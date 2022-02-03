Kiwi ingenuity set to shake up keyboard hardware market

Kiwi ingenuity has created new waves in the hardware space, with Wellington-based MoErgos successfully achieving enough Kickstarter funding for their Glove80 wireless keyboard.

Reaching their Kickstarter campaign goal of US$135,000 in 28 hours, the company are now able to provide new technology to businesses and IT professionals to help make their working lives easier and more enjoyable.

The ergonomic tech market is growing, and Glove80 says they have created an ideal filler for the market with the latest technology and design.

Their range of wireless split contoured keyboards are marketed by the company as "probably the most ergonomic keyboard ever made," and are designed with hand and wrist health in mind as a top priority.

MoErgos says that because the keys on the board are curved to the hands and fingers' natural motion, there is less pressure and they are more easily accessible. They are also of a smaller design, so can easily fit into a laptop bag and be taken out in many locations and used with ease.

It also has wireless capabilities, six accessible thumb keys and LED functions.

A complete list of features includes:

80 Key split contoured keyboard

Bluetooth LE wireless or wired connectivity via USB C

ZMK open-source firmware for full customization and keyboard layouts

Kailh Choc low profile mechanical switches

Premium POM keycaps

Built-in tenting kit

Detachable sculpted palm rests

Independently controllable RGB LEDs for each key (stretch goal)

Glove80 started as an enthusiast group project to create the most comfortable keyboard. Stephen Cheng and Chris Andreae, the keyboards two designers, were in the hugely successful Innaworks, a Wellington start-up that graduated from Creative HQ business incubator almost 20 years ago.

Innaworks exported software technologies to Google, Microsoft and other big names. Cheng was the founder of Innaworks and started the MoErgos keyboard project as he was buying lots of ergonomic keyboards for his RSI-afflicted staff.

Going full circle, Stephen now volunteers as a mentor at Creative HQ while he continues to build world-beating ideas and companies from New Zealand.

Andreae has had a long history of using contoured keyboards and has vast experience in the IT market. He is the developer of the open-source programmable controller and firmware for Kinesis Advantage, and has been working in the field for 18 years.

Cheng believes is a "big believer of the data-driven approach; including to produce the best ergonomics."

Glove80 has an MSRP of US$400. It is currently available on Kickstarter for US$319.