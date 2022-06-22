How TruSens air purifiers can create healthier workspaces

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has changed the way we work, day to day.

The pandemic has heightened our awareness of our own and others’ health, and made us all much more conscious of the environments we work in. We no longer “soldier on” with coughs, sneezes or fever, and anyone who turns up to the office with even the most minor symptoms is looked on with concern.

With positive COVID-19 cases needing to isolate for at least a week, a single case of the virus can lead to multiple forced absences, and cripple businesses struggling to return to profitability after a tough two years. And, of course, it’s not just corporate workplaces affected. Schools around the country have been cancelling classes because of a surge of COVID-19 and winter illnesses among staff.

The NZ healthcare system is also struggling, hit hard by the double-whammy of winter illnesses and stubborn, persistent COVID-19 numbers .

Part of the answer is air purification. Indoor environments increase the risk of transmission by containing and concentrating the virus in the air. The most effective solution is to allow plenty of fresh air through, but when that’s not possible, air purifiers are a good alternative to reduce the number of virus-laden particles in the air. While they’re not a magic bullet – public health measures, such as vaccination, staying home when unwell and mask use are all still key – air purifiers have been shown to reduce the incidence of virus in the air. Read more about how to choose an air purifier here.

The TruSens Air Purifier, for example, has been shown to eliminate virtually all airborne coronavirus indoors.* With a growing focus on clean air in work environments, TruSens Air Purifiers are increasingly being used in corporate, educational and healthcare environments, including aged care facilities.

How do they work, and why are they so good?

All air purifiers work by pushing air through a filter, which trap the pollutants passing through it. While flat filters are common, they often restrict air intake to only one side of the purifier. TruSens air purifiers draw in air from all directions, creating a 360-degree filtration system. The filter has been engineered to capture microscopic particles, allergens, volatile organic components and odorous gases.

Once these pollutants are captured, the unit’s Ultraviolet Sterilisation light destroys germs and viruses that build up on the filter, preventing recirculation of live germs.

To ensure even distribution of cleaner air, the remote SensorPod is placed across the room from the purifier. It measures air quality readings and transmits data to the air purifier, which then analyses the air quality readings, and adjusts its output levels accordingly. TruSens adapts to the ever-changing air quality conditions in a room by automatically adjusting its fan speed. You can choose to override the automatic fan speed control by placing the purifier in manual mode at any time.

As the SensorPod transmits data to the purifier, the air quality indicator on the purifier displays changes in air quality levels. The purifier’s display shows whether the air quality is good, moderate or poor. The air quality is measured and interpreted using the 1 to 500-point Air Quality Index (AQI) scale, created by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

TruSens eliminates 99.99% of airborne coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) in your indoor space, and is available in 3 sizes, depending on the size of the room that it’s placed in.

Z1000 - 23 sqm floor area

Z2000 - 35 sqm floor area

Z3000 - 70 sqm floor area

TruSens Air Purifiers are distributed in New Zealand by Entelar, in partnership with ACCO Brands. If you’d like to know more about how TruSens can help keep illness at bay in your workplace, get in touch with an Entelar Account Manager today at sales@entelar.co.nz.

*Results from independent third-party testing using aerosolized airborne concentration of human coronavirus 229E over a two-hour period in a sealed 30m3 test chamber. HCoV 229e is a well established surrogate for SARS-Cov-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).