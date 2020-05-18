f5-nz logo
Story image

HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor

18 May 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

HP has announced the OMEN 25L and 30L gaming-focused desktops, designed to work with the latest OMEN 27i gaming monitor.

With people spending more time at home, gaming has increased dramatically as players look to find social connections and outlets for stress relief and entertainment. 

In late March 2020, Steam set a record with over 23.5 million concurrent active users, an increase of more than three million people compared to the then-record number of users just two weeks prior. 

HP has also updated the branding for the OMEN range, with a new logo.

The OMEN desktops come in 25 and 30-litre options and are built with refined thermals and a toolless design for access to internals that adhere to microATX standards. 

Multiple chassis options including a 30L model that has a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel. 

The new desktops feature:

  • Performance – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. The new 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores and 20 threads or up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop processors with “Zen 2” core architecture and 7nm process technology.
     
  • Components – Cooler Master with optional configurable 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. Up to 64GB of HyperX FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG. Up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs.
     
  • OMEN Command Center Integration which enables: 
    • Customisability with lighting control for up to six zones, including front logo, front fan, interior lighting, CPU cooler, memory and graphics, along with five lighting modes. 
    • Intelligent Overclocking which utilises a patented algorithm to identify the highest optimal setting for your CPU and automatically overclocks it for you. 
    • Fan Control that comes with quiet, normal, and turbo settings for added.
    • OMEN Command Center11 features – Remote Play, My Games, Profiles, Coaching, and Rewards (see below).
       
  • 15mm rubber feet that for improved system cooling and an additional front compartment option for increased ventilation with a 120mm RGB system fan from Cooler Master.

OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor 

The new 27” monitor includes a Nano IPS panel that yields a colour gamut of DCI-P3 98% to provide deeper hues and more accurate colours with a 25% wider colour gamut than sRGB and largely nullifies colour degradation from shallower angles. 

Features include:

  • Quad HD18 (2560x1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness.
     
  • NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to prevent display stutter, input lag, and screen tears. 
     
  • 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms19 response time with overdrive.
     
  • Dual pillar height, an adjustable stand and four tilted ports. 
     
  • Diamond panel lighting on the rear that can be controlled through OMEN Command Center along with the patented aim assist feature which creates a custom shaped and coloured reticle.

OMEN Command Center 

The OMEN software now showcases a homepage that shares news on the latest events, products, and happenings with OMEN Squad. 

Features include:

  • My Games – A single location for launching games from Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Uplay, or installed elsewhere on your PC easier.
     
  • My Gear – Manage your OMEN gaming devices; boost your network, control lighting and fans, and create your own personal profiles.
     
  • My Services – Coaching and Rewards. Remote Play, formerly known as Game Stream, enables you to use your OMEN PC as your own personal cloud to play from another PC and is also available via Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Related stories:
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
Dig deeper:
Story image
EXCLUSIVE: Get the scoop on what eSIM tech means for NZ
Everything you need to know about what eSIM is, how it is used, and what Spark and Vodafone have to say about where it’s going.More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
It seems as if Square Enix listened to the negative feedback in order to improve the quality of this new game. More
Story image
Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
Story image
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
“Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband."More
Story image
EXCLUSIVE: Get the scoop on what eSIM tech means for NZ
Everything you need to know about what eSIM is, how it is used, and what Spark and Vodafone have to say about where it’s going.More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
It seems as if Square Enix listened to the negative feedback in order to improve the quality of this new game. More
Story image
Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
Story image
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
“Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband."More
Story image
COVID- 19 leads to sharp rise in independent earning
The increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. More
Story image
Twitter employees can choose to work from home forever
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."More
Story image
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Story image
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Half of employees watch adult content on devices they use for work
According to a new report from Kaspersky, 51% of remote workers who started to watch more pornography admit they did so on the same devices they use for work-related purposes.More
Story image
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
The Virtual Vet Nurse – named Sophie – is a conversational chatbot developed with Kiwi-grown technology, and is being launched this week free of charge ‘for the next couple of months’.More
Story image
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Story image
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Story image
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Story image
Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans
The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past.More
Story image
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
Story image
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Consumers are not taking the necessary precautions to protect their online identity.More
Story image
VPN provider Hide My Ass promises no more user logging
"We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship."More
Story image
Google to demand two-factor authentication across Nest accounts
Google is cracking down on authentication protocols for its popular line of connected devices, Google Nest.More
Story image
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Story image
DJI releases state of the art commercial drone
DJI engineered this all-in-one solution for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.More
Story image
Teaching remotely in a COVID-19 world
The principles of blended learning means that meaningful learning can take place at home, and allow the students and teachers to interact and collaborate. More
Story image
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
Story image
Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers
StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.More
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
The research aims to have its devices detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of heart irregularity and drastically increases the risk of stroke.More
Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere
The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.More
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks."More
D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system
The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems. More
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell cite attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
Sony announces the WF-SP800N Sport headphones
Promising a battery life of up to nine hours between charges, you will likely want to keep wearing them after your workout, especially when you see some of their noise-cancelling features.More
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business
The deal, which is set to close on 20 May, reflects Vocus’ confidence in Stuff Fibre’s capabilities, particularly in ‘uncertain times’.More
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
The video gaming industry will see a yea-on-year growth in revenue of 9.3 overall - primarily due to lockdown restrictions keeping people isolated and bored.More
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
HTC’s Vive Sync VR meeting app enters open beta
Forget Zoom, Vive Sync is the future of online meetings.More
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
More stories