Kingston launches FURY DDR4 range built for gamers and overclockers

Kingston is now shipping the latest and greatest hardware in its high-performance FURY line of memory products.

The FURY products, Renegade, Beast, and Impact, are all designed for gamers who want fast systems, or those who want to indulge in a little overclocking.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB is optimised for AMD Ryzen processors and AMD systems. It’s also optimised for Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) for overclocking, via the hand-tuned BIOS profiles that you can tinker with yourself.

 Single sticks come in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacity - these can be kitted out to boost capacity up to 256GB (in a kit of 8).

According to Kingston, these can offer speeds of up to 4600MHz.

And what’s any computer hardware without RGB lighting effects to make things glow - the FURY Renegade comes in RGB and non-RGB options. Each option operates at slightly different frequencies, with the non-RGB option offering more to choose from.

Every Renegade DDR4 stick is housed in a black aluminium heat spreader and matching black PCB.

The Renegade DDR4 is also backed by a lifetime warranty.

The FURY Beast DDR4 and DDR4 RGB are also optimised for AMD Ryzen and Intel XMP, plus plug-and-play automatic overclocking of up to 2666MHz. 

What’s more, the Beast DDR4 will auto-overclock itself to the highest listed speed allowed by the system BIOS.

Single sticks also come in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacity, with the ability to combine a kit of 4 sticks for a total memory capacity of 128GB.

The FURY Beast comes in RGB and non-RGB options. Both options offer the same frequencies of 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, and 3733MHz.

Finally, the FURY Impact DDR4 is, like the others, ready for AMD Ryzen and will integrate with AMD-based SODIMM-compatible systems. Intel XMP profiles have been engineered to reach speeds of up to 3200MHz.

This one doesn’t have RGB lighting, but it does have a black PCB and a sleek thermal label.

Single sticks come in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB, with the ability to combine a kit of two to reach 64GB. 

“We’re happy to continue to provide the same great high-performance memory and customer service that gaming and PC enthusiasts have come to expect from us, now through Kingston FURY,” Kingston states. 

“Whether you’re contemplating a simple budget-friendly upgrade or ready to max out your system’s capabilities for the ultimate gaming experience Kingston FURY has the products for you.”

