are the most unusual locations for data centers around the world.More
CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide
The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.More
Fixed broadband prices most expensive in New Zealand, as fibre overtakes copper
"The OECD average price has dropped since last year, New Zealand is now more expensive than the international average.”  More
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Nintendo is joining forces with LEGO to bring a new physical game experience to kids (and kidults) who can’t get enough of Super Mario.More
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Four hours and 36 minutes – that’s how long the average ‘binge gaming’ session lasts.More
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
More stories