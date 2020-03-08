New Zealand
Story image

IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders

08 Mar 2020
Article by Adobe A/NZ managing director Suzanne Steele.

The power of mentorships can often be overlooked. For women in STEM, mentorships level the playing field and can help accelerate careers. In fact, companies with formal mentoring cultures have 20% lower turnover and produce 46% higher-quality leaders. That’s why I’m so keen on focusing on mentorships and championing the next generation of female leaders for this International Women’s Day (IWD).

My own mentorship journey 

I also have a personal passion for mentoring. My own career path wasn’t always linear or traditional. I didn’t graduate from university. Instead, I worked, I honed my life skills, and I fuelled early-career passions. Whilst that could have held me back – even if it was just in my mind – I was fortunate to have incredible mentors shining a big, bright light on what could be. No matter where I landed or what I wanted next, there was always someone inspiring me, guiding me, and making sure I knew I could do this — to take that next big leap or, simply, feel confident to stand up and speak out. 

Now, I try to do the same for those around me – whether that is at Adobe or as a STEM leader. I want to help diverse doers and dreamers accelerate their careers and achieve their goals. By doing this we’re not only helping future leaders, but we’re shoring up the future of work for Adobe and for our industry.

Why my greatest difference is my greatest strength

When I think back on my career path I see how much I overcompensated. In not graduating from university, I believed I had something to prove to myself and to the world. I believed without that piece of paper I would be seen as ‘less than’, and that I needed to work 10 times harder to be considered on-par with everyone else.

Again, it wasn’t the case — but in my all-out sprint to keep pace, I discovered a career path I couldn’t have anticipated. More importantly, I discovered people who not only didn’t judge me, but propped me up, pushed me forward, and challenged me to think differently. From there, I felt confident taking risks and, even, making mistakes. And no matter what happened, my mentors and cheerleaders lit the way.

Today, I’m still very conscious of my background and my differences — differences that now inform one of my greatest passions: helping others realise their full potential, regardless of background. I recognise I’m in a position to help steer the future of work and I don’t take that responsibility lightly. I want to ensure Adobe employees can truly flourish through diverse recruiting practices, mentorships, career training, and more. And I’m thrilled to do this in a market that’s known for punching above its weight — something I know all too well.

Mentors and mentees should come together this IWD

IWD offers the perfect moment to stop, reflect, and see what we can do as individuals and as a collective global community to promote gender diversity, inclusion, and equality. It’s also an ideal time to look at where we are and where we’ve been, celebrating women’s economic, social, political, and creative achievements over these last 12 months. 

Adobe Australia and New Zealand are hosting events in our market around this year’s IWD, where senior leaders will gather along with those they mentor. A mix of incredible, innovative young men and women, ready to find their voice and step into all that comes next. I can’t think of a better way to mark IWD than by talking about and promoting mentorships, and providing a backdrop for mentors and mentees to come together and think about what’s next. 

Why we’re also celebrating our ‘creative differences’

Diverse teams are innovation machines. They make better decisions and produce more revenue. It’s been proven that diverse teams are more successful, more innovative, and more profitable than their homogenous counterparts. But, while it’s easy to celebrate the benefits of diverse teams and even promote differences within organisations, embracing our own uniqueness can be a challenge.

As we head into IWD, we should take time to reflect on our differences. Or our ‘Creative Differences’ – a term we’re coining to highlight what makes us special and how, together, our diverse backgrounds, experiences, and lifestyles foster creativity and innovation. We’re going to promote differences — and their unique benefits — from an organisational perspective, as well as the individual attributes.

That’s the foundation of Adobe for All, our global initiative to promote diversity, inclusion, and the value every single employee brings to the table. As an organisation, we know we’re better together — and we’re better because of our differences, our struggles, our passions, and our individual and collective learnings. We’re better because we have — and do — challenge convention and consistently break moulds.

International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women worldwide — and, this year I’m urging that you focus on the power of mentorships and elevating the next generation of leaders. It’s the best way to ensure the next generation of leaders is ready for all that comes next. 

And as we’ve seen over and over — and as endless research supports — diversity isn’t just good business, it’s good for business. Diverse teams make better decisions and are more likely to increase market share. They’re more profitable. They’re more likely to attract top talent. 

Happy International Women’s Day!  

Story image
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
Informa Tech’s new research wing, Omdia, reveals 5G interdependencies in new research paper exploring impacts across the tech ecosystem.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong and Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall share their thoughts.More
Story image
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
The milestone represents the rapid spread in global popularity the app has seen in the last few months, and the statistics spell an all-time record for DAUs for the app.More
Story image
Inland Revenue to stop accepting cheques
The news comes following similar moves by the Accident Compensation Corporation, Kiwibank and New Zealand Post.More
Story image
Kiwis keen to reduce workplace screen time - for a $250 bonus
The poll shows an appetite for workplaces to assess the amount of time their employees are on a screen, and provide an incentive for people to switch off.More
Story image
Global consumers to trade in 810 million smartphones in favour of 5G devices
68% of consumers would be willing to trade-in their device in favour of a 5G-capable upgrade, according to research from Blancco Technology Group.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Story image
SEGA backs Flutin as it sets its sights on the music industry
Flutin uses artificial intelligence (AI) to promote emerging artists and offers recommendations based on listeners’ music preferences, activities, and locations.More
Story image
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Story image
EVs to emit forest sounds and choir music to warn pedestrians
Near-silent EVs are up to twice as likely to have a collision with a pedestrian as a result of the difficulty in hearing them approaching.More
Story image
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
The findings are in and the countries with the worst record for internet censorship have been revealed. More
Story image
InternetNZ to up fees for .nz domains
InternetNZ has announced an increase to the cost of its domain fees as it looks to meet market demands over security requirements and co-ordination services.More
Story image
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
Story image
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
The Cosmos XR promises to be a major advancement in augmented reality allowing designers to view their concepts in a real-world environment. More
Story image
DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences
“DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent."More
Story image
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Story image
Mobile game downloads jump 40% in three years
The market is the single largest revenue source of the entire gaming industry, and downloads have been rising steadily since 2016.More
Story image
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Story image
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Oskar Howell spoke to UE principal product manager Doug Ebert about UE’s latest speaker, and how UE plans to change the sound system landscape.More
Story image
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers."More
Story image
Chorus announces first Kiwi towns to receive HyperFibre
The availability of Hyperfibre means New Zealand is one of only 10 countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than one gigabit per second, and it is the first in the Southern Hemisphere.More
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
JBL Link Bar is one of the devices out there that propose a solution to the 'too many devices' problem by having three devices in one: A sound bar, an Android TV and Google Home.More
Feeling lonely online? Share a pic of your pet, says psychologist
To address some of the more negative aspects of online life, pet food brand Pedigree and a bunch of New Zealanders have created a new app that asks people to post pictures of their pets. More
New Zealand's national broadband map gets a revamp
A new version of the national broadband map website has been launched this week by InternetNZ. More
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Cambridge Quantum Computing teams up with CERN to advance quantum technologies
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is looking to explore and advance the application of quantum technologies to particle physics as part of the QUATERNION project in the CERN openlab.More
The tech on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19
GlobalData explains how emerging technologies are being deployed to help keep the spread of the virus in check.More
Have your say in the Annual NZ Workplace Diversity Survey
The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey will help to shape research on diversity issues and ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.More
PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters
Players will be able to use the Death Replay to see how they were killed from their opponent’s perspective.More
HyperX launches new gaming gear in Australia
HyperX has released a couple of new gaming peripherals into the Australian market this month: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard and the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.More
Want $10,000? Unisys tempts hackers at San Francisco event
Participants will try to compromise a target system protected by Stealth, Unisys’ encrypted, identity-based microsegmentation solution.More
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
IDC: Smartphone market bounce-back delayed by COVID-19
The disruption to the manufacturing centres in China will cause a huge dip in the growth of the global smartphone market for 2020.More
Kiwis not exactly fizzing for Samsung S20
All signs point to savvy Kiwi consumers waiting a few months before shelling out the big bucks on a flagship device.More
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Security survey: The internet’s for porn… and gaming
"As well as being inappropriate use of a work device, these sites are more likely to harbour malware or other malicious threats that lead to a compromise."More
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Fortinet introduces new AI to combat cybersecurity threats
FortiAI leverages deep learning known as Deep Neural Networks, which mimic neurons in the human brain.More
