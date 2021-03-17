f5-nz logo
Story image

Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report

17 Mar 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021, according to new research from Degreed. 

Degreed global user data from February 2020 - February 2021 uncovered the skills ranked as most important in a role, for software engineers, product managers, and business analysts. The data highlights the transferability of skills in certain technology and product management roles both internally and externally. 

Data was analysed from millions of active users in the U.S. UK, LATAM, Germany, France, the Netherlands, India, APAC, and Australia, and New Zealand - in companies that include Capgemini, Visa, Ford, Mastercard, and Unilever.

For software engineers, the top 10 skills they rank as vital to doing their work well are Java, Python, Programming, Software Architecture, Machine Learning, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Software Testing, SQL, and Linux.

Programming languages are most popular across all software engineering roles regardless of sector. The order of the top 10 changes in different sectors but the skills listed remain the same. In finance, for example, more focus is placed on Java, while in media/telecoms the priority is Python.

The top 10 skills most frequently cited as important by product managers were:

  • Product Management
  • Product Strategy
  • Leadership
  • Product Planning
  • New Product Development
  • Product Lifecycle Management
  • Project Management
  • Product Marketing
  • Strategic Partnerships
  • Go-to-market Strategy

Across multiple industries, the top 10 list remains consistent (particularly within finance, manufacturing, and media/telecom).

The top 10 skills ranked by business analysts are:

  • Business Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Analytics/Analysis
  • Project Management
  • Business Intelligence
  • Agile
  • Project Planning
  • Agile Development
  • Reporting
  • Software Testing

"What's compelling here is that the top 10 lists for each role do not change significantly as we look at what skills workers find crucial to their work, no matter their sector," says David Kuntz, head of data science at Degreed.

"A product manager in finance will broadly require the same skill set as a product manager in manufacturing. This means that the market for talented product managers, software engineers, and business analysts is not limited to an employers own sector or to a single department," he says. 

"Employers should look further afield when struggling to find the right talent as many of the skills within roles are transferable across industries and business functions," Kuntz says.

"They can look broadly for candidates, both internally and externally. This is particularly relevant for in-demand roles such as software engineering, where there is a well-known talent shortage."

Kuntz says it is vital to regularly look at the skills people say that they need to effectively do their work, as this ties into their productivity and quality of work. 

"Especially as organisations look towards recovery post-pandemic," he says.

The research found more than four in ten workers say that a lack of confidence in their skills means tasks take longer to complete and 22% say that their work is of a lower quality. 

"Spotting skills gaps early will help employers proactively upskill their workers to prevent this," Kuntz adds.

Related stories:
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
Double Yolk's take on recruiting software devs in the remote work age
E-commerce accounts for over a third of total retail sales
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
Dig deeper:
Programming Software development Artificial intelligence / AI Machine learning Java Python
Story image
Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range
Models such as the X13 have received a complete redesign and better hardware.More
Story image
First West Coast fibre enabled RCG site goes live
The first West Coast fibre enabled cell site, called Fox West, has gone live. More
Story image
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Story image
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
According to an advisory from CERT NZ, widespread exploitation activity has already occurred as a result of the vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Exchange.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a powerful GPU suitable for anyone looking for a video card to power their gaming rig.More
Story image
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
Story image
Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range
Models such as the X13 have received a complete redesign and better hardware.More
Story image
First West Coast fibre enabled RCG site goes live
The first West Coast fibre enabled cell site, called Fox West, has gone live. More
Story image
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Story image
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
According to an advisory from CERT NZ, widespread exploitation activity has already occurred as a result of the vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Exchange.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a powerful GPU suitable for anyone looking for a video card to power their gaming rig.More
Story image
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
Story image
The six most in demand tech jobs
COVID-19 disruption has led to a greater reliance on technology, which is fuelling a sharp increase in demand for several roles across the technology sector.More
Story image
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
It may not be for everyone, but people who like the Borderlands franchise will love this spin-off title. More
Story image
Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving
The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Terramaster F2-210 NAS
TerraMaster’s F2-210 two-drive network attached storage offers a solution for all those media files and backups.More
Story image
A year of COVID: New Zealand's online behaviour revealed
A true testament to the year that's been, when looking the most downloaded apps of the year, TikTok reigned king.More
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have moved from the backrooms of computer science into the mainstreamMore
Story image
Poly A/NZ on what defines business success in 2021
What are your business goals for the year ahead? What are the key actions that can put your business in a strong position for growth and success?More
Story image
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
The intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. More
Story image
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
NZTech says it's time for the Government to put funding into educating Kiwis about how to avoid being a victim of cyber crime, just as it does for road safety.More
Story image
Men unsure how to support gender equality, need to step up
New research has revealed men are unsure of how to support gender equality, while the majority of women want men to be more involved in helping to reduce inequities.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
Story image
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working
“We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and centre."More
Story image
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
EPOS’s GTW 270 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming wireless earbuds provide gamers with an audio solution that can fit in their pocket.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
Story image
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
A popstar named Alice Hiiragi is using the Metaverse to force Japanese citizens to become obsessive fans of hers. More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
New Zealand telcos to support Commerce Commission changes
New Zealand's three main mobile operators have agreed to provide more information and tools to support consumer choice.More
Story image
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
Stalkerware remains significant problem throughout COVID lockdowns
Stalkerware remains a significant problem with more 50,0000 users affected globally in 2020.More
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
The latest in the veteran series of underwater shooters, does Aquanox: Deep Descent sink or swim?More
Fujifilm launches compact projector with 'spatial presentation' in mind
The projector is able to ‘throw’ large images up to 100 inches from a short distance (as close as 720mm) thanks to the folded two-axial rotatable lens.More
2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand
"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”More
Connected car technology vulnerable to cyber attacks - Trend Mirco
there are ample opportunities for attackers looking to abuse connected car technology."More
3 days at home, 2 days in the office? What's the ideal working scenario in the new COVID normal?
The days of physically reporting to an office every day of the workweek are not likely to resume once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. More
Michael J. Fox Foundation & IBM study effects of Parkinson's Disease
“Although the work was motivated by PD, we hope it might be useful or inspire similar work and exploration in other chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.”More
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Samsung’s strategic partnership with Spark marks the country’s first new network vendor in a decade.More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iPad Air
While it is a really exciting device on its own, the accessories are what take the iPad Air up to the iPad Pro level.More
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19
While the retail winners of 2020 have enjoyed a phenomenal rise in online sales, they should not get too smug about it.More
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment programme
"Each year we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure, but we are really ramping it up this year and beyond."More
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
Surge in vaccine-related phishing attacks as rollout picks up momentum
Spikes in vaccine-related phishing activity centred around new updates, announcements and ground-breaking approvals from around the world.More
Women in tech: Equality journey not over
The idea of gender equality represents more than just physical bodies through doors. It is also the notion of perceptions, feelings, stereotypes and opportunity.More
More stories