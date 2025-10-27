Housies lets Kiwis invest in property from just NZD $100

A New Zealand startup has launched a platform allowing people to invest in residential property from as little as NZD $100.

Housies offers investors the opportunity to buy shares in homes, earning returns from both rental income and long-term capital growth, without the need for a substantial deposit or mortgage.

The platform was created by Auckland entrepreneur Ricky Jack, motivated by his own experiences trying to enter the property market. Jack recounted,

"I literally had the idea while I was in the shower. It felt impossible to buy a home on a single income, so I was thinking about investing some money in a friend's property. I thought there should be an easier way to do it, and that was the genesis of Housies."

Jack, together with co-founders James Jordan and Paul Sadler, has developed Housies over the past 3.5 years. Jordan and Sadler bring experience from the property and IT sectors.

Property ownership model

Housies is distinct in its approach because it allows investors to live in the property if they own at least a 2% share. Jordan explained,

"An investor who owns at least 2% of the home will live in it and they will pay a 4% occupation licence fee on the portion they don't own. Our model means a homeowner is in the property, and that ensures the property is cared for and looked after. There is no model like this in the world. Housies is an all encompassing solution to get more Kiwis into homes, while others are able to invest to create equity for their future. This is levelling the playing field and removing unnecessary barriers for those priced out of traditional home ownership pathways."

Market pressures

The platform's launch comes at a time when New Zealand's housing market is challenging for many prospective buyers. Median house prices are reported to exceed NZD $900,000 nationwide and NZD $1.2 million in Auckland. Jordan commented,

"Unfortunately the traditional deposit-plus-mortgage pathway is out of reach for many so we've built Housies to give New Zealanders another option."

Jordan noted the sentiment behind the business, stating,

"We believe every New Zealander should have the opportunity to participate in property ownership. I've got grandchildren and I'm worried about how they're going to afford a home. This tool is opening the door to a more flexible way to enter the property market."

Investment details

The company is launching with seven newly built Auckland properties available for investment, with plans to expand to other main centres throughout New Zealand. Investors can start with as little as NZD $100, track their holdings using a personalised dashboard, receive updates, earn income, and buy or sell shares on the platform.

Jordan highlighted,

"This is about putting the power of property back in the hands of everyday Kiwis. We're effectively banding people together to buy a property, allowing them to buy a slice of a house and grow from there.

He also noted the wider appeal of the model, adding,

"As well as being a great option for those entering the market, we know it will also appeal to people looking to diversify their investments."

Team and timing

While similar investment schemes have emerged internationally, Jordan said earlier attempts in New Zealand had not achieved the same traction. Regarding Housies' approach, he stated,

"What sets Housies apart is our model and our team. We've built a robust platform and assembled a team which truly understands the market. Now is the right time for Housies and we're excited to help make home ownership accessible to all New Zealanders."

Currently, the first seven Auckland properties are open for investment, with the platform expected to add more homes in major cities in the future.