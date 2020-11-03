Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range

Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.

The wireless charging option moves users away from the ‘impracticalities’ of keeping their earbuds and cases operating with enough charge.

The Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t have approximately 7.5 hours of battery life, extending to up to 28 hours with the charging case.

“We wanted to provide our busy, on the go users with practical and convenient charging options. Instead of being bogged down by low battery levels, our users now have the choice to charge their earbuds as they please,” says Jabra SVP Calum MacDougall.

All variants of the Elite Active 75t and Elite 75t also include MySound, a feature that enables automated hearing tests for users to calibrate their earbuds to their own unique hearing profile.

MyControls is now also available, which gives users the option to customise the button use of the earbuds. For example, ‘Next Track’ and ‘Previous Track’, or Mute on/off functions can be moved from the left to right earbud, or fitted to personal taste.

Jabra Elite Active 75t features:

Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation

Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case

Four-microphone technology for crystal-clear calls in every environment

Wireless charging enabled (wireless charger not included)

Customisable equalizer in the Jabra Sound+ App makes music sound even better

IP57-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and sweat

One-touch access to Siri and Google Assistant. Jabra MyControls to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualised sound

The Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are available in navy and grey. They retail for AU$329.

Jabra Elite 75t key features and specifications:

Compact new earbud shape tested for comfort and secure fit

Four-microphone call technology for superior calls wherever you are

Up to 7.5 hours battery, up to 28 hours with the charging case

Wireless charging enabled (wireless charger not included)

Customisable equalizer in the Jabra Sound+ App makes music sound even better

IP55-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water

One-touch access to Siri and Google Assistant

Jabra MyControls to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualised sound

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are available in black and titanium black. They retail for AU$299.