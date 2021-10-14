Story image
TechCollect
E-waste
e-recycling
WEEE

International E-Waste Day: Recycle your gadgets, save the earth

By Sara Barker, Today

Today marks International E-Waste Day, which aims to highlight the growing problem of electronic waste - and what we should do about it.

According to estimates from the WEEE Forum, we generated around 53.6 million tonnes globally in 2019. That number is expected to rise to 57.4 million tonnes in 2021 (heavier than China's Great Wall).

That equates to a 3-4% increase in the amount of e-waste generation every year, caused by issues such as shorter product lifecycles, limited repair options and more people buying more electronic devices.

WEEE Forum director-general Says Pascal Leroy says that the electrical and electronics sector can be more efficient and circular.

“Our member producer responsibility organisations collected and secured responsible recycling of 2.8 million tonnes of e-waste in 2020.  But one thing stands out: as long as citizens don’t return their used, broken gear, sell it, or donate it, we will need to continue mining all-new materials, causing great environmental damage.”

UN University SCYCLE programme director Ruediger Kuehr says, “A tonne of discarded mobile phones is richer in gold than a tonne of gold ore."

In one million phones there could be 24 kilograms of gold, 16,000 kilograms of copper, 350 kilograms of silver, and 14 kilograms of palladium. When devices aren’t recycled, all of this material goes to waste.

Sadly though, most high-value and recoverable materials ended up being dumped or burned, notes UN University SCYCLE senior programme officer Kees Baldé.

WEEE states that people may be hesitant about recycling due to a number of reasons such as data security, product value, or they don’t know how or where to recycle their devices.

“Consumers want to do the right thing but need to be adequately informed and a convenient infrastructure should be easily available to them so that disposing of e-waste correctly becomes the social norm in communities,” says WEEE Forum’s Magdalena Charytanowicz.

In Asia Pacific, there are many organisations dedicated to helping minimise e-waste. New Zealand’s TechCollect NZ is backing International E-Waste Day and is working hard to promote recycling.

TechCollect NZ senior policy manager Michael Dudley comments, “Electronic devices have made living and coping with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions more bearable. They have allowed us to continue working from home, homeschool our children, stay connected with friends and family, shop online as well as streaming our favourite movies, sports and TV shows. The increase in the purchase of these devices, however, will inevitably lead to an increase in the need for their disposal.”

He believes that everyone needs to play their part to help the world move towards a circular economy.

“Once your electronic device reaches its end-of-life and all opportunities for reuse have been exhausted, recycling is the next best step in the product’s lifecycle.”

Recycle A Device (RAD)'s Rebecca Harris says, "From RAD's point of view e-waste is a huge problem in Aotearoa - there is a lack of education and awareness about waste to landfill reduction and how to practically and ethically dispose of e-waste. Participation in RAD (and other programmes that prioritise repair and reuse) encourages all people and communities involved to rethink their approach to waste and how they can participate in the circular economy."

E-waste is an often overlooked aspect of sustainability that will soon grow in public awareness in New Zealand due to upcoming product stewardship regulations, which will hopefully lead to increased public action in reducing e-waste and diverting it from landfill."

Related stories
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem>>
TechCollect NZ receives $320,000 from Govt to reduce e-waste>>
Time to take responsibility: E-waste - a global crisis>>
'They don't make things like they used to' - why devices aren't built to last>>
Got an old mobile phone lying around? Recycle it for free>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Education
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round
"It's a critical time for security education, as w'ere seeing illustrated by increased security incidents in all parts of the world.">>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report
"Names such as REvil, Ryuk, Babuk, and DarkSide have permeated into public consciousness, linked to disruptions of critical services worldwide.">>
Story image
Data Privacy
Kiwis have a strong distrust over how companies use their personal data
The majority of New Zealanders are concerned about data privacy, with 53% stating companies are requesting too much personal information.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?
Negative connotations have traditionally been applied to the term 'hacking'. But with cyber-threats ramping up, things are changing fast — and CISOs can't afford to keep the status quo.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+
In a world that’s becoming ever more connected, it’s cool to have the option to control your home’s climate through your fingertips. >>
Story image
Windows
MysterySnail: Kaspersky finds zero-day exploit for Windows OS
Kaspersky has uncovered a zero-day exploit for the Windows OS.>>
Story image
4G technology
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla
Ookla has named 2degrees as the most reliable, consistent, and best available 4G mobile data network provider in the country during the second quarter of 2021.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model
The risks of cyber attacks on businesses are in the spotlight as companies around the world begin to return to the office. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera
The DCS-8302LH Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera is yet another addition to the legion of D-Link networked home security devices.>>
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac
Apple has updated its iWork suite of productivity apps with new features, enabling users to present in new ways and work with documents on the go.  >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies
With every new technology-enabled path we forge, we must also defend ourselves from cyber threats and exploitation. Here we take a look at some of Aotearoa's main cyber defenders.>>
Story image
Review
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits truly looks phenomenal if you are playing on the PS5 console.>>
Story image
Copper Network
Vodafone's copper landline network to be axed next year
10,000 customers are still using its copper phone network, but they will need to move to voice over fibre, wireless, UltraFast HFC, or copper broadband (VoIP).>>
Story image
Data breach
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach
A data breach of the Lower Hutt retailer's systems may have compromised customers’ personal and credit card information.>>
Story image
Equinix
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience
“With online gaming undergoing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Equinix can strategically support i3D.net in delivering the best possible user experience to gamers around the world.”>>
Story image
Education
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Why you need to check out this range of essential MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The biggest cyber-attacks of 2021 in New Zealand>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money>>
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost>>
Story image
Employment
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report>>
Story image
Ransomware
New sniper-like Python ransomware uncovered>>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
Story image
5G
Communications service providers unprepared to charge for 5G services>>
Story image
Recruitment
Kiwi workers ready to quit unless shown dollar signs - report >>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date >>
Story image
Adobe
Adobe releases new Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Spark IoT network enables Evnex to bring EV chargers to rural Aotearoa>>
Story image
Malware
Scam Alert: Flubot malware hits New Zealand>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming headset>>
More stories