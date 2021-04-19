FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager

19 Apr 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Kaspersky has discovered a zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager. 

The exploit was uncovered when the cyber security firm's researchers analysed the CVE-2021-1732 exploit used by the BITTER APT group.

Kaspersky says researchers are currently unable to link this exploit to any known threat actor.

A zero-day vulnerability is basically an unknown software bug. Upon identification and discovery, they allow attackers to conduct malicious activities in the shadows, resulting in unexpected and destructive consequences.

While analysing the CVE-2021-1732 exploit, Kaspersky experts found another such zero-day exploit and reported it to Microsoft in February. After confirmation that it is indeed a zero-day, it received the designation CVE-2021-28310.

According to the researchers, this exploit is used in the wild, potentially by several threat actors. It is an escalation of privilege (EoP) exploit, found in Desktop Window Manager, allowing the attackers to execute arbitrary code on a victim’s machine.

It is likely that the exploit is used together with other browser exploits to escape sandboxes or obtain system privileges for further access.

Kaspersky’s initial investigation has not revealed the full infection chain, so it is yet not known whether the exploit is used with another zero-day or coupled with known, patched vulnerabilities.

“The exploit was initially identified by our advanced exploit prevention technology and related detection records," says Boris Larin, security expert at Kaspersky.

"In fact, over the past few years, we have built a multitude of exploit protection technologies into our products that have detected several zero-days, proving their effectiveness time and time again," he explains.

"We will continue to improve defenses for our users by enhancing our technologies and working with third-party vendors to patch vulnerabilities, making the internet more secure for everyone." 
 
A patch for the elevation of privilege vulnerability CVE-2021-28310 was released on April 13th, 2021.

To stay safe from this threat, Kaspersky recommends taking the following security measures:

- Install patches for the new vulnerability as soon as possible. Once it is downloaded, threat actors can no longer abuse the vulnerability.
- Vulnerability and patch management capabilities in an endpoint protection solution can significantly simplify the task for IT security managers.
- Provide your SOC team with access to the latest threat intelligence (TI). Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal is a single point of access for the company’s TI, providing cyberattack data and insights gathered by Kaspersky for more than 20 years.
- In addition to adopting essential endpoint protection, implement a corporate-grade security solution that detects advanced threats on the network level at an early stage, such as Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform.
 

Related stories:
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
Exploits double 'every two to three hours' following Microsoft Exchange zero-days
Dig deeper:
Kaspersky Zero day malware Microsoft
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Story image
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Story image
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
“With COVID-19 being around for over a year now and employees becoming more aware of the types of scams that have come out related to the pandemic, cyber criminals are having less success with related phishing attacks."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
D-Link’s cameras continue to get smaller, smarter, and easier to use.More
Story image
No more 'pawswords': Why pet names shouldn't unlock your online accounts
Jingles. Bubbles. Arlo. Frankie. Buttercup. They're all terrible password choices.More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
Renesas innovates wireless charging market with Qualcomm collaboration
Renesas Electronics Corporation is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to speed up the mainstream adoption of wireless charging for smartphones.More
Story image
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
Story image
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Story image
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Cybersecurity training during the pandemic have proven to be insufficient.More
Story image
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19
The Ministry of Health is trialling wearable devices at the border to help detect COVID-19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
Story image
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Gamers fortunate enough to have snapped up one of the now-elusive PS5s will soon find their console has new functionality, like the ability to store games on USB drives.More
Story image
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Time for some off-road action driving huge trucks courtesy of Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.More
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.More
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
"For e-retailers, it's clear that price and convenience alone isn't enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID."More
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch
At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.More
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund
The US$200 million fund has set its goal to remove ’at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere’ — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles.More
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
See all stories