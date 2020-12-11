f5-nz logo
Story image

IDC: NZ's smartphone market sees a 35% boost in Q3 2020

11 Dec 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

New Zealand’s smartphone market looks to be rebounding in line with a broadly improving economic outlook, with IDC reporting the sector’s highest quarterly growth since 2017’s final quarter.

The country’s smartphone market grew 35% quarter-on-quarter in 3Q 2020 to over 384,000 units, according to IDC’s Asia/Pacific Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, representing just a -0.1% decrease year-on-year.

The report also found a significant increase in brick-and-mortar retail spending compared to H1 2020, when spending was concentrated on online channels due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Q3 2020’s improved showing is an indication of the normalisation of supply chains and healthier inventory levels, as New Zealand grows accustomed to life largely returning to normal following its elimination strategy towards the pandemic.

“We are starting to see a greater portion of discretionary spend filter into the smartphone market after a disruptive first half of 2020,” says IDC associate market analyst Maxim Wilson. 

“A lack of international tourism has freed up extra income and consumers have increasingly looked at the consumer device markets to allocate their spend. 

“Following on from the strong pent up demand in crucial devices such as PC’s, laptops and tablets, for working and studying from home, we are starting to see demand flow into the smartphone space.”

While brick-and-mortar retail spending has increased this quarter, IDC predicts this may not become a fully-fledged trend. Wilson expects “online channels to account for close to 20% of total shipments in the last quarter of 2020,” — nearly three times the levels a year ago.

IDC’s report also suggests a growing trend towards mid-range smartphones in New Zealand, with the NZD$300-$600 price range accounting for 27% of shipments in Q3 — representing a huge 59% increase year-on-year.

As the quality gap between devices in the mid-range and top-range continues to close, Wilson says he expects this range to continue to perform well next year. 

“Large screen sizes, increased battery life and higher camera megapixels in the mid-range have continued to incentivise more consumers away from premium devices,” says Wilson.

The launch of the iPhone 12 in October may disrupt this, however, with the high-end, 5G-capable offering expected to enjoy a ‘significant uptake’ in the near future.

The price tag of the Apple flagships, ranging from $1349 for the Mini to $2299 for the 256GB Pro Max, will make a significant contribution to total smartphone revenue. The expectation is for YoY growth of 13% fueled by greater demand across the Christmas and sales periods. However, increased demand in larger countries may mean stricter levels of supply for highly sought-after models.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Hands-on review: Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
Dig deeper:
IDC Smartphone Quarterly results Apple iPhone
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Story image
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
Story image
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Story image
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Story image
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Story image
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
Story image
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Story image
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Story image
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Story image
Facial recognition control solution hits A/NZ
The facial recognition reader scans users’ faces to identify them before providing access.More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.More
Story image
Kiwi software company paves the way for mainstream decentralisation
Sylo, the software development company, has launched Oya, which has been described as ‘the beginning of mainstream decentralisation’. More
Story image
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
Story image
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Story image
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
If you loved Assassin’s Creed games from 2017 onward, you’ll love what Assassin’s Creed Vahalla has to offer.More
Story image
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Story image
Top security tips for online shoppers
Shoppers should follow these tips to guard against being cheated and defrauded when shopping online. More
Story image
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
Story image
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
Story image
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
Some of us love to celebrate through singing and playing music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed for just such occasions.More
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
Story image
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Game review: Godfall (PS5)
This game arguably has the best graphics that you will see on the PS5 thus far. More
Apple reveals AirPods Max, the company's debut in over-ear headphones
Retailing at NZ$999, Apple is marketing the AirPods Max as ‘the ultimate personal listening experience’, and its RRP establishes it as at the very top end of the market price-wise. More
New Zealanders more willing to share location data following COVID - report
Use of location data by government agencies is broadly preferred over private companies.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy
The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.More
Game review: Twin Mirror
The official police report claims Nick died in an accident due to a car crash, but his daughter Joan thinks her father’s death was planned. Joan asks the help of Sam to look into the matter. More
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season
One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.More
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
More stories