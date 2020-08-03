f5-nz logo
IDC: Huawei finally takes top spot in smartphone market

03 Aug 2020
Newsdesk
Worldwide smartphone shipments decreased 16.0% year over year in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20), according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. 

In total, companies shipped 278.4 million smartphones during 2Q20. 

Although this was a larger decline than in the first quarter, it was expected as major economies around the globe were in lockdown for the majority of 2Q20 due to the pandemic.

"Smartphones shipments suffered a huge decline in Q2 as they directly correlate to consumer spending, which had a massive reduction due to the global economic crisis and rising unemployment brought on by the widespread lockdowns," says IDC Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers research director Nabila Popal. 

"This, combined with the closure of retail stores, especially in regions where online shopping is less common, compounded the negative effect on smartphone sales. In addition, consumers spent significantly other technologies, such as PCs, monitors, and tablets, to facilitate mandatory work from home and distance learning, leaving an even smaller share in the shrinking consumer wallet for smartphones."

From a regional perspective, Asia/Pacific (excluding China and Japan) declined 31.9%. 

"The question now becomes what does demand look like with so much uncertainty around the world,” says IDC Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers vice president Ryan Reith. 

“We have already seen OEMs moving more aggressively with their 5G portfolios both in terms of production and price points. However, we still see consumer demand for 5G being low, so the supply-side push is likely to produce very high-priced competition."

Company highlights

Huawei for the first time reached the number 1 position with 55.8 million smartphones shipped in 2Q20 despite a small decline of 5.1% year over year. 

With the overall market declining even faster, Huawei also achieved its highest-ever share (20.0%) of the global smartphone market. 

This was driven by Huawei's tremendous growth in China – almost 10% year on year – which offset the large declines the company faced in every other region. 

Looking forward, the impact of the U.S. technology ban will continue to create uncertainty for Huawei in foreign markets.

Samsung shipped 54.2 million smartphones in 2Q20, finishing a close second with 19.5% share. 

However, the Korean giant suffered a 28.9% year-on-year decline, the most significant among the Top 5 vendors.

While the A series continues to perform well contributing to the majority of its volume, premium devices such the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip, unfortunately, launched in the peak of the pandemic, are facing sales challenges despite price reductions.

Apple shipped 37.6 million iPhones in 2Q20, which placed the company in third with 13.5% share of the market. 

iPhone shipments managed to climb 11.2% year over year thanks to the continued success of its iPhone 11 series and the timely launch of the new SE (2020). 

The new SE found success as it managed to effectively target the lower-priced segment, which bodes extremely well for the vendor in this time of crisis where consumers are shifting towards more budget-friendly devices. 

Looking ahead, the launch of four new potential models will signal Apple's entry in the world of 5G and challenge Android 5G devices that have been out for more than a year.

Xiaomi shipped 28.5 million devices maintaining its number four position and achieving a 10.2% market share despite a decline of 11.8%. 

Although Xiaomi faced a large year-on-year drop in both China and India, the lockdown and anti-China sentiment in India had a larger impact on the vendor with a 50% year-on-year drop despite maintaining its number one position.

OPPO returned to the Top 5 this quarter with 24.0 million units and 8.6% market share despite an 18.8% year-on-year decline. 

Roughly 60% of OPPO's shipments were to its domestic market of China, which was a key factor in getting the vendor back into the top 5 globally. 

In China, the A series was again the volume driver while the new Reno 4 series performed much better than expected due to very competitive pricing. 

Meanwhile, in India, OPPO's second-largest market, the vendor faced challenges in both supply and demand with factory shutdowns and consumers facing the anti-China sentiment.

Dig deeper:
Story image
Hybrid way of working the new normal - Microsoft
"As different parts of the world were hit by COVID-19, life and work were changed overnight for everyone."More
Story image
Mozilla launches first ever VPN, Kiwis amongst first to access
The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the new normal discussion."More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
There’s adaptive noise cancelling, of course, but there’s also a Smart Ambient mode, a bass boost button, virtual assistant integration, extensive custom EQ capability, and more. Features abound, but do they stack up?More
Story image
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
The city is the first location in New Zealand to have access to 5G on both mobile and wireless broadband.More
Story image
TechCollect NZ receives $320,000 from Govt to reduce e-waste
The Ministry for the Environment today granted the not-for-profit organisation funding to bolster its work in collecting and recycling e-waste around New Zealand.More
Story image
Microsoft spruces up Teams platform with several new features
A new set of features to help virtual interactions become more engaging as the world pivots towards a stronger combination of remote and in-office working.More
Story image
"Tinder of real estate" - Kiwi property app launches
A new app designed to connect property sellers with potential buyers has been launched in New Zealand. More
Story image
Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models
The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.More
Story image
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
Story image
LPM Property Management leaves Amazon S3 buckets unsecured
"We take the protection of our clients' data very seriously. That's why we promptly dealt with this issue once we were made aware of it. The data is fully protected after our external technical contractor acted to ensure it was safe. There is no evidence at all to suggest any unauthorised access."More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
MyFiziq takes majority stake in Body Composition Technologies
The CareVoice is the first BCT platform using the MyFiziq body shape and circumference system and will soon be enhanced with MyFiziq’s new total body fat capabilities. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.More
Story image
NZ's iconic Eden Park will be a new home for Oceania esports
famously home to physical sports like cricket, the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks, will now be home to the Eden Park Esports High Performance Centre.More
Story image
Spark completes stage one of Optical Transport Network project
The first piece of the new OTN 2 fibre network was installed between Glenfield and Papakura in Auckland, and is now live and operating at 800 Gigabit per second (Gb/s). Spark’s previous links operated at 100 or 200 Gb/s. More
Story image
Game review: F1 2020 (PC)
A while back Codemasters nailed the franchises graphical fidelity, but it seems that every year they squeeze little bit more realism out of the visuals.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset
Built for gaming, it promises to give that authentic gaming experience, so you’ll know if that character behind you is making threatening noises. More
Story image
Unprecedented Twitter bitcoin scam targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple
As part of the attack, the hacked accounts each tweeted a link and implored their millions of followers to send bitcoin to the address, promising to send back double the donated amount back to the sender. More
Story image
Almost 10,000 unsecured databases with more than 10 billion credentials exposed
Research has identified a total of 9,517 unsecured databases containing 10,463,315,645 entries with such data as emails, passwords, and phone numbers.More
Story image
Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.More
Story image
Logitech to launch wireless G PRO X headset in August
According to Logitech, the new headset features quality materials, as well as precision audio and advanced communications, all with wireless ‘freedom’.More
Story image
"Money grabbing, tone deaf" - Vocus, Vodafone, 2degrees slam Chorus over fibre price increases
Vocus slammed the news from Chorus that it will increase fibre prices, labelling the move as "cynical, money grabbing and unwarranted".More
Story image
Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030
The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.More
Story image
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
Story image
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Story image
Samsung named top brand in Asia Pacific for 9th consecutive year
Samsung was named number one across five categories in this year's Top 1000 Brands survey.More
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
NZ Police & research firm caught up in data breach
The firm believes that the breach could have compromised contact details of a number of people who have had contact with the police.More
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
Spark announces next phase of landline voice calling upgrade, ends voice-over-copper services
"We are giving notice that we will no longer be selling PSTN services in Devonport and Miramar from mid-August."More
PNY launches HP memory products in Australia and NZ for the first time
"These HP products are part of PNYs major and continued commitment to launching high-quality memory products into Australia and New Zealand."More
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mario and Luigi are by Peach to go to Toad town and visit the castle for an event. When they arrive, the entire town is empty and looking a bit strange. What's going on?More
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Why, in 2020, would you need a voice recorder when smartphones and laptops do the same job? We find out.More
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The 700s follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 35 II and are a must-have for travelling businesspeople and audiophiles alike. More
Hands-on review: JBL Bar 5.1 Surround
To quote John Wick, if you were to ask me if I’d want one of these as part of my home entertainment, my answer would have to be, “Yeah.”More
3.96 billion people now use social media
“Social media has been an integral part of the way we communicate with one another for a long time, but this evolution shows just how much it impacts multiple aspects of our lives right now, and in the future."More
Google unveils security overhaul across G Suite products
Google has announced 11 new security features across G Suite, to provide stronger security in Gmail, Meet, and Chat.More
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
If you love games like Assassin’s Creed, there’s no doubt that you will fall in love with this game too. The story is also great, but the gameplay is where Ghost of Tsushima really shines. More
LG VELVET smartphone lands in Australia
The company says the device ushers in a new era of user-centric design, innovative multi-media features and a 5G compatible user experience. More
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
You will have fun customising your screen to your own preferences and adding those personal tweaks to make the Realme X3 truly your own.More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
We take a look as Epos’ versatile open acoustic wired gaming headset.More
BELKIN unveils new portable wireless charging units and screen protection for Apple devices
Belkin has unveiled the newest additions to its SCREENFORCE screen protection for MacBooks and BOOSTCHARGE mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices.More
