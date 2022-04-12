FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Xero
Ministry of Business
Employment
eInvoicing
PIJF
Finance
Security
Commerce

Investigating the secure frontline of NZ's eInvoicing rollout

By Mitchell Hageman
Today

As of 31 March 2022, Central Government agencies in Aotearoa were required to be capable of receiving eInvoices.

Our Australian counterparts are also actively implementing government eInvoicing, with all Commonwealth agencies mandated to adopt eInvoicing by 1 July 2022 and NSW having already met a January 2022 deadline in its state. This is signalling an overall operational change across Australasia in the way secure business is conducted.

Businesses have jumped at the opportunity as well, with many private companies expressing positive sentiment on the matter.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in NZ says on their eInvoicing website that over 280 million business to business invoices are exchanged in New Zealand annually, and savings to the NZ economy through eInvoicing are estimated to be $4.4 billion over ten years.

Furthermore, the government aims to have 90% of business to Central Government invoices as eInvoices by July 2026, cementing their commitment to changing the way they work.

Clearly, this is a significant growth area for our country, and organisations are being encouraged to look to the future.

But with any new technology implementation, there comes a set of risks. Any online financial transaction, data or invoice can carry a risk of becoming compromised, as threat actors find new ways to breach systems for their own personal gain.

Invoice scams are still a common occurrence in New Zealand, with RNZ reporting a significant spike in 2019. Threat actors would intercept emails and create fake invoices, then send them through to unsuspecting receivers. This type of crime was reported to be the third most common form of online lawbreaking in Aotearoa, behind phishing and ransomware.

So the question now is what is being done to keep our eInvoicing systems safe and secure, and what can businesses do to go forward safely when implementing eInvoice technology?

New Zealand has adopted the Peppol system similar to our Australian counterparts. Peppol is described as "a set of artifacts and specifications enabling cross-border eProcurement."

It is governed by a multilateral agreement structure which is owned and maintained by OpenPeppol. An eDelivery network connects different eProcurement systems by establishing a set of common business processes and technical standards, creating an interoperable and secure network connecting all access points.

We spoke to a representative from the New Zealand Peppol Authority at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, who shared some helpful insight into the safety and security measures that are in place when using these systems.

"eInvoicing is a network (four corner framework), for sending eInvoices. The goal is to promote Interoperability, standardisation and improve payment times for suppliers," says the spokesperson.

"It's more secure than PDF invoices sent by email to buyers and has a whole range of other benefits for your business."

The security for Peppol is layered, with three distinct security features utilised to further ensure safety. 

On the network layer, there is the inclusion of AS4 for the transmission of asynchronous messages between access points. There is also public key infrastructure which establishes a trusted network, and a digital certificate for access points and service metadata publishers.

The transport layer highlights key data security aspects, with NZ Authority Access Point Accreditation and various encryption models at all stages. There are consistent third party testing and security monitoring practices as well.

At an agency level, the technology meets the strict security standards set by the NZ government.

When looking at the security differences between standard invoicing and eInvocing, the representative stated that there was a significant edge for eInvoicing.

Because the access point is able to validate the sender and receiver through the network, this adds another secure layer to the sender's and receiver's business process.

Data is also more structured with eInvoicing, which enables more efficient and effective matching and validation. 

AS4 encryption means documents are more secure than PDF invoices sent via email – which can be intercepted and contents changed (like amounts and bank account number) before being sent to the recipient. This links closely to concerns around similar scams we have seen in the past and quashes the problem at the source.

For peace of mind, people can also view a list of accredited participants and view their certifications by going through to their websites. A list can be found here.

​​As a Peppol Authority, MBIE also has a responsibility to ensure safety. From onboarding measures for providers to overseeing the local implementation of the Peppol framework and checking compliance, the agency has a hands-on approach.

The Ministry encourages businesses to become involved in the eInvoicing process and look at the best secure options to suit their needs.

"Check whether your accounting or invoicing software has eInvoicing capability. Most small businesses will not need to get an access point (to access the eInvoicing network) as their small business accounting or invoicing software is likely to provide this service. For other businesses requiring an access point, select one from the accredited access point providers listed on the eInvoicing website."

A company well versed in all things eInvoicing in Aotearoa is Xero, who are playing an active part in providing secure services to businesses making changes to their invoicing structures.

They are a Certified Peppol Access Point, and can provide free secure invoicing services to subscribers so they can send and receive eInvoices to central government should they need.

Xero's head of product - eInvoicing Simon Foster, says eInvoicing with Peppol is a fantastic initiative that will help bolster financial and data security.

"eInvoicing via the Peppol network offers a more secure way to manage the exchange," he says.

"Most scams work by sending millions of messages and, unfortunately, a few people will fall for it and respond. That's very difficult to do on Peppol as you can't send an anonymous message.

"With email, not only can the sender and email software be anonymous, the contents of emails can also be intercepted and tampered. On Peppol, interception is much more difficult - the access point is accredited by MBIE and their eInvoices are traceable; this means if anyone does attempt fraudulent activity, they're highly likely to be caught."

Foster says that with the significant changes to how cloud technologies are implemented, the heightened security risk is something businesses should be aware of. He also says eInvoicing is an added layer of protection.

"The vast majority of small businesses now operate online in one way or another, whether using cloud technologies to run their business, selling products and services online, or even simply using email to communicate with staff and customers. But this increased presence online means cybersecurity is more important to protect valuable information and keep things running smoothly.

"Cybersecurity doesn't have to be complicated. Simple steps, like adding multi-factor authentication to your accounts and avoiding sharing passwords (even with employees), can go a long way. Additionally, new technologies like eInvoicing add an extra layer of security, with no human intervention, reducing the risk of fraud and offering peace of mind that an invoice will reach the right customer safely."

Public Interest Journalism Fund logo
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Related stories
Hands-on review: Norton 360 Premium
Password hygiene in New Zealand: Statistics, standing and standpoints
The generation gap: Protecting our kaumātua online
Open finance set to benefit New Zealand consumers - report
Budget boost promises better cybersecurity for our health system
How safe is New Zealand’s disabled community online?
Top stories
Story image
eInvoicing
Investigating the secure frontline of NZ's eInvoicing rollout
As of 31 March 2022, Central Government agencies in Aotearoa New Zealand were required to be capable of receiving eInvoices.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra GN PanaCast 20 webcam
We get our hands on a Danish-designed high end webcam that has some rather unique artificial intelligence (AI) features.
Story image
HCL
HCL brings TechBee IT education programme to New Zealand
HCL is bringing its TechBee early career programme to NZ in an effort to help close the country's IT skill gap.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Russian, Ukraine-themed war lure of choice for cyber espionage
Russian and Ukraine-themed war documents have become the lure of choice for cyber espionage, according to a new analysis from Check Point Research.
Story image
Webcam
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Tiny 4K PZT Webcam
We get our hands on a very reasonably priced business webcam with a bunch of unique features driven by artificial inteligence.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X)
There have been many Final Fantasy spin-off games released over the years, with varying degrees of success.
Story image
Cybersecurity
5 online scam red flags - signs you’re dealing with scammers
No matter who the victim is or how sophisticated the scheme may be, there is always a way to sniff out fraud before it’s too late.
Story image
Metaverse
Adobe empowers brands to succeed in the metaverse
Adobe has announced a series of innovations, integrations and investments designed to position brands to succeed in the metaverse.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grid Legends (PC)
Is Codemasters’ latest entry in its Grid road-racing series ready for another lap or is it time to pit in? We find out. 
Story image
Adobe
Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences
The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences including customised vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
Story image
Cyber warfare
Native technologies used in Russia-Ukraine cyber attacks
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is raging not only in the physical realm, but also on the cyber front.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Kiwis are switched on when it comes to telecommunications
The Commerce Commission says New Zealanders know what they want when it comes to telecommunications. They like new technology and the ability to use it flexibly.
Story image
Epson
Epson launches its most advanced home theatre projector to date
Epson has launched its most advanced home theatre projector to date, with the release of the EH-LS12000B 4K PRO-UHD Home Theatre Laser Projector.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Budget boost promises better cybersecurity for our health system
$75.7 million, over three years was pledged, specifically to upgrade cybersecurity tools and improve training, awareness and incident management capability in the Ministry itself, within the 20 District Health Boards and at the primary health and community care levels
Story image
Gaming
Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)
2K Games had a rough time back in 2019, thanks to the release of WWE 2K20, which was a buggy mess and was the worst received WWE 2K video game released to date.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: QuietOn 3 sleeping earbuds
If you’re a city dweller like me, you might be used to the noise of traffic waking you up now and again, especially if your apartment lacks air conditioning and the weather is as humid as it has been in Auckland this summer.
Story image
Gaming
Razer sees 33% year-on-year growth in latest results
Razer has released its full-year results for the financial year ended December 31 2021, seeing 33.3% year-on-year growth driven by pandemic demand.
Story image
scam
Crypto scam targets dating app users on iPhone and Android
A new international cryptocurrency trading scam called CryptoRom targets iPhone and Android users through popular dating apps.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
For the umpteenth time since the game’s original launch back in September 2013, I find myself playing another polished-up version of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V.
Story image
Data Protection
Password hygiene in New Zealand: Statistics, standing and standpoints
You can find a plethora of “how to” guides on the net, but seldom can you find any statements on how “password hygienic” we Kiwis are, or how our state of hygiene compares with other countries.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 85 wireless headset
On behalf of remote workers and those trapped on endless video conferences, we check out a high end headset from the Danish manufacturer Jabra
Story image
Dark Net
Fake donation pages promising help to Ukraine appear on Darknet
Fraudulent donation pages promising aid to the Ukraine are appearing on the Darknet, according to Check Point Software.
Story image
Apple
IDC reports NZ smartphone market struggled in 2021
According to a new report from IDC, supply issues and lockdowns caused a 3.6% decrease in delivered units of smartphone shipments.
Story image
Finance
Open finance set to benefit New Zealand consumers - report
Open finance is expected to become the standard for consumers' financial welfare and empowerment, according to an Aotearoa fintech research report.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Reflect Flow PRO earbuds
The Flow PRO are waterproof, true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds designed specifically for active sport. I've finally found my true match.
Booster
Booster Innovation Fund. A fund of Kiwi ingenuity – for Kiwi investors.
Link image
Invest in tech behind motion-capture gloves that will enable the Metaverse, and other leading edge Kiwi innovations
booster.co.nz
Learn more
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD
Western Digital has released a fast PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe solid-state drive for the more budget-conscious regular user with the WD Blue SN570.
Story image
Smartphone
New technology from OPPO extends the life of lithium batteries
OPPO's Battery Health Engine extends the life of lithium batteries for better user experience and environment sustainability.
Story image
PC Hardware
Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS
Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind
Story image
PNY
Hands-on review: 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC Flash Card
PNY continues to liven up its product range with the Elite-X microSD card. We were sent the 128GB version to check out.
Story image
Cybersecurity
How safe is New Zealand’s disabled community online?
According to the Office for Disability Issues (ODI), those with disabilities account for 25% of Aotearoa's population, so what are we doing to ensure the safety of this community online?
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The rotating Amazon Alexa Echo Show 10
When you speak to your Echo 10, the screen automatically rotates to face you, and will continue rotating to follow you around the room as you move.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross 5 (Xbox Series X)
Supercross is a sport that isn’t very popular here in New Zealand, but it has a large following over in the United States.
Story image
Gaming
Ubisoft cloud-native technology changes how games are created and played
Ubisoft has unveiled Ubisoft Scalar, a cloud-native technology that the company says will change the way games are made and experienced.
Story image
Phishing
Kiwis being defrauded at record levels since COVID-19 began
"We are seeing scams becoming very highly sophisticated, which makes them hard to spot and it unfortunately means more Kiwis are being caught out."
Story image
Memory
Space ready DDR4 memory with 4GB storage capacity
Continuing the progression of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors, the company is now shipping flight models of its Space DDR4 memory solution.
Story image
Gaming
The Quarry re-imagines the teen slasher movie genre as a video game
British game studio Supermassive Games has quickly gained quite a reputation for its dramatic horror games.
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ Windows users at risk of devastating cyber attacks
"While businesses are less at risk of encountering a threat than consumers, they more often than not have more to lose if they do fall victim."
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)
The ever-expanding Serious Sam first-person shooter franchise gets another entry with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton 360 Premium
So it's been about a month since I reviewed Norton 360 for Gamers, and to my surprise, that was mostly a pleasant experience.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe unveils new AI innovations for personalising experiences
The new capabilities were built upon hundreds of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations, according to Adobe.
Story image
Cybersecurity
The future of digital identity: the need for systems reform
Identity credentialing, proving you are who you say you are, needs to catch up to the technologies available. Currently, most organisations use simple means.
Story image
Ransomware
5% of Kiwis experienced identity theft in 2021 - report
Norton has found 5% of New Zealanders experienced identity theft in 2021, and 10% have clicked on a fraudulent package notification link in the past 12 months.
Story image
GeForce
COLORFUL launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series Graphics Cards
PC component manufacturer, Colorful Technology, has launched its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti series of graphics cards.