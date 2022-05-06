i-Pro announces newest solutions as rebranded enterprise

i-PRO APAC Oceania has introduced its newest high-resolution mid-range cameras, with combined edge AI analytics and resolutions of up to 4K.

This is the company’s first step into the market since they rebranded last month, and they are aiming to focus significantly on the AI space for video security.

Twenty-two new high-resolution camera models will be added to the company’s standard line-up over the coming months, with releases starting on the 2nd of May.

The starting release announcement includes:

The 5MP AI Bullet Camera with IR and clear sight coating.

The 4K AI Bullet Camera with IR and clear sight coating.

The 5MP AI Internal Dome Camera with IR.

The 4K AI Internal Dome Camera with IR.

The 5MP AI External Dome Camera with IR and clear sight coating.

The 4K AI External Dome Camera with IR and clear sight coating.

All of the 4K, 6MP and 5MP resolution cameras are available in indoor and outdoor suitabilities, as well as Bullet and Dome types. They contain specialised lenses and sensor technology that looks to provide a high level of image quality to support the highest-precision analytics applications.

The company says they are focusing on the common needs and wants in the current market, and by utilising the newest technology, they can help provide better solutions for a wide range of sectors.

With built-in AI processor technology, the new devices can also enable up to three different Deep Learning AI applications which run directly on the camera itself. Compatibility with the i-PRO Active Guard plug-in (previously called Multi-AI) will also provide easier management of AI alarms from the hardware.

A Software Developer Kit (SDK) also enables third party applications to be easily integrated, allowing access to a wide range of automation processes and applications.

There is also the enhancement of edge analytics processing, which reduces load on the network and video data management. This is handled through the i-PRO Video Management System or inside other leading VMS manufacturers.

i-PRO APAC Oceania director Marius Van Der Merwe says the company is proud to introduce the new range and hihglights that the company will continue to provide services that meet the changing customer needs landscape.

“This extension to our popular, standard range cameras brings high quality resolution and precision analytics to the mainstream market for the first time,” he says.

“We are continuously expanding our product line-up to meet customer demands. Furthermore, we have recently committed to maintaining prices as well as introducing a Quick Delivery Service to ensure product availability in the face of rapid inflation and industry component shortages.

“All of this underlines the progress we are making to deliver on our mission to be the trusted next generation partner for the security industry. i-PROs key strategy is to bring AI to the whole market and to provide its benefits beyond pure security to the wider industry - at zero additional cost.”