FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Intel announces two new 11th Gen processors

01 Jun 2021
Newsdesk
Share:

Intel has announced the addition of two new processors for thin and light laptops to its lineup of 11th Gen U-Series Intel Core processors.

The Core i7-1195G7 is now the U-Series range’s top chip, while the Core i5-1155G7 comes out as the best Core i5 chip yet. Both feature four-core/eight-thread configurations, and feature Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The Core i7-1195G7 comes with a 2.9GHz clock speed and can utilise Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 tech to boost this to 5.0GHz — an improvement from its predecessor, which used Turbo Boost Max 2.0. Meanwhile, the Core i5-1155G7 has a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boosted speed of 4.5GHz.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” says Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms Chris Walker. 

The Iris Xe graphics boosts the Core i7-1195G7 to up to 96 EUs, while the Core i5-1155G7 features 80 EUs.

Intel says 11th Gen Intel Core processor-based laptops deliver:

  • Up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) in high-volume thin-and-light designs
  • Up to 25% overall application performance advantage over the competition
  • Improved connectivity through designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)
  • ISV optimisations
  • 1080p gameplay on new and popular titles, such as Valheim, with up to a “2.7 higher frame rate than that of the competition.”

The company says that over 60 designs based on the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 are expected by the holiday season, with laptops from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI available this summer. 

Intel also announced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences, the Intel 5G Solution 5000, following the previously announced collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

The solution will feature an M.2 card that device makers will be able to incorporate into their designs. Intel partnered with MediaTek on product definition, development, certification and support of 5G modem solutions for the next generation of PC experiences and Fibocom to supply 5G M.2 solutions (FM350-GL).

Walker says, “We know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people who rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs: the Intel 5G Solution 5000.”

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
Dig deeper:
Intel Processors PC
Story image
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing."More
Story image
Mobile consumers demand assurance as they plan upgrades to 5G
"Operators, retailers and OEMs will need to build their trust by providing assurances in data protection and device care throughout the customer journey."More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
Story image
Game review: Days Gone (PC)
Another former Sony PlayStation exclusive makes its way over to PC, this time it is the zombie action game, Days Gone.More
Story image
AI to predict future of transport
A new project plans to use artificial intelligence to predict traffic congestion in a bid to optimise traffic in larger cities and improve road safety. More
Story image
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report 
Marketing analytics platform Adjust has released a new report that finds mobile app growth is up by 31% in 2021.More
Story image
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Story image
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset
It may not be cheap, but it should be very appealing for gamers wanting the very best VR experience.More
Story image
Orcon scraps business & residential internet plans for more 'tailored' approach
The strategy overhaul is part of what Orcon is calling ‘the future of working and home connectivity in mind'.More
Story image
Android stalkerware on the rise
"Searching for these tools online is not difficult at all; you do not have to browse underground websites."More
Story image
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Story image
Police drone data risks ending up on servers Chinese government can access - reports
Police drones are at risk of the data they gather ending up in cloud servers the Chinese government can access, but this can be managed, and the benefits outweigh the risks.More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Gender inequality still remains in tech sector as women struggle to secure roles
"It's great to see an uptake in students pursuing a career in tech, however with females finding it harder to secure their first tech roles, it's clear that gender disparities remain."More
Story image
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech
The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels, IDC finds.More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)
Veteran motorcycling game developer, Milestone, presents this year’s iteration of its official MotoGP game, MotoGP 21.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ
With the recent announcement of the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus VR headset, Techday’s Darren Price chatted with HTC country manager for A/NZ Thomas Dexmier.More
Story image
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps
Google Workspace is forging ahead with its vision to build the future of work, and it will do so by putting collaboration at the centre of every experience.More
Story image
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Story image
Encrypted chat apps doubling as illegal marketplaces
Encrypted chat apps are doubling as illegal marketplaces as criminals utilise them to sell illegal goods without fear of content moderation.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card
After years of worshipping at the altar of Nvidia’s team green, Darren Price may be starting to see red with AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU.More
Story image
And... action! How NZ firm Wipster transformed Microsoft's video production
"Although our own technology allows us to share videos, we had no easy way of identifying and communicating exactly the changes we wanted."More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Those of us who equate big sound with big speakers will be pleasantly surprised by the Go 3.More
Story image
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus
The estimated price-quality path for Chorus announced for consultation would cap Chorus revenues for three years from 1 January 2022 at $689 million in 2022, rising to $786 million in 2024.More
Story image
Corporate scandals, misinformation disestablish public trust
Brand loyalty is up for grabs as a slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilised public trust in many traditional institutions.More
Story image
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Story image
The HTC VR legacy - the past, present, and future of Vive
It’s amazing to think that just six years ago, virtual reality was really still just a promise. More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G
These mid-range models offer an economical alternative to some of their higher-priced competition.More
Story image
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. More
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Nanoleaf has done a great job making smart lighting accessible to everyday users. More
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks
Many breaches result from inadequate security hygiene and a lack of attention to detail.More
UPDATED: IT systems down at Waikato Hospital & DHB, 'cybersecurity incident' confirmed
Waikato Hospital has this morning begun turning outpatients away from scheduled bookings after a major outage affecting its IT and phone systems.More
Mobile app developers potentially expose personal data of 100 million Android users
Application developers have left their data and millions of users’ private information exposed by not following best practices.More
Microsoft NZ launches new Teams features
"The personal features in Teams will provide users the ability to better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online." More
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds
Skullcandy presents its Dime wireless earbuds, designed to sound great but without breaking the bank.More
See all stories