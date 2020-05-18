HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor

HP has announced the OMEN 25L and 30L gaming-focused desktops, designed to work with the latest OMEN 27i gaming monitor.

With people spending more time at home, gaming has increased dramatically as players look to find social connections and outlets for stress relief and entertainment.

In late March 2020, Steam set a record with over 23.5 million concurrent active users, an increase of more than three million people compared to the then-record number of users just two weeks prior.

HP has also updated the branding for the OMEN range, with a new logo.

The OMEN desktops come in 25 and 30-litre options and are built with refined thermals and a toolless design for access to internals that adhere to microATX standards.

Multiple chassis options including a 30L model that has a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel.

The new desktops feature:

Performance – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. The new 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores and 20 threads or up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop processors with “Zen 2” core architecture and 7nm process technology.



Components – Cooler Master with optional configurable 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. Up to 64GB of HyperX FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG. Up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs.



OMEN Command Center Integration which enables: Customisability with lighting control for up to six zones, including front logo, front fan, interior lighting, CPU cooler, memory and graphics, along with five lighting modes. Intelligent Overclocking which utilises a patented algorithm to identify the highest optimal setting for your CPU and automatically overclocks it for you. Fan Control that comes with quiet, normal, and turbo settings for added. OMEN Command Center11 features – Remote Play, My Games, Profiles, Coaching, and Rewards (see below).



15mm rubber feet that for improved system cooling and an additional front compartment option for increased ventilation with a 120mm RGB system fan from Cooler Master.

OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor

The new 27” monitor includes a Nano IPS panel that yields a colour gamut of DCI-P3 98% to provide deeper hues and more accurate colours with a 25% wider colour gamut than sRGB and largely nullifies colour degradation from shallower angles.

Features include:

Quad HD18 (2560x1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness.



NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to prevent display stutter, input lag, and screen tears.



165Hz refresh rate and 1ms19 response time with overdrive.



Dual pillar height, an adjustable stand and four tilted ports.



Diamond panel lighting on the rear that can be controlled through OMEN Command Center along with the patented aim assist feature which creates a custom shaped and coloured reticle.

OMEN Command Center

The OMEN software now showcases a homepage that shares news on the latest events, products, and happenings with OMEN Squad.

Features include: