HP releases powerful new Windows 11 devices

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

HP has introduced its latest Windows 11 devices, displays and accessories, sporting some impressive specs.

According to a recent HP study, 36% of respondents say they'll continue watching TV, movies, and videos as much as they did in 2020. One-third of users expect to continue using their PCs for video calls to connect with others to take meetings, network, or have happy hours with friends. Seventy-three percent of respondents say they want a device that offers enough power and professional features to express themselves creatively.

"The last 18 months has forever changed how we work, learn, and play," says HP Consumer PCs, global head and general manager, Josephine Tan. 

"Consumers need devices with the latest technologies to keep up with their lifestyles. We're excited the combination of HP and Windows 11 will give consumers new consumption, collaboration, and creation experiences."

The HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in 1 Laptop PC, available in nocturne blue with celestial blue accents and nightfall black with pale brass accents, has features including:

  • The world's first 16 laptop PC with an integrated, intelligent 5 MP camera, making it easy to log in using Windows Hello. The camera features a physical shutter controlled by a hot key.
  • A 16:10 ratio and UHD+OLED display with VESA True Black HDR and 100% colour calibration bring bold details and visuals to life. It has an extra 22 mm of viewing space compared to the 15-inch version, with a 91% screen-to-body ratio.
  • Newly designed quad speakers for higher volume, more balanced treble, and AI noise removal to mute background noise.
  • High-level performance with an Intel Evo verified platform, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU, up to Wi-Fi 6E with Network Booster and Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 17 hours of battery life.
  • Components made of recycled CNC aluminium, it also features a sustainably made keyboard, bezels and a speaker box made with ocean-bound plastic, along with moulded fibre packaging to help reduce environmental impact. 

HP ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC

HP says creators desire a powerful hub with a high-resolution screen and incredible performance to bring their creations to life. It says many creators experience the most significant level of productivity when given an ultra-wide display versus a laptop, single external monitor, or even a dual monitor set-up.

The company says these insights led to the HP ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC with a 34-inch, height-adjustable 5k display. The all-in-one has up to an 8-core 11th Gen Intel Core i9 S-series processor and is the world's first all-in-one with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

It features an embedded power supply design, advanced thermal solution, wireless charging pads built into the stand, along with multiple ports, including Thunderbolt 4 support.

