Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range

Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.

A new range of UHD and ULED TVs, PureJet Washers and Dryers, and a suite of PureFlat Fridges will be available from retailers across Aotearoa from next week.

Established in 1969 and headquartered in China, the company is known to be one of the most significant manufacturers in the region.

After substantial success in Australia and around the world, the company now looks to compete in the NZ market as a provider of a wide range of appliances.

Hisense Australia head of marketing Nick Peters says the company is thrilled to be able to bring a wide range of products to the kiwi market and believes the competitive value will be appealing to many.

"After over 15 years in the Australian market, we are excited to be heading across the ditch to launch a range of quality Hisense products for New Zealand customers'" he says.

"With consumers now spoilt for choice across TVs, home entertainment and whitegoods, we are committed to offering feature rich products at competitive prices that cater to the needs of Kiwi households across the country."

Hisense product specialist Chris Mayer agrees, saying that he feels Kiwi consumers will embrace the new range and enjoy utilising the products to meet their needs.

"We're arriving in New Zealand with a strong fleet of products across three competitive categories, with the aim of providing smart and aesthetic tech solutions that you're proud to show off in the home'" he says.

"Our TV range offers industry-leading visual and audio tech, while our fridges, washers and dryers add style to your home, without jeopardising on efficiency and functionality. I'm really looking forward to seeing Kiwis embrace the Hisense range."

Highlights in the new range include:

The ULED 4K TV Series U7HNZ and UHD 4K TV Series A7HNZ with premium features such as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. Also contains game mode, sports mode, and in-built Alexa voice assistant, while the U7HNZ also gives customers the option of Google Assistant.

PureFlat refrigerators that come in a selection of French Door and Bottom Mount designs with varying capacity. Equipped with inverter compressor technology and reversible doors.

The PureJet Washer range with washers that offer 14 automatic programs depending on the type of load.

The new Hisense range of products will be available online at www.hisense.co.nz and leading retailers.