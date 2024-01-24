iCandy partners with Matter Labs to boost Web3 gaming with zkCandy

Independent game studio, iCandy, has announced plans to develop a dedicated gaming infrastructure and tools on zkSync. The company is partnering with Matter Labs to create a new enterprise, zkCandy, that will concentrate on developing a hyperchain focused on interactive gaming and AI on the innovative application layer protocol. This collaboration represents a major stride forward in Web3 gaming, addressing a recognised lack of high-quality entertainment options within this technological niche, the company states.

The zkCandy project is poised to draw on the considerable experience of iCandy, a company with a track record in both Web2 and Web3 game development. From AAA titles such as Street Fighter 6, The Last of Us, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and casual mobile games like Monopoly Go, to Web3 games including Yuga Labs' Otherside: Legends of The Mara, iCandy brings a existing knowledge to the table.

As data from the Game7s 2023 State of Web3 Gaming Report shows, there is currently a gap in the market for superior game developers who can deliver quality gaming experiences within the Web3 context. The report indicates a 65% decrease in the number of Web3 games launched annually from 2022, and a drop of more than 72% from the industry's peak in 2021.

The collaboration between iCandy and Matter Labs aims to reverse that trend. The duo will jointly commit resources to zkCandy, leveraging Matter Labs’ Zero-Knowledge Stack framework and iCandy’s extensive gaming expertise to develop a dedicated Layer2 hyperchain. The new company, zkCandy Limited, will be dedicated to establishing the hyperchain and enhancing the gaming experience for both developers and users alike.

"The overarching goal of this collaboration will be to pave the way for the next generation of interactive gaming experiences on the blockchain," explained a representative from zkCandy. "The technological advancements needed to move the industry forward are made possible by zkSync and with the experts developing the ZK Stack."

"iCandy Interactive is one of the largest independent video game developers in the world with an impressive track record of producing games for iconic franchises ranging from Marvel's Avengers, Spiderman, Mortal Kombat, Need for Speed, and The Last of Us," noted Michael Lee, former Activision Blizzard executive and current SVP of Growth at Matter Labs. Building on this, iCandy and Matter Labs expect zkCandy to establish a new category of Web3 games, opening access to hundreds of millions of players.

The first tangible evidence of the collaboration will be the development and deployment of three casual-player Web3 games on zkSync in the first quarter of 2024, namely, 'Choo Choo Spirits', 'Blaster Rush 3x3 shooter', and 'Future Girls'.