HyperX launches new gaming gear in Australia

26 Feb 2020
Newsdesk
HyperX has released a couple of new gaming peripherals into the Australian market this month: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard and the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.

“HyperX is excited to release the new Alloy Origins Core featuring HyperX red mechanical switches,” says HyperX in a media release. 

“The Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans, offering gamers a high-performance HyperX RGB tenkeyless keyboard option.”

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core features Red mechanical switches with a 1.8mm key travel distance and per key RGB lighting for brighter illumination.

HyperX says the keyboard is built for performance and longevity, with an 80 million keystroke lifespan.

Weighing in at 900g, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core’s build includes an aluminium body, which houses the RGB-lit keys and five adjustable brightness levels. The 1.8-metre USB Type C to USB Type A keyboard cable is also detachable.

There are a bunch of other keyboard features that are now pretty much standard for gaming keyboards:

A Custom Game Mode allows users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. 

Equipped with HyperX NGENUITY software, Alloy Origins Core offers advanced customisation features for lighting and macros, including simple customisable per-key lighting effects.

With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins Core profiles for gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The keyboard also includes 100% anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core retails for MSRP AU$169. It is now available through HyperX’s retail and e-tail channels and is backed by a limited two-year warranty with HyperX support.

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart is a wireless gaming mouse with a 2.4GHz RF connection. It comes with a wireless adapter so it can be used with desktop PC setups.

It is Qi Certified for wireless charging and can last up to 50 hours2 on a single charge, according to HyperX.

Under the hood, a premium Pixart 3380 sensor allows users to customise up to five DPI settings at a maximum of 16000.  Omron switches do all the hard work underneath.

Users can customise RGB lighting, create macros, manage battery life, and adjust DPI settings with the HyperX NGENUITY Software.

The Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse is also available for MSRP AU$199 through HyperX’s retail and e-tail stores. 

