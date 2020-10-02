f5-nz logo
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds

02 Oct 2020
Newsdesk
Jabra has launched a new wireless earbud product, the Elite 85t, to the market. The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.

Jabra’s HearThrough technology enables wearers to hear surroundings, as well as ANC to block out sound. Both of these features are adjustable.

“At Jabra we engineer products for purpose and today we are proud to show that our commitment to ANC is no exception. Users today are looking for great things in small packages, so we are thrilled to be offering our users best-in-class ANC in a very compact and sleek design,” says Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune.

Jabra 85t specifications:

  • Compact design and oval silicon EarGels for a secure seal and comfortable fit
  • Dedicated ANC chip which is more efficient in removing surrounding noises
  • 6-microphone call technology and wind protection for superior calls wherever you are
  • 4-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and the outside of the earbuds
  • 12mm speakers for big sound and powerful bass
  • Semi-open design with natural hear through
  • Adjustable ANC with dual sliders from full ANC to full HearThrough
  • IPX4-rated durability and a 2-year warranty against dust and water
  • Up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on, 7 hours battery on a single charge and 31 hours with ANC off
  • Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers
  • Customisable equalizer in the Sound+ App 
  • Voice assistant enabled. Elite 85t works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
  • ‘MyControls’ to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualised sound

Jabra Elite 85t will be available in selected retailers from November 2020 for AU$349. New Zealand pricing is still to be confirmed. 

The earbuds will be available in Titanium/Black from November 2020, and Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey from January 2021.

Jabra’s Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t earbud range will be getting a firmware update that provides new ANC features, starting from October. The free update aims to enhance the current audio processor in the products to deliver ANC on lower sound frequencies. 

“We are also excited to take our current users on the ANC journey with us with a free upgrade to their existing Elite 75t products – leading the charge as the first global brand to execute this over-the-air update. For us, ANC now means ‘Accept No Compromise'," says Svendsen-Tune.

The Elite 75t and Active 75t battery live will last 5.5 hours with ANC enabled on a single charge (or 24 hours with charging case), or 7.5 hours (28 hours with case) with ANC off.

