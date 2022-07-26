I-Pro officially marks launch of brand in Australia and New Zealand

I-Pro has officially launched in Australia and New Zealand, following a series of new releases as an entity that started in early April.

A launch event was held in Brisbane, with executives from all sectors of the new business, including those from Panasonic New Zealand, which remains an i-PRO distribution partner in New Zealand.

The event detailed a strategic roadmap for i-PROs success in the region, along with revealing new camera ranges and a comprehensive product line-up. I-PRO says they remain committed to becoming the market leaders in AI-powered digital surveillance cameras, with an extensive range of products being introduced to the market over the coming months.

New developments that were recently announced include the i-PRO Mini, which will be the world's smallest form-factor camera with in-built AI, as well as a broader range of PTZ, Domes and Fisheye cameras.

I-PRO APAC Director Marius Van Der Merwe said at the event that the company is excited to continue developing new and innovative products for the market to help meet the changing needs of customers.

"It is gratifying to be at this point, with the company officially launching in the region and backed up by a such a significant range of new cameras," he says.

"We aim to be at the very forefront of the technologies leading security into the next decade, and our ranges of AI-powered cameras are testament to that effort. The new structure of i-PRO also means that things will happen much faster now we can respond better to market demands and shifts in our customers requirements."

There was also an announcement that the company is expanding its local presence, with a raft of new hires to be announced over the coming weeks.

"The organisation is putting more resources on the ground here, allowing us to fully commit to the region," says Van Der Merwe.

"Between our important partner alliances and an increased presence we are now in a great position to capitalise on the new technologies entering these shores and really lead the way for our customers."

Industry partner Robert Meachem, who is the executive GM at BGW Technologies, says that BGW is excited to continue its successful relationship with I-Pro and looks forward to providing customers with better solutions.

"Our long-standing partnership with Panasonic and now i-Pro continues to be pivotal to our success because of the shared values and high quality of the products," he says.

"What is already evident in the new i-Pro is the uplift in speed to bring new products and features to market and faster production times, yet still maintaining the highest quality."

I-PROs regional headquarters for the A/NZ market will be based in Brisbane, with representatives operating across both Australia and New Zealand.