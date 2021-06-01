Intel announces two new 11th Gen processors

Intel has announced the addition of two new processors for thin and light laptops to its lineup of 11th Gen U-Series Intel Core processors.

The Core i7-1195G7 is now the U-Series range’s top chip, while the Core i5-1155G7 comes out as the best Core i5 chip yet. Both feature four-core/eight-thread configurations, and feature Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The Core i7-1195G7 comes with a 2.9GHz clock speed and can utilise Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 tech to boost this to 5.0GHz — an improvement from its predecessor, which used Turbo Boost Max 2.0. Meanwhile, the Core i5-1155G7 has a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boosted speed of 4.5GHz.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” says Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms Chris Walker.

The Iris Xe graphics boosts the Core i7-1195G7 to up to 96 EUs, while the Core i5-1155G7 features 80 EUs.

Intel says 11th Gen Intel Core processor-based laptops deliver:

Up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) in high-volume thin-and-light designs

Up to 25% overall application performance advantage over the competition

Improved connectivity through designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)

ISV optimisations

1080p gameplay on new and popular titles, such as Valheim, with up to a “2.7 higher frame rate than that of the competition.”

The company says that over 60 designs based on the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 are expected by the holiday season, with laptops from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI available this summer.

Intel also announced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences, the Intel 5G Solution 5000, following the previously announced collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

The solution will feature an M.2 card that device makers will be able to incorporate into their designs. Intel partnered with MediaTek on product definition, development, certification and support of 5G modem solutions for the next generation of PC experiences and Fibocom to supply 5G M.2 solutions (FM350-GL).

Walker says, “We know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people who rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs: the Intel 5G Solution 5000.”