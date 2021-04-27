FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing

27 Apr 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Kaspersky has launched a new free online course in a bid to defend against doxing. 

Together with Endtab.org, Kaspersky says keeping the digital space safe and secure has become more important then ever in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and the shift to a digital world. 

"Recognition of the importance of online privacy led to the growth of privacy-focused products, yet many people remain confused about what dangers the exposure of personal data may lead to," Kaspersky says.

"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."

The new course shines a light on what doxing is, what to do to protect against it, and how to deal with its consequences.

According to Kaspersky, it is often thought that doxing is something that happens to vulnerable groups or people of specific professions, such as journalists, activists, or sex workers. Many people assume that their lives are not interesting enough for them to become victims of targeted online attacks. 

Yet, practice shows that this is not the case and people from all backgrounds can become victims of doxing. There are numerous reasons behind doxers’ actions – including having fun online and not appreciating the harm they inflict, exacting justice (often mistakenly), revenge, jealousy, harassment and even profit.

Kaspersky says doxing is something that can happen once and disrupt a person’s life entirely, without them ever foreseeing it. 

Users are exposed online in numerous ways that are not limited to just social media presence. Exposure can also come from data leaks, fitness trackers sharing information to the public, official records, and private messages. 

"We leave a vast trace of our personal data, and this data can be picked up and used to doxers’ advantage. With that in mind, taking back control of users’ data and “owning their digital lives” becomes essential in ensuring people’s wellbeing," the cybersecurity firm explains.

To achieve this, users need to develop positive digital habits and approach online activity mindfully. The course developed by Kaspersky and EndTab.org is aimed at helping with that.

Split into seven short lessons, the course lays out the basics for understanding the origins of doxing, the goals doxers pursue, ethical aspects of this practice, how to defend against it, and, most importantly, what to do if you or someone you know has been doxed. 

The first half of the course is already available online with the remaining lessons to be released in the following weeks.

“It’s no news that we live in a digital world, and just as in the real world, we need to develop good habits and follow rules that will help us navigate the space safely. We are bringing our expertise in cybersecurity and technology usage to provide users with the right knowledge and tools to help in this aim," says Anna Larkina, Kaspersky privacy expert. .

"Of course, doxing is not something that happens to people massively, however, we are never 100% secure from it. And sadly, our actions cannot guarantee that someone angry on the internet or in real life will not pick us as a victim - regardless of whether the ultimate goal is cyberbullying, extortion, maybe for fun, or even bringing what the doxer might see as a sense of justice," she explains.

"So, the best way to avoid trouble is to know what you are dealing with – and I hope that our course will help users feel more empowered, while experiencing less digital stress, so they can enjoy technology worry-free.

 “It is also important to know how to not become a doxer yourself - by accident or on purpose. We need to understanding why this practice is a dangerous one, and something that goes against ethical standards that we as society strive to follow."
 
Adam Dodge, CEO of Endtab.org, adds that while doxing may not be on everyone's radar, it should be. 

"This is particularly true for parents. While anyone can be a target, this is a form of harm that shows up in cyberbullying and teen dating abuse situations," he says.

"By being informed about the dangers of doxing, we can help keep ourselves and our children safer online."

The online course is the first part of a series of tools that the Kaspersky team will release in an effort to enable users to sustain and enhance their digital wellbeing. 

Related stories:
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
Dig deeper:
Cybersecurity Online Training Training Kaspersky
Story image
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Cybersecurity training during the pandemic have proven to be insufficient.More
Story image
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
While analysing the CVE-2021-1732 exploit, Kaspersky experts found another such zero-day exploit and reported it to Microsoft.More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
Apple introduces first iMac to feature M1 chip
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip.” More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Story image
It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world
“Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world."More
Story image
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Story image
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Time for some off-road action driving huge trucks courtesy of Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.More
Story image
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19
The Ministry of Health is trialling wearable devices at the border to help detect COVID-19.More
Story image
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund
The US$200 million fund has set its goal to remove ’at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere’ — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles.More
Story image
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
Story image
New onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things launched
A new onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things has been created by the FIDO Alliance.  More
Story image
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
Story image
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Story image
Renesas innovates wireless charging market with Qualcomm collaboration
Renesas Electronics Corporation is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to speed up the mainstream adoption of wireless charging for smartphones.More
Story image
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
"For e-retailers, it's clear that price and convenience alone isn't enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID."More
Story image
New iPad Pro gets the M1 treatment
Among the new iPad Pro’s features: a Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch screen, 5G capability with cellular models, and a Thunderbolt USB-C port.More
Story image
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Story image
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Gamers fortunate enough to have snapped up one of the now-elusive PS5s will soon find their console has new functionality, like the ability to store games on USB drives.More
Story image
Google adds protection in its fight against bad apps
Google has introduced a range of new policies to help protect users and guard against bad apps and developers, as it prioritises providing a safe experience to Google Play users and developers.More
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Apple TV gets 4K upgrade & features a new Siri remote
If you found yourself dreaming about the day your Apple TV could broadcast videos, TV shows, and movies in 4K, today Apple has made that dream a reality.More
Apple jumps on the Bluetooth tracker bandwagon pioneered by Tile
Apple has entered the market for Bluetooth trackers, pioneered by companies like Tile - but as always, Apple puts its own spin on things.More
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Messaging app used to control and distribute malware
Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.More
Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch
At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.More
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
No more 'pawswords': Why pet names shouldn't unlock your online accounts
Jingles. Bubbles. Arlo. Frankie. Buttercup. They're all terrible password choices.More
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
If you love baseball you will find this game very enjoyable. This is the first time the series will be available on Xbox consoles too.More
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter
D-Link’s DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter allows all PC users access to the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster network connections.More
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
See all stories