i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market

Security solutions company i-PRO has launched its new i-PRO mini network camera, which has a pocket-sized form factor and comes with full AI analytics functionality.

The company says the i-PRO mini represents the next generation of smaller, discreet smart cameras that protect businesses and provide operational insights.

i-PRO says although its latest product is exceptionally small, powerful AI processing enables the camera to quickly process large amounts of data, running up to three simultaneous AI analytic applications.

AI-based object detection provides enhanced surveillance and reduces false positives while also delivering valuable operations and marketing intelligence. The camera also supports occupancy monitoring or counting, and the AI Privacy Guard feature pixelates individual faces or the entire body.

The company says the AI-based analytics include people detection with unique attribute extraction such as colour, upper or lower garment, face detection, and non-mask detection.

i-PRO says access to the analytics comes at no additional cost. It says edge analytics processing reduces the load on the network, and video data management is easily handled through the i-PRO Video Management System or inside other leading VMS manufacturers.

Following i-PRO’s open AI strategy, the Software Developer Kit (SDK) enables the integration of 3rd party specialist applications. This gives users access to many automation processes and applications like monitoring inventory status on product shelves.

At roughly 10cm wide, 5cm high and only 2cm deep, i-PRO says its latest product provides handy-sized intelligence designed for applications where a camera with AI analytics is needed but also needs to be discreet.

The product is NDAA compliant, and the i-PRO mini’s 2MP 30fps sensor provides clear and accurate images for the onboard Ambarella AI processor and sets a new standard for an AI-powered smart sensor that almost disappears from view in most environments.

i-PRO APAC Oceania director, Marius Van Der Merwe, says the i-PRO mini is disrupting the traditional compact camera sector by combining sleek, unobtrusive design with powerful AI analytics.

“Business owners can easily leverage their surveillance footage to unlock valuable marketing analysis to gain shopper insights,” he says.

“i-PRO is leading the industry in providing solutions that require powerful, discreet edge computing hardware, with no need to compromise between camera size, performance and next-generation business insights.”

“The new i-PRO mini illustrates our dedication to constant innovation and our mission to make AI capabilities universally available across the surveillance market as the trusted next-generation partner for the security industry.”

The introduction of the i-PRO mini is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding AI-enabled S-Series camera line-up bringing high-quality resolution and precision analytics on the edge to the mainstream market.

Earlier this year, i-PRO also committed to maintaining prices as well as introducing a Quick Delivery Service to ensure product availability in the face of rapid inflation and industry component shortages.