Hootsuite deepens partnership with Microsoft Teams

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

Hootsuite has unveiled Amplify by Hootsuite for Microsoft Teams, a new integration within the Teams platform.

The ecosystem integration will encourage Hootsuite Amplify and Teams customers to seamlessly share curated social media content directly from within the Teams business communication platform, transforming employees into engaged advocates with elevated professional brands and reducing risk through pre-approved content.

"As organic reach continues to decline on social media, organisations are growing their reach through their employees social networks, and harnessing the amplifying effects of hundreds or thousands of engaged employees sharing the brands stories in their own voices," says Darren Guarnaccia, SVP, product, at Hootsuite. 

"With eighty-four percent of mature organisations experiencing significant increases in brand health through the use of employee advocacy, primarily if executives are engaged, it was a natural next step for us to integrate with Microsoft Teams to enable a wider audience to succeed on social media," he says.

In 2020, Hootsuite announced its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 within its Global ISV Program for Business Applications, bringing a robust suite of social capabilities to Microsoft customers, directly from Hootsuite's expansive, 150+ app ecosystem. The deepening of Hootsuite and Microsoft's alliance will enable brands to extend their reach through employee networks, enrich trust on referral networks, and build a consistent voice to drive higher employee engagement.

"Combining Hootsuite Amplify with the breadth of Microsoft Teams will help organisations deepen their relationships with employees and extend its reach into new networks by harnessing the power of social selling," ays Daniel Canning, cirector, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft.

To adopt the integration, Amplify licensed Teams users can install the Amplify by Hootsuite for Microsoft Teams application within Teams and add the application to a Teams group to start sharing employer-approved content right away.

With Amplify by Hootsuite for Microsoft Teams, users can:

  • Promote key campaigns
  • Extend reach to new audiences through employee networks
  • Share curated pre-approved content across multiple channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram
  • Stay connected to the stories and news resonating across different departments, divisions, and regions within the Teams application

Incepted in 2015, Hootsuite Amplify enables brands to tap into the power of connected workforces, providing a sophisticated approach to risk management for regulated organisations that necessitate pre-approved social content to ensure messaging remains accurate, clear, and on-brand.

Hootsuite Academy empowers education and growth through a wide range of certifications and has delivered over one million courses to over half a million people worldwide.
 

