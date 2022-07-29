InternetNZ appoints new chief executive. Will take over in October

InternetNZ has announced the appointment of its new chief executive, with Vivien Maidaborn taking over the role from interim chief Andrew Cushen in October.

With a significant amount of recent change to the many internet-related affairs in Aotearoa, InternetNZ president Joy Liddicoat says the InternetNZ Council was committed to finding an exceptional chief to lead the organisation.

A large project the organisation is currently involved in is the new .nz registry that is soon due. They say there is also significant focus and commitment on becoming a Te Tiriti o Waitangi centric organisation and creating a safe internet environment for everyone in Aotearoa.

"The Council completed a robust recruitment process, focussed on finding the right person to lead InternetNZ into the next phase," says Liddicoat.

"In an era where the Internet is central to our lives - and the .nz domain is an integral part of our identity as New Zealanders - Vivien Maidaborn's appointment will be instrumental in strengthening partnerships, engaging with the members, and working for an Internet for good in Aotearoa."

Liddicoat says that when selecting Maidaborn for the role, the council knew they were hiring someone with a wealth of experience, leadership and community engagement.

"Vivien's leadership experience, strong ability to partner with like-minded organisations and to achieve policy outcomes working with the government, are all reasons why she was selected," she says.

Maidaborn's career includes three previous CEO roles in significant community organisations. Most recently, in her role as chief of partnerships and resource mobilisation, she has been working in Vietnam for UNICEF. In 2018, Maidaborn was also honoured with a Membership of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of her services to human rights and social enterprise.

"It is an honour to join the dedicated team at InternetNZ, particularly at a time when the organisation is preparing to upgrade the register and prioritise the journey to being a Te Tiriti based organisation," says Maidaborn.

"COVID-19 has shown us the importance of Internet access and equity, so now, more than ever, we have to achieve Internet equity in New Zealand."

InternetNZ has also thanked interim chief Andrew Cushen for his work over the past several months. They commended his strong leadership and how he has acted as a powerful and trusted voice for the organisation.

"Andrew has helped to move InternetNZ forward. He has led our consultation on a new strategy and annual plan that sets out InternetNZ's commitments and mahi for the years ahead. He has finalised an organisational structure change that will help to give the wonderful staff focus and structure," says Liddicoat.

"I want to thank Andrew for holding InternetNZ in such great hands and making immense progress on our priorities."