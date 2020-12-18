f5-nz logo
Story image

'High score' for New Zealand's thriving gaming sector

18 Dec 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

It’s far from game over for New Zealand’s game development industry - in fact, it’s something of a high score as the sector’s exports reached $323.9 million in the year to April 2020 - a 59% increase from 2019 and the highest ever exports on record.

The New Zealand Game Developers Association released the statistics in its annual New Zealand Game Developers Industry Survey of 42 interactive, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and education tech companies.

96% of the total revenue was generated through digital services sales to consumers via various digital platforms. 5% of revenue also came from royalties, 8% from selling advertising in games and 7% from selling services.

The ten largest gaming studios accounted for 95% of the export revenue. The industry employed 747 full-time creative technologists, and expect to create another 142 new jobs this year. There are 111 employees (15% of the industry) who are currently or have previously been on work supported visas.

The top 10 studios employ 78% of the industry’s full-time workers and account for 95% of revenue. However, 75% of studios employ fewer than five people. The Association is concerned that there may not be enough support to help these smaller firms grow.

And there could be plenty of job opportunities in the gaming sector - of the game studios who reported skills shortages, 89% were seeking programmers, 33% 3D artists, 33% game designers, 15% 2D artists, 15% management, 11% producers, 4% quality assurance, 4% audio and 4% writers.

We are uniquely positioned to contribute to our economic recovery with weightless digital exports, but that growth will depend heavily on our ability to support young and emerging enterprises,” says New Zealand Game Developers Association chairperson Chelsea Rapp.

Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, David Clark, says it’s a fantastic result for the industry, which continued to power through growth over the last eight years - and through COVID-19.

“Most of the growth was from well-established firms. The challenge for us and the sector is growing new competitive firms and helping them develop investment-ready products,” says Clark.

According to the report, 86% of studios call themselves independent game developers who create their own IP, although 19% of those also make products for paying clients. Additionally, 11% of studios contract to other clients solely, while 3% create educational and serious games.

Clark references the Government’s Digital Technologies Industry Transformation Plan, which is a roadmap for the next 20-30 years.

“I am confident that this industry will continue to help our economic recovery from COVID-19 through delivering weightless exports, continuing to create jobs throughout New Zealand, and by developing a range of products for a global audience, whether [it is] an entertainment game, or a serious game that supports mental wellbeing or health and safety training,” he adds.

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says the achievement is a great example of how the wider New Zealand tech industry is faring.

“New Zealand tech firms have been incredibly resilient as COVID-19 impacted most sectors across the economy this year,” he says.

“We are seeing sectors like the game developers growing exports at exponential rates, local IT companies working through the night helping other sectors rapidly become more digital and a new wave of high growth companies raising funds to expand globally.”

Related stories:
Game review: Cyberpunk 2077
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Game review: Space Invaders Forever
Gamers targeted as identity theft, bullying and cheating increases online
Game review: Twin Mirror
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
Dig deeper:
Gaming Tech sector NZTech New Zealand Game Developers Association
Story image
ComCom testing programme improves NZ broadband performance
The Commerce Commission's Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has helped to identify and fix network problems.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Story image
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Story image
5G flaws allow criminals to steal data, cut access to the web
"There is a risk that attackers will take advantage of standalone 5G networks while they are being established and operators are getting to grips with potential vulnerabilities."More
Story image
ComCom testing programme improves NZ broadband performance
The Commerce Commission's Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has helped to identify and fix network problems.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Story image
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Story image
5G flaws allow criminals to steal data, cut access to the web
"There is a risk that attackers will take advantage of standalone 5G networks while they are being established and operators are getting to grips with potential vulnerabilities."More
Story image
Review: The true wireless earbuds you’ve been looking for?
Today, I’m going to talk about Chinese brand Padmate’s latest offering: the PaMu Quiet which retails at $299.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40
Bartlett, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished and high-profile tech executives, passed away after a battle with cancer.More
Story image
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
Story image
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
Game review: Cyberpunk 2077
Damn, this game shines when it comes to narrative, writes JP Dumas.More
Story image
NZ's first hyperscale data centre to be built in Invercargill
Invercargill’s cool climate, land space, remote location and its renewable energy capabilities make it an attractive location for a data centre.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Opkix One waterproof HD micro-camera
Occasionally, I’m sent a product that really blows me away.More
Story image
Gamers targeted as identity theft, bullying and cheating increases online
More than a tenth of gamers have had their ID stolen – which could be worth as much as $347bn globally, according to new research.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Story image
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Story image
Apple reveals AirPods Max, the company's debut in over-ear headphones
Retailing at NZ$999, Apple is marketing the AirPods Max as ‘the ultimate personal listening experience’, and its RRP establishes it as at the very top end of the market price-wise. More
Story image
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
Story image
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Riser
As an Apple fan, Twelve South is one of my favourite brands to look at when organising a desk space. This time, I got the chance to take a look at the Curve Riser. More
Story image
Documents overtake photos in the cloud amid COVID-19
People are storing documents more often than photos and other media files in the cloud by 29% amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.More
Story image
Kiwi software company paves the way for mainstream decentralisation
Sylo, the software development company, has launched Oya, which has been described as ‘the beginning of mainstream decentralisation’. More
Kiwis have "world-class" broadband - TCF
"If we look at data internationally, we know our country is faring well, with New Zealand broadband speeds continuously improving and our fixed line broadband speeds above the OECD average."More
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
If you loved Assassin’s Creed games from 2017 onward, you’ll love what Assassin’s Creed Vahalla has to offer.More
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Mario Kart Live is an excellent toy for big and small kids that will provide hours of fun. More
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Hands-on review: EXO AX AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
D-Link pushes the boundaries of home wireless networking with an impressive Wi-Fi 6 router. We take a look.More
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
Some of us love to celebrate through singing and playing music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed for just such occasions.More
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.More
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Game review: Twin Mirror
The official police report claims Nick died in an accident due to a car crash, but his daughter Joan thinks her father’s death was planned. Joan asks the help of Sam to look into the matter. More
Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy
The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.More
IDC: NZ's smartphone market sees a 35% boost in Q3 2020
The report also found a significant increase in brick-and-mortar retail spending compared to H1 2020, when spending was concentrated on online channels due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.More
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
Research: Pandemic no match for resilient internet infrastructure
Despite fears that the increase in traffic could overwhelm the global internet infrastructure, new research shows it has been absolutely consistent.More
Poly A/NZ shares tips for transitioning back to the office
What makes up the modern workplace? As we’ve all learnt, the paradigms of centralised offices, commutes, swipe cards and water cooler gossip have all been turned on their heads in 2020.More
More stories