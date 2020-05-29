f5-nz logo
Story image

HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'

29 May 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

In what it describes as its ‘largest commercial product launch ever’, HP New Zealand has today announced 15 new additions to its range of PCs, desktops monitors and mobile workstations, as reliance on productivity devices soars throughout the remote working era.

“As we experience a new normal that blurs reality between life and work, it’s clear that the PC is essential – allowing us to work, live, learn, collaborate, and create regardless of distance,” says HP New Zealand personal systems category manager Scott Leman.

“Today’s line-up of innovative products, our largest commercial product launch ever, reinforces HP’s commitment to equipping workers with the right tools, power, and performance for the ultimate work from home experience.”

Here is a closer look into the devices announced today.
 

Elitebooks

HP says its new fleet of premium laptops integrate background noise reduction, brighter displays, tapered edges for easier opening and quieter keyboards.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are premium laptops that are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation and boast up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

They are also offered with optional 10th Gen six-core Intel CoreTM vPro processors, the EliteBook x360 1040 G7 features a boosted 29 hours of battery life.

Fixtures within HP’s 800 series of laptops, the HP EliteBook 805 G7 and HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs now feature both AMD and Intel-based processor options, and are available in 13.3", 14", and 15.6" diagonal screens.

HP has also added to its fleet of 800 series machines, with three new laptops that HP claims are one of the ‘world’s thinnest and lightest AMD-based mainstream business notebooks’.
 

EliteDesks

HP says its latest EliteDesk 800 Series desktops come with an upgraded chassis, are quieter compared to previous generations, and feature all-new VR-ready capabilities.

The flagship new desktop offering, the EliteOne 800 All-in-One G6 PC,  is powered by 10th Gen Intel CoreTM processor, and comes with a 23.8” or 27” diagonal screen.

Also optional is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics, with which it becomes ‘one of the world’s first commercial VR capable All-in-One’.

HP also announced three small form desktops to be added to its fleet:

• The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC is one of the world’s smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC.
• The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC is one of the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class SFF.
• The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC is one of the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class tower PC.
 

ZBook workstations

HP has enhanced its range of portable mobile workstations, which deliver an ‘ultra-mobile’ design and come with NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics with 4 GBs of RAM and up to 10th Gen six-core Intel CoreTM processors.

The new ZBook Firefly 14 is 8.8% smaller and 5.2% lighter compared to the previous generation, and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio. 

It also protects against visual hacking with optional HP Sure View Reflect and defends against malware attacks with HP Sure Start Gen6.

The ZBook Firefly 15 is HP’s lightest 15” mobile workstation. It is 9.5% smaller and 1.8% lighter compared to the previous generation and has up to an 86% screen-to-body ratio.
 

Monitors

The HP E-Series Monitors are one of the world’s first ergonomic monitor series with
always-on low-blue-light. 

HP Eye Ease addresses blue light without affecting colour accuracy or introducing any yellow shift. 

HP says its new range of monitors These are one of the world’s first to receive the TUV Low Blue Light Hardware Solution certification.

The 14” HP E14 G4 Portable Monitor weighs 640 g and is less than 4.75 mm thin – 36% lighter and 25% thinner than the previous model and offers two USB-C ports for power and easy connectivity to any USB-C notebook.

All products announced today will be available between July and September this year.

Related stories:
HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss
Dig deeper:
Story image
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Story image
Minecraft adds five new worlds to RTX beta on Windows 10
Italian-inspired villages, underground lairs, medieval realms and overgrown forests - there's plenty to explore.More
Story image
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
Story image
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Story image
Minecraft adds five new worlds to RTX beta on Windows 10
Italian-inspired villages, underground lairs, medieval realms and overgrown forests - there's plenty to explore.More
Story image
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
Story image
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Story image
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation."More
Story image
ComCom report 'proof' of the need of fibre - Chorus
"Broadband in New Zealand was really put to the test by our pandemic response, so it is encouraging that speeds have held up so well."More
Story image
Interview: Thriving in lockdown - how a coding school in Vietnam beat the odds
It's March 10 2020, and CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh just went entirely online. A success story followed - here's how a lockdown helped a school thrive.More
Story image
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
“While we are seeing a tremendous amount of courage and global goodwill to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we also are unfortunately seeing an increase in bad actors looking to exploit the sudden uptick in cloud adoption."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
The HD60 S+ is extremely compact, palm-size, in fact, making it very portable and easy to tuck out of the way.More
Story image
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Story image
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It's at the head of the pack in the flip phone renaissance. But is it worth that hefty NZ$2,400 price tag?More
Story image
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
Story image
Cybercriminals exploiting virus fears to gain access to corporate IT systems
COVID-19 may have changed the way many people work, but this doesn’t have to mean companies must accept lower levels of security. More
Story image
Internet filtering not the answer - InternetNZ
The proposed law change is part of the New Zealand government response to the Christchurch terror attacks that occurred in March last year.More
Story image
NZ's tech news sails in the slipstream of healthy tech sector
Techday's managing editor explains how New Zealand's tech media flies under the radar, but it doesn't mean we're dead.More
Story image
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
New Zealand's copper and fibre broadband connections held up well during the Covid-19 lockdown, despite increased levels of demand on the networks.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
Story image
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
Story image
NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis appears to have 'dramatically lifted' the Government's understanding of how critical technology is for New Zealand, says NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller. More
Story image
Swann releases two new smart security cameras
The solutions include tracking, night vision, and other features, supported by a connected application.More
Story image
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
Story image
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
“By 2022, most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network may no longer be needed."More
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
The company has launched its range of gaming headsets and PC speakers in Aotearoa New Zealand as the headset market thrives.More
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Stand for MacBook Pro
If you are in the market for a sturdy, stylish, minimalistic, and versatile laptop stand, then Twelve South’s Curve is a great option. More
'Is that a robot herding sheep?' Kiwi startup teaches old dog new tricks
It's all thanks to a partnership between global robotics stalwart Boston Dynamics, a Kiwi startup called Rocos, and a robotic dog called Spot.More
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Sentiment towards Sony has taken a nosedive during the first quarter of 2020, with ongoing struggles in its music and gaming behind the decline. More
HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor
Launches new OMEN branding alongside the new 25L and 30L rigs and a 27” gaming-focused monitor. More
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell site attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
Hands-on review: The Apple MacBook Air 2020
Every year Apple improves on this beloved product and tweaks it to make it even better, and 2020 was no different. More
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
The phishing campaign installs NetSupport Manager remote admin tool to take over and execute commands. More
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
New Zealand businesses are scrambling to adopt automated tracking technology as alert level restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ease and people move around more freely.More
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere
The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.More
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, the Fujitsu Group says it will continue to support such initiatives as remote work, as part of the customers' workstyle transformation.More
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
We take the world lightest 13" laptop for a spin and in particular test its battery life claim.More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
The perfect desk setup goes beyond what's on your desk - it includes your surroundings too.More
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
More stories