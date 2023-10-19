JBL announces next evolution of cornerstone product

JBL has announced the release of the L100 Classic Mkll, the next evolution in the reborn legend that is the JBL Classic Series, combining vintage aesthetics and modern acoustic excellence.

The 12-inch (300mm) three-way bookshelf loudspeaker has undergone meticulous upgrades with JBL's top-of-the-line acoustic components to elevate the sound quality.

The L100 Classic MkII incorporates enhanced features, including an updated woofer, midrange, and tweeter. It also boasts a revised crossover network that supports bi-wire/bi-amp capabilities, ensuring listeners get the best sound clarity and depth. Its terminal cup is equipped with dual sets of gold-plated binding posts for reliable connections.

Crafted with precision, the L100 Classic MkII boasts a genuine satin walnut wood veneer cabinet, complemented by the iconic Quadrex foam grille. Customers can personalise their speakers with grille colour options including classic black, vibrant orange, or cool blue.

Beneath its exterior, the L100 Classic MkII houses advanced acoustic components. These ensure a sound and imaging experience that is bound to captivate the hearts of audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike.

In addition to performance enhancements to the woofer, midrange, and tweeter the L100 Classic MkII features a revised crossover network to include bi-wire/bi-amp capabilities via a premium terminal cup with dual sets of gold-plated binding posts.

L100 Classic Mkll features include:

Retro design with iconic JBL styling and vintage Quadrex foam grille in a choice of black, orange, or blue

12-inch (300mm) cast-frame with Pure Pulp white cone woofer with dual spider

Separated Bi-wire / Bi-amp crossover network and dual sets of gold-plated binding posts

The L100 Classic MkII has a 40Hz 40kHz (-6dB) frequency response, with 450Hz and 3.5kHz crossover frequencies, and can handle 25-200 Watts RMS power handling.

The dimensions of the L100 Classic MkII speaker are: 25.06 x 15.34 x 14.625 inches (636.52 x 389.64 x 371.48mm), with a weight of 58.5 lbs (26.7kg).

JBL is continuously releasing new products, such as the latest additions to the LIVE headphones lineup in August this year. Featuring True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technology, and advanced personalisation features, the new headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound.

JBL offers a wide range of high-quality Bluetooth speakers, Wireless and True Wireless headphones, Soundbars and Partybox speakers designed to help users get more from music, movies, podcast and more.

The company has been focused on powering the sound of concerts, festivals, cinemas, events and homes for 75 years. With a long history in quality audio, the company strives to deliver the best audio experience across all devices.