JBL expands Quantum Series headsets for XBOX & PlayStation consoles

Audio technology company JBL has announced the expansion of its Quantum Series headsets specifically manufactured for XBOX and PlayStation consoles. These new additions to the JBL Quantum line, the Quantum 100X/P and 360X/P, provide optimal compatibility for gamers' preferred consoles, 'X' versions for the XBOX and 'P' versions for PlayStation. The headsets allow for wireless spatial audio virtualisation with head-tracking, a unique feature of JBL in the gaming headset industry.

Dave Rogers, President of the HARMAN Lifestyle Division, expressed confidence in the products, stating that since venturing into gaming, their mission "has always been to develop top-tier audio products for all-level gamers."

Rogers affirmed that JBL's Quantum products offer gamers outstanding sound capabilities with innovative designs. This allows them to "stay in the zoning, loud and clear" and, according to Rogers, offers players of every level a competitive advantage, irrespective of their console preference.

The high-end JBL Quantum 360 X/P series is equipped with JBL's Dual Source feature, which allows two devices to be connected simultaneously to avoid missed calls during game time. Other features are the ability to play and charge simultaneously and a battery life of up to 22 hours, permitting uninterrupted communication with teammates. The retail price for the JBL Quantum 360X and JBL Quantum 360P has been set at AUD $169.95.

On the other hand, the JBL Quantum 100X or 100P models are designed for beginner gamers. These lightweight and durable headsets offer crystal clear in-game communication to ensure users are always heard, regardless of the action. They are available for AUD $59.95.

The new Xbox and PlayStation-compatible headsets and all other JBL Quantum X and P series will be available for purchase starting March 2024. Retail outlets include OfficeWorks, JB-HiFi, Harvey Norman, and Amazon.

For the uninitiated, JBL is known for creating a sound that shapes life's most epic moments, from iconic events like Woodstock to everyday movie-watching sessions. With 75 years of delivering industry-leading innovation, JBL's commitment to engineering superior sound is evident through its professional credentials and worldwide admiration amongst audiophiles, musicians, and entertainment venues.

