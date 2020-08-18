f5-nz logo
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity

18 Aug 2020
Sara Barker
There’s a well known ‘holy trinity’ of security: People, process, and technology. Ask any CSO or CIO, or even just a business owner and they may say that they have solutions and security practices to keep their business protected. But do these take the right approach to educating every organisation's front line: its employees?

We spoke to Mindshift director Melonie Cole to find out more about why cyber awareness and talking to employees should be front of mind for every business.

Mindshift is a company that launched in 2018 to work with businesses to help them educate people about cyber risk. 

Cyber risk is introduced to businesses in different ways. When employees are working online and working with information, risk is as much about what people do as what they don't do.

“Often people are the last thing to be considered when it comes to change and the way people work - whether it’s in terms of new technologies, or workplace changes like working from home. This has a major life impact and it affects how they feel about information security,” says Cole.

“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make.”

The key to helping employees make good decisions can be as simple as changing the tone of the message. For example, organisations may have rules that prevent downloading of files to USB drives. They might communicate this policy in a list of things employees shouldn’t do. This, says Cole, is a negative way to start awareness conversations. 

Instead, organisations should put the ‘why’ first, by explaining how employees need to protect their information, their employer’s information, and their customer information.

"For example, you can explain to staff that if they put sensitive information on a USB drive and lost it on the way home, that’s going to have a major impact on their information, their employer's information, and their customers' information. Data breaches can happen that way.”

“One little thing someone has learned and then put into practice could make a huge difference in their lives. Cyber awareness complements technical solutions, tools and products to protect their businesses.”

Mindshift also helps to spread cyber awareness through first looking at key risk areas caused by people’s behaviour. Cole points to phishing as the most common attack vector, but it is only the tip of the security iceberg.

Cole and her team reinforce key security messages through a variety of channels, often using existing online security training as a start point. This is all with the goal of creating better online security habits.

She notes that tips and advice about working from home have been particularly critical this year. Many businesses have adopted a hybrid working model where staff are in the office and at home. The home environment may not have the quality of connection and quality of security that people take for granted at the office.

Cole explains, “That could be things like leaving your desktop open when you step out, or having private work conversations when your flatmates are around, or just leaving your documents lying around where people could, even accidentally, see confidential information."

“It’s a bit like leaving your house unlocked when you go out, leaving the windows open and leaving all your devices just sitting around."

People can be easily distracted at home and may not be fully focussed on work. Slowing down and finding the right moment to send an email, for example, goes a long way to forming good security habits at home.

Other security habits could include:

  • Encouraging people to lock screens when they step away
  • Making sure that confidential information isn't seen by others
  • Using work-issued laptops for work use only

"Small things can make a huge difference, so I encourage businesses to make the most of this opportunity to help their people develop security habits which will eventually become normal," says Cole.

As New Zealand moves in and out of different alert levels, people may be more prepared to adjust to working from home life.

Cole believes people may be more accepting of the extra steps they may need to do to connect to work and get to their documents, like using a few extra layers of security, as those ways of working should be feeling pretty normal by now.

"Keeping security guidance simple, relevant, and memorable is the key. A 20 page ‘working remotely’ guide will certainly be more interesting if it’s a video or something visually exciting," she says.

“When businesses share security advice with their staff, that can be easily applied to home and shared with friends and family, it’s a double whammy! People are much more likely to remember and put into practice things like keeping backgrounds free of private information when on video calls when they’re applicable to their lives outside of work.”

“There may be an assumption it’s easier for people to work from home because they’re used to it - that may be true - but the new risk may be complacency," says Cole.

"There’s an opportunity for regular contact with your employees to ensure they’re working securely and understand why this is so important”.

There are plenty of resources available for businesses and their employees.

CERT NZ is a good starting point for information and cybersecurity incident reporting: Click here to go to CERT NZ's website.

Find out more about Mindshift and how it works here. You can also catch Mindshift's session from the recent Smart CIO summit here.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
IDC: Huawei finally takes top spot in smartphone market
The Chinese vendor has managed to nab 20% of the market, taking out Apple and Samsung after years of trailing in second or third place.More
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset
Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 is a solid unit that really does justice to the immense effort developers put into modern game audio. This is a wireless headset that I whole-heartedly recommend.More
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
"Almost overnight, born of necessity, the government, businesses and people gained first-hand experience of a more digital world."More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
This is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune. More
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Hybrid way of working the new normal - Microsoft
"As different parts of the world were hit by COVID-19, life and work were changed overnight for everyone."More
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
3.96 billion people now use social media
“Social media has been an integral part of the way we communicate with one another for a long time, but this evolution shows just how much it impacts multiple aspects of our lives right now, and in the future."More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
Hands-on review: JBL Bar 5.1 Surround
To quote John Wick, if you were to ask me if I’d want one of these as part of my home entertainment, my answer would have to be, “Yeah.”More
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The 700s follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 35 II and are a must-have for travelling businesspeople and audiophiles alike. More
