f5-nz logo
Story image

HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss

01 Apr 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise New Zealand has today announced the financial results for the 2019 financial year ended 31 October 2019, revealing a shift into net profit when compared to 2018, when the company experienced a net loss.

Fiscal 2019 total operational revenue was NZD$139.4 million, an increase of 16% from the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2019 gross profit was $23.5 million, increasing 27% from the prior-year period, while net profit totalled $3.6 million, a vast improvement from the prior-year period where HPE New Zealand recorded a $1.5 million net loss.

Fiscal 2019 net cash flows generating from operating activities was $8.3 million, up substantially from the prior-year period of $574,000.

Cash and cash equivalents, however, saw a drop year-on-year – fiscal 2019 recorded $6 million, where fiscal 2018 recorded $8.7 million.

Total revenue from contracts with customers for fiscal 2019 totalled $139.2 million, a 16% increase from the prior-year period of $120.3 million.

Total expenses saw almost no shift year-on-year, with fiscal 2019 showing $19.31 million compared to fiscal 2018’s $19.33 million, a decrease of a mere .07%.

HPE New Zealand did, however, spend more money on marketing in fiscal 2019 than the prior-year period; 2019 saw $1.8 million spent on marketing, a 491% increase from fiscal 2018’s marketing costs of $304,000.

Wage and salary expenses stayed mostly the same from 2018 to 2019, decreasing marginally from $13.9 million in 2018 to $13.5 million in 2019, a fall of 3%.

HPE New Zealand also saw a drastic decrease in termination benefit costs, dropping 6,700% from $2.8 million in 2018 to $41,000 in fiscal 2019.

The earnings report indicated that liabilities still outstrip assets in fiscal 2019, though by a smaller margin.

Total current assets dropped slightly year-on-year - in fiscal 2019 they totalled $37.4 million, a 7% decrease from $40 million in 2018.

However, despite still far outstripping assets, total current liabilities also fell in fiscal 2019 year-on-year, dropping from $71 million in fiscal 2018 to $64.1 million in 2019, a change of 9.2%.

The financial results come less than a month after HPE announced a suite of as-a-service software to assist in the deployment of 5G networks around the world.

The solutions, which were launched in mid-March this year, were in response to the acceleration of 5G standalone deployments around the world, with the tools designed to help telecommunications (telco) companies rapidly deploy 5G services and put them on the path to revenue growth within the emerging market.

The company’s platform-as-a-service strategy leverages a cloud-native software stack for 5G core, optimised telco core and edge infrastructure blueprints, and Wi-Fi 6 enabled services.

Related stories:
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Hewlett Packard unveils ridiculous memory-driven computer
HP confirms pricing for Elite x3, reveals NZ availability
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Story image
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Story image
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Story image
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Story image
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Story image
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Story image
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Story image
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Story image
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
Story image
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Story image
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.More
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
More stories