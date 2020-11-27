Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season

New Zealand and Australian shoppers are being warned to look out for scams during the November sales season, with cybercriminals likely to increase their activity targeting shoppers to direct digital cash flow their way, according to Avast.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday getting bigger in Australia and New Zealand every year and COVID-19 still a potential threat, more people are expected to do their holiday shopping online this year.

Netsafe revealed last week that New Zealanders reported a loss of NZD $3.3 million dollars from online scams around products and services from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020.

Scamwatch data shows that Australians have lost close to AUD $7 million to online shopping scams alone this year, with the busiest period of online shopping just starting.

“The internet is filled with amazing offers around this time of the year and people are overwhelmed by trying to catch the best products," says Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Avast .

"As a result, they spend less time researching the seller, which is where cybercriminals can take advantage," he says.

“Getting a great deal during Black Friday or Cyber Monday is a thrill for many shoppers, however knowing you are doing so with no surprises from scammers is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Corrons says treacherous cybercriminals can appear anywhere you turn, from fake mobile shopping apps and phony brand websites posing as real businesses, to emails or texts pretending to be your package’s shipping info with malicious links.

One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.

CERT NZ’s Quarter Three Report that was just released found that there were 1,064 reports of phishing and credential harvesting from 1 July – 30 September 2020 in New Zealand, with Avast expecting this wave of phishing to continue over Christmas with online shoppers in their sights.

According to recent research from Avast, half of Australians (49.76%) have encountered a phishing scam this year, with the most prevalent phishing scam encountered being email phishing scams (78%), followed by phone call scams (55%) and smishing scams (41%).

“Be on the watch out for phishing emails and texts offering deals or shipping information which persuade you to click a link or download an attachment, which could be malware like ransomware that holds your files hostage until you pay a ransom, or even lead you to a fake website where it asks you to sign in with your personal information or gets you to complete an actual payment,” says Corrons.

Australia Post and the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs have both recently warned Australians and New Zealanders to be aware of scam messages about unpaid “customs charges” for a package delivery coming from an Australian mobile, and Avast expects that these types of scams will continue following Black Friday and Cyber Monday with scammers likely to try and take advantage of shoppers who are expecting package deliveries.

To help Australians and New Zealanders have a safe online shopping experience this holiday sales season, Corrons has these six top tips: