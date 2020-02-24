New Zealand
Story image

Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes

24 Feb 2020
Kai Ping Lew
Share:

XP-Pen is a supplier of graphics tablets, pen display monitors, stylus pens, and related accessories with a mission to bring artists into the digital age with tools and technology to suit their individual needs.

Over the last 14 years, XP-Pen has been dedicated to the research, design, production, and marketing of digital tablets.

With sales to more than 100 countries and regions around the world, XP-Pen has become a well-known brand of digital graphics tablets.

Recently, it released the XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro, a drawing tablet that offers impressive specifications for a price that’s on the affordable end of the range compared to its competitors.

We took a look at what’s in the box.

Unboxing

One of the first things you notice when unboxing the Artist 15.6 Pro is that it's the complete package deal.

XP-Pen hooks users up with additional accessories like a tablet stand, a pen case that doubles as a pen holder, matte screen protector, drawing glove, and cleaning cloth from the get-go – something that users on a budget will appreciate.

It also comes with eight replacement nibs to make sure that this singular purchase of the tablet can keep even the most frequent users of their drawing tablet sorted out for a long time.

Getting started is easy - I simply connected the Artist 15.6 Pro to my computer with the included HDMI and two USB cables to start drawing, no wall plug needed. I love that the XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro doesn't require an external power source because it means it can be used as a drawing monitor on the go. 

It also comes with a replaceable anti-glare optical film, featuring high transparency and scratch resistance and reduces glare while keeping the screen crisp and clear even bright light.

 

Build Quality

The Artist 15.6 Pro is incredibly light and portable, with a thickness of only 11mm. I loved how easy it is to unplug and bring along with me to a different workstation or set it up outside of your home or your office.

It has eight customisable express keys and a red dial that can be programmed to perform different functions in different apps.

I found the red dial comfortable to use, putting functions like zooming in and out of the canvas and changing brush sizes at my fingertips. 

Having that many shortcuts can take a while to get used to, but I found that once I started using them, they integrated into my workflow, gradually becoming second nature and allowing me to capture my ideas faster.

The drawing tablet connects to the power source and to the PC via a singular USB-C port, which I liked for keeping my workspace relatively uncluttered.

The tablet stand that comes bundled with the tablet is fixed at a sixty-degree angle, which most artists will find is the angle they default to when drawing on the tablet.

For a free stand, I was quite surprised by how secure and robust it was.

Display

The 15.6-inch full-laminated IPS Display has a has a 1920x1080 resolution that delivers rich colours, vivid images, and dazzling details in a wider view.

I loved how wide the drawing surface on the 15.6 Pro is, reducing the need to constantly zoom in and out of the screen and risk getting my proportions messed up.

After calibration, the screen has good colour accuracy (the colours can come out slightly colder out of the box) and the display has an impressive 120% sRGB colour gamut.

Stylus

The Artist 15.6 Pro’s stylus is highly sensitive, with up to 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, which I found provided accuracy, control, and fluidity effortlessly for the finest sketches and lines. The P05R pen also has the advantage of being battery-free, so it doesn’t need to be charged continuously.

It supports tilt functionality, with 60 degrees of tilt function to ensure accurate imitation of a real tilting brush effect and delivering smoother and more natural transition between lines and strokes.

The one thing the stylus struggles with slightly is with reproducing straight lines as there is slight weaving that’s only noticeable on very small brush sizes.

There is no parallax when drawing on the screen, and the stylus’ performance is consistent and predictable across different drawing apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Clip Studio, and Painter.

Operating systems

The XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro works with devices running on Windows 10, 8 or 7 and Apple devices running Mac OS X 10.10 or above.

Verdict

The XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro is a very respectable and affordable drawing tablet for someone who is just getting serious about producing digital art.

The tablet’s generous bundle means that you have everything you need to start without having to spend on accessories on top of the cost of your big tablet spend.

This makes it a great choice for those who create in lots of different places (because it’s light and not too expensive in case something happens to it), those who are looking for a full package (and don’t need to wonder if it will be compatible with an existing kit), or someone who doesn’t necessarily work in the graphics industry and doesn’t want to fork out the cost of a higher-end drawing tablet but still wants to have decent specs.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
Razer fits latest gaming laptop with infrared keyboard tech
Dig deeper:
Story image
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Story image
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Story image
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Story image
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Story image
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Story image
Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. More
Story image
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
Story image
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Grandstream’s family of GWN Wi-Fi access points (APs) is now joined by two new additions: a long-range outdoor AP, and a new Wi-Fi AP with integrated internet switch.More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Report reveals the maturing of cloud technologies and 5G will help cloud gaming become a major global market.More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Story image
Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020
Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.More
Story image
Have your say in the Annual NZ Workplace Diversity Survey
The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey will help to shape research on diversity issues and ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.More
Story image
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Story image
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Story image
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
Story image
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Story image
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Story image
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Story image
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Story image
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
Story image
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PC)
The game’s slick presentation and amazingly realist visuals are complemented by a comprehension dirt bike physics and control system that is both challenging and rewarding. More
Story image
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Apple still owns growing wearables market, says GlobalData
While many consumers cannot afford the latest Apple Watch, there is an untapped demand for cheaper smartwatches.More
Number of global online gamers to hit 1 billion in 2024
The number of online gamers had been increasing by nearly 50 million per year. More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
"It was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating. This was highly careless."More
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Etsy completes Google Cloud migration in two years
“Etsy’s mission is to keep commerce human, and technology plays a vital role in this."More
Public divided over police use of facial recognition - survey
The response comes as the European Union considers a ban on the use of facial recognition tech by law enforcement.More
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Context and details immerse people in VR experiences, and can reduce feelings of disorientation, eye strain, and nausea – but it all depends on how experienced a person is with gaming.More
Virgin Galactic relocates SpaceShipTwo, moves closer to commercialisation
“Today marks another step closer: We will have a genuine Space Valley in Southern New Mexico, a hotbed of innovation and achievement and space tourism development."More
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is live, but not for Asia Pacific (yet)
GeForce NOW is rolling out in North America and Europe – and although it’s yet to land in Asia Pacific, people in this region are already talking about it.More
Chorus announces first Kiwi towns to receive HyperFibre
The availability of Hyperfibre means New Zealand is one of only 10 countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than one gigabit per second, and it is the first in the Southern Hemisphere.More
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Is smartphone innovation dead?
Have Apple, Samsung and co run out of ideas? Or is there something big waiting around the corner?More
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
The Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is an interesting little device. Some people will find it very useful, although I feel most gamers don’t really require itMore
More stories