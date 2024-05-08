Kais Education to launch inclusive robot 'KaiBot' for Swift Playgrounds

Robotics for STEM provider Kais Education is set to break new ground with the launch of 'KaiBot for Swift Playgrounds.' This latest venture seeks to strengthen Kais Education's ties to the 2023-2024 CSForAll movement by making comprehensive computer science and STEM education accessible to all students, irrespective of any disabilities they may have.

As we progress further into the digital age, coding has become more than just a skill but a necessity. It's an integral part of our daily lives, influencing how we live, work and play. Early introduction to coding skills has, therefore, emerged as a crucial element in preparing the future generation to confidently navigate the digital landscape.

Borne out of Apple's WWDC 2016, Swift Playgrounds has already sought to revolutionise tech education by turning coding into an interactive and enjoyable learning experience. The app has served as an effective tool for getting children involved with programming. However, it has also overlooked the youngest of learners, who are only just commencing their educational journey and may struggle with the assumed level of literacy and cognitive skill required.

Often, children in kindergarten and the first years of elementary school encounter issues comprehending the abstract concepts of programming. Text-based coding can be challenging to those still trying to grasp fundamental literacy and numeracy skills. This is where Kais Education steps in, taking on the arduous task of making coding easily understandable and appealing to children.

In addressing these obstacles, Kais Education has employed a novel approach. They have looked beyond the limitations of traditional text-based coding and introduced screen-free coding cards. The company's friendly robot, KaiBot, utilises these colourful tactile coding cards as interactive instruments, simplifying complex coding concepts for children.

"KaiBot is bridging the gap between tactile learning and digital coding. It introduces Kindergarten children, even those with little to no previous experience, to the fundamentals of computer science. This ensures a seamless transition from no-code environments to a full coding platform like Swift, laying a solid foundation for digital literacy from the onset," stated Bruce Jackson, CEO of Kai's Education.

The company's scaffolded learning methodology begins with the basics in an unplugged and intuitive manner. Using KaiBot and Kais Education's unique coding cards, children are introduced to key programming principles in a tangible, hands-on way. Children can pair KaiBot with their iPads and progress through 11 levels within Swift Playgrounds. Each level is carefully designed to build on the last, progressively presenting more challenging concepts. This method not only enriches the learning experience but enables teachers to effectively customise their teaching strategies to accommodate diverse learning needs.

With endeavours like Apple's 'Everyone Can Code', programming is becoming more accessible for all developmental stages. "Through our collaboration with Swift Playgrounds, Kais Education aims to spark creativity and curiosity, and empower children with essential coding skills, lighting up the path to a bright future in coding education," Jackson adds.