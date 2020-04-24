f5-nz logo
Story image

Kiwi food delivery service pledges to deliver as level 4 lockdown exit looms

24 Apr 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

As New Zealand prepares to exit alert level 4, many around the country are chomping at the bit to get a morsel of the favourite takeaways.

The nationwide lockdown has not been kind to the takeaway food industry, but even before COVID-19 some businesses within the sector could not afford to do business on food delivery services like Uber Eats, which charges its clients a large service fee.

Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go says it is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in alert level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.

While some food delivery services charge up to 35% for their services, Mobi2Go starts at $39 per month plus 3% of sales.

It says it is ‘part of the solution’ for local cafes, restaurants, takeaways and other hospitality businesses who are scrambling to get back on their feet as COVID-19 alert level 3 comes into play next Tuesday.

“While some international companies have come under fire from the hospitality sector recently for high fees and inflexibility in the current climate when many small businesses are struggling, Mobi2Go believes in the importance of channelling as much revenue back into the local economy as possible,” says Mobi2Go CEO Tarik Mallett.

“Our aim is to see the hospitality industry in New Zealand bounce back and thrive in the wake of COVID-19.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a solution that allows clients to retain control of their customer data, and engage with their customers via their own website and brand to retain the customer experience, and that is a fraction of the cost of international solutions.

“The business, which offers all-in-one ordering solutions for contactless delivery and pickup, is able to get its customers onboarded, set-up and operating rapidly, in some cases in a matter of hours, with a system that’s as easy as opening the fridge,” says Mallett.

This means some businesses that may have previously thought they wouldn’t be able to open may be able to do so by using Mobi2Go.

COVID-19 has changed the game for many hospitality businesses, and several Kiwi restaurants who would never have entertained the thought of offering takeaways on food delivery apps have now changed their tune.

Dana Hanson, co-owner of The Styx Restaurant in Nelson, said she saw the direction restaurants were moving around the world and wanted to be ready to go when given the chance to operate. 

The Styx Restaurant is now offering a “Styx At Home” menu, powered by Mobi2Go, to customers craving their famous seafood chowder and other local favourites. 

“We have been forced to shift the focus of our business from a full-service restaurant to takeaways in a matter of days,” says Hanson.

“Mobi2Go offered an affordable solution that will grow with our business. They have delivered practical solutions along the way so that our customers will have a seamless experience when they try our system for the first time on Tuesday.”

Related stories:
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Dig deeper:
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Story image
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
Story image
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Story image
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Story image
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
Story image
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Story image
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Story image
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Story image
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Of the top five PC vendors, Apple was hit hardest in Q1 as its shipments fell by over 20% to 3.2 million units.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
The report highlights the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Story image
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Story image
UN and Hackster.io partner up to take on COVID-19 in developing countries
The COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge calls on engineers to design low-cost and easily deployable software, hardware and services to support the detection and prevention of COVID-19 in some of the world's most vulnerable areas.More
Story image
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
Story image
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
This week started with a massive spike in internet traffic at 4pm on Monday, when Kiwis tuned into the hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of whether the country would move out of lockdown.More
Story image
Malwarebytes launches VPN service that won't track users
Malwarebytes says that while the solution is only available for Windows, it will be coming soon to Mac, Android, Chrome, and iOS.More
Story image
Plans for floating data centre in Singapore revealed
With the growing global demand for data centres, Keppel Data Centre says its floating data centre concept is an environmentally-friendly and resource-efficient way to meet the expanding needs of the digital economy. More
Story image
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Story image
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Story image
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
Story image
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
Story image
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PC and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt gaming PCs something to smile about.More
Story image
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Story image
Cybercriminals most likely to impersonate Apple, Netflix in phishing attacks
Cybercriminals are most likely to impersonate major global tech companies like Apple, Netflix, Yahoo, WhatsApp and PayPal in order to trick people to clicking links or downloading attachments in malicious phishing emails.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Story image
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion, according to one report.More
Story image
Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds
"The deliberate cut in spending on things like socialising and leisure activities is starting to see money staying in the bank."More
COVID-19: Global esports revenue will take a hit despite higher viewership
Newzoo has revealed that it has adjusted its previous estimate for worldwide esports as a result of the cancellation of big-ticket events.More
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors
Also announces new B550 chipset to bring simultaneous multi-threading and PCIe 4.0 compatibility to mainstream desktops.More
Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor
The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.More
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
Jamf rolls out watchOS device control app for parents
“Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home."More
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Apple says the new offering is the company's most affordable iPhone to date.More
How a coding school in Vietnam is thriving after moving entirely online
The business is based in Vietnam, where a comparatively small 241 people have been infected by COVID-19 and none have died, but moved their entire operation online anyway.More
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
Sony's 'DualSense' controller a quaint touch for the PS5
Haptic feedback will allow players to 'feel' more of the games they play - but that's not the only change.More
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
"It is vital that we use all the tools at our disposal to combat the spread of fake news and the huge damage it does."More
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
Netflix hits jackpot: Q1 2020 sees subscriber count and revenue skyrocket
The streaming behemoth earned big in the first quarter of this year, adding record levels of new subscribers and increasing revenue 27.6% year-on-year.More
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better."More
More stories