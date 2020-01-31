New Zealand
Story image

Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky

31 Jan 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

Kaspersky detected a 39% rise in attacks (attempts to download or run malicious files) under the guise of nominees’ work in 2019, compared to 2018. Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Post Malone were attackers’ favourites, with these nominees’ names used most often in 2019 as a disguise for malware.

The popularity and widespread availability of modern music is a powerful lure for malicious activity: criminals use popular artists’ names to spread malware hidden in music tracks or video clips.

Kaspersky researchers analysed Grammy 2020 nominated artists’ names and song titles for malware. As a result, Kaspersky found 30,982 malicious files that used the names of artists or their tracks in order to spread malware, with 41,096 Kaspersky product users having encountered them.

Analysis of the nominated artists showed that the names of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Post Malone were used most to disguise malicious files, with over half (55%) of detected malicious files named after one of the trio.

The number of attempts to download or run the files containing names of these pop stars also grew significantly for almost all artists in the research.

The connection between the rise in popularity and malicious activity is very evident in the case of newer artists such as Billie Eilish.

The number of users who downloaded malicious files with her name has risen almost tenfold compared to 2018 – from 254 to 2171. In addition, the number of unique distributed malicious files rose from 221 to 1,556 during the same period.

A nomination for a prestigious award affects seems to correlate with an increase in malicious activity connected to the artist’s name. However, this is not necessarily the case for more established artists such as Lady Gaga, whose name use also experienced a rise in attacks in the past year.

Kaspersky also analysed which records and songs received the most attention from cybercriminals. Post Malone’s ‘Sunflower’, Khalid’s ‘Talk’ and Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’, led the way for songs with the most malware attacks.

“Cybercriminals understand what is popular and always strive to capitalize on that,” says Kaspersky security analyst Anton Ivanov.

“Music, alongside TV shows, is one of the most popular types of entertainment and, as a result, an attractive means to spread malware, which criminals readily use.

“However, as we see more and more users subscribe to streaming platforms, which do not require file download in order to listen to music, we expect that malicious activity related to this type of content will decrease,” says Ivanov.

Related stories:
How safe are our IoT devices?
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
Parents unsure how to approach 'the dangers of the digital world'
ANZ Bank warns businesses and customers of phishing scam
Dig deeper:
Story image
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
Story image
2020's biggest games face delays, but it's probably a good thing
Barely a few weeks in 2020 and already the mantra in the gaming community is ‘it’s okay to delay, so everyone’s doing it’.More
Story image
How safe are our IoT devices?
Surely it is the duty of the manufacturers to make devices more secure at the point where they are produced, right? More
Story image
Game review: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
espite the name of the game being called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game actually allows you to play as more characters than just Goku/Kakarot. More
Story image
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Story image
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Vodafone New Zealand is this year backing the rise of esports across New Zealand and wider Australasia, after signing on as the head sponsor for the LetsPlay.Live (LPL) High School League 2020.More
Story image
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
Story image
2020's biggest games face delays, but it's probably a good thing
Barely a few weeks in 2020 and already the mantra in the gaming community is ‘it’s okay to delay, so everyone’s doing it’.More
Story image
How safe are our IoT devices?
Surely it is the duty of the manufacturers to make devices more secure at the point where they are produced, right? More
Story image
Game review: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
espite the name of the game being called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game actually allows you to play as more characters than just Goku/Kakarot. More
Story image
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Story image
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Vodafone New Zealand is this year backing the rise of esports across New Zealand and wider Australasia, after signing on as the head sponsor for the LetsPlay.Live (LPL) High School League 2020.More
Story image
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Story image
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
Story image
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
The future of shopping may soon become a lot smarter and less frustrating for people who hate queuing up at checkouts, thanks to tech developed right here in New Zealand.More
Story image
Microsoft IE vulnerability to go unpatched until mid-Feb
A blog post from security vendor ESET has outlined the risk of the zero-day for those who are still using the relic browser of internet-past.More
Story image
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by AdobeMore
Story image
Google adds iPhone capability to Advanced Protection Program
iPhone users are now able to use their phones to sign up to Google’s Advanced Protection Program, using the iPhone’s built-in security key technology. More
Story image
Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.More
Story image
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Story image
OPPO voted Consumer NZ’s top mobile phone brand
“As a relatively young brand in the New Zealand market, to stand alongside only a select number of companies that hold a Top Brand title is an incredibly humbling achievement."More
Story image
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
It was the company’s semi-supervised question answering machine that received the patent. As such, Flamingo AI is now the owner of Australian Patent No. 2018223010.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Story image
Generation Z holds more power in firms' tech purchasing decisions
Generation Z (Gen Z) is the newest generation in the global workforce, and already it is having an impact on how businesses harness technology.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Fortunately, the external location I had planned for this camera had an outdoor power supply.More
Story image
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Story image
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
Story image
Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Its compact design conceals a powerful device and, with the added bonus of McAfee anti-virus and internet security protection, easy to recommend to advanced and novice users. More
Story image
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Razer will provide sports peripherals, including mice, headsets and keyboards, to Legacy Esports players and content creators. More
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Hands-on review: HyperX peripherals - are they all they’ve cracked up to be?
The recent growth of esports has created a war of peripherals, and as the peripherals improve, gamers can afford to get choosy.More
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
VR spells virtual trouble for some regulators
Virtual reality (VR)'s popularity continues to soar but it’s an area that’s largely unregulated, which is causing headaches for some regulators around the world.More
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Card skimming tech seized in Auckland
Two people were arrested on charges of importing goods for a dishonest purpose, including skimming devices and a card writing machine.More
Deliveroo joins World Economic Forum Charter to improve worker opportunities
"This Charter is a great example of how we can come together to address key issues that directly impact on-demand workers, and shape the future of work.”More
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
Offers greater flexibility to manage connections and use advanced features such as dual SIM capability.More
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Despite a surprise year of worldwide growth for the PC market, Asia Pacific saw its fifth straight quarter of decline in 4Q19.More
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Vodafone launches massive broadband plans ahead of 5G launch
"We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met."More
Victoria University to launch digital services micro course
“This course will give people the tools to understand and improve digital accessibility, whatever sector they’re in.”More
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
New Dell & Alienware gaming gear coming this year
2020 marks a new range of gaming gear in Dell’s G Series and Alienware product lines, covering new laptops, new monitors, and new features for connected phones.More
More stories