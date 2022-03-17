FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Commerce Commission
Fibre
Telecommunications
Broadband
Report
Mobile plan

Kiwis are switched on when it comes to telecommunications

By Ryan Morris-Reade
Today

The Commerce Commission says New Zealanders are switched on when it comes to telecommunications.

It says they know what they want when it comes to telecommunications, and they like new technology and the ability to use it flexibly.

"Kiwis are enthusiastic adopters of telecommunications technology," says Telecommunications Commissioner, Tristan Gilbertson. 

"In 2021, we have seen that they increasingly expect telecommunication products and services to offer high levels of flexibility alongside functionality and connectivity."

The Commerce Commission's 15th Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report shows an increasing uptake of uncapped mobile plans and steady increases in fixed and mobile data usage. The report shows that the average amount of data used on a fixed-line connection rose from 284 GB to 330 GB per month and from 3.29 GB to 4.21 GB per month for mobile connections.

The report found that the number of copper connections dropped by 30% last year. And that most consumers coming off copper have moved to fibre, but that some are moving to wireless broadband. New Zealand has one of the highest levels of wireless broadband uptake in the OECD, with 15% of broadband connections now using this technology.

"In 2020, we noticed that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were accelerating the growth in fixed broadband data usage," says Gilbertson. "While we have seen this trend continue, it has eased this year, with a shift towards products that enable greater flexibility in Kiwis' work, study, play, and stay connected."

In 2021, there were big jumps in the number of residential and business consumers choosing uncapped endless mobile plans, up 143% and 165% respectively on the previous year. Mobile is moving in the same direction as fixed broadband, where 79% of households are on unlimited data plans.

"We have all had to adapt our routines and lifestyles to deal with the range of disruptions and challenges created by the pandemic," says Gilbertson. "Telecommunications can go a long way to help us adapt, so the findings and trends we have seen in our monitoring report this year reflects the shifting priorities of our purchasing choices."

The Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report measures and identifies trends in the competition, development and performance of New Zealand's telecommunications markets. The report also includes fixed broadband and mobile market share figures, largely unchanged from 2020.

The Commission says it is looking to improve the format and contents of the Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report, ensuring that it remains relevant and fit for purpose. A consultation process to seek views will kick off later this year.

Key developments in 2021:

Mobile roaming revenue continued to fall due to travel restrictions: Ongoing border closures restricting travel led to total mobile roaming revenue dropping to $15.6 million in 2021, down 86% from 2019. Revenue from domestic customers roaming overseas fell 90% from 2019, while revenue from subscribers of overseas networks roaming in New Zealand fell 72% from 2019.

The popularity of uncapped mobile plans rose: In 2021, 42% (or 739,000) of residential on-account subscribers purchased uncapped 'endless' mobile bundles, up from 18% in 2020. Similarly, 26% (or 348,000) of business on-account subscribers purchased uncapped mobile bundles in 2021, up 10% in 2020.

Entry-level mobile plan prices dropped: The cheapest offer for an entry-level mobile plan of 50 minutes of calling and 500MB of data decreased by $2 in 2021 to $15 per month. Similarly, the cheapest offer for a mobile plan of 188 minutes of calling and 2GB of data decreased by $1 in 2021 to $27.

Fixed-line broadband data usage growth eased: Data usage by both fixed and mobile connections has continued to increase over the year. The average amount of data consumed on a fixed-line broadband connection increased from 284GB to 330GB per month. The average amount of data consumed on a mobile connection increased from 3.29GB to 4.21GB per month. However, the growth in fixed-line broadband data usage eased to 16%, compared to 2020, where growth was 37%.

Formal copper migration started: Chorus began formally withdrawing copper services where fibre is available in March 2021 by issuing the first notices under the Copper Withdrawal Code. As of 30 June 2021, Chorus had yet to withdraw any copper services but had issued 1,100 first notices and 128 further notices under the Copper Withdrawal Code.

At the same time, Spark has started progressively shutting down its Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and moving customers off copper products.

The ongoing trend of customers choosing to move off copper services, combined with the start of formal withdrawal, has seen total copper broadband connections drop 30% to 308,000 in the year to 30 September 2021.

Commission 111 Contact Code came into force: From 1 February 2021, retail service providers (RSPs) have been required to tell new customers and remind existing customers that their home phones may not work in a power cut. RSPs had until 1 August 2021 to make extra support available to customers who meet the Commission 111 Contact Code criteria of a 'vulnerable consumer'.

Half of all mobile consumers remain with their provider for more than five years: A statistically significant consumer survey undertaken for the Commission found that fixed broadband customers switched providers more frequently than mobile customers. 52% of mobile customers have been with their current provider for more than five years, compared with 43% of fixed broadband customers. 

Related stories
5% of Kiwis experienced identity theft in 2021 - report
Copper cabinet phase out to start for Chorus mid-March
2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand
Best New Zealand broadband providers of 2021 revealed
DSL still experiencing rapid rates of decline in OECD countries
New CEO unveiled for proposed 2degrees-Orcon merger
Top stories
Story image
PC Hardware
Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS
Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind
Story image
Commerce Commission
Kiwis are switched on when it comes to telecommunications
The Commerce Commission says New Zealanders know what they want when it comes to telecommunications. They like new technology and the ability to use it flexibly.
Story image
Adobe
Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences
The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences including customised vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe unveils new AI innovations for personalising experiences
The new capabilities were built upon hundreds of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations, according to Adobe.
Story image
Video
Hands-on review: Elgato Facecam Streaming Camera
Whilst most webcams are fine for zoom calls, they fall short of the specification required for good streaming or YouTube video.
Story image
Surveillance
Hands-on review: Google Nest camera with floodlights
When planning the house move, security was one of my biggest worries. One of the measures I took was to install a Google Nest camera with floodlights. 
Story image
Privacy
Rights to privacy and safety under threat - report
The State of Digital Rights report has found that online safety is at risk from increased big tech and government power.
Story image
Wireless
2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand
After a series of tests and optimisation demonstrations over the last year, 2degrees has announced the official launch of its 5G Network in New Zealand.
Story image
Sustainability
Spark now a member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand
The membership appointment will allow Spark to continue working closely with communities to help them thrive using innovative technology and practices.
Story image
Sustainability
First digital tool to help reduce commuter carbon emissions
Transportation planning company Abley has developed the first digital tool to help reduce carbon emissions generated by commuters.
Story image
Gaming
QTnet chooses Juniper for AI-driven eSports gaming stadium
QTnet has announced it has selected Juniper Network's wired, wireless and security solutions to power its eSport Challenger's Park.
Story image
Mighty Ape
Canstar awards Mighty Ape for Most Satisfied Customers
Canstar has announced that the results of its survey for Most Satisfied Customers in the Online Retailers category reveal Mighty Ape as the winner.
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on review: Logitech 4k Pro Webcam
With work from home (WFH) scenarios becoming more common place. We have a look at a high end webcam from Logitech.
Story image
HTML
Spark NZ launches Beyond Binary Code for gender inclusion
Spark NZ has launched a new tool intended to promote visibility and inclusion for non-binary communities online.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pokemon Shining Pearl
We’ve seen many different iterations and remakes of Pokemon games over the years. Each so different that it made it hard to predict what this one would look like.
Story image
Trends
Foldable screens and wireless headsets among the top predicted consumer trends
New research has revealed that devices with foldable screens will reach nearly 10% of all smartphone sales by 2030.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: Logitech MX Master 3 mouse & MX Keys keyboard
We get hands on with Logitech's popular premium mouse and keyboard set that would suit a remote worker in 2022.
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.
Story image
Microsoft
Bot malware uncovered using gaming applications on Microsoft store
Check Point Research has revealed a new malware Electron-bot that is actively being distributed through Microsoft’s official store. 
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Legal challenge over decision that AI machines cannot be granted patents
A legal challenge is being prepared to overturn the Intellectual Property Office's (IPONZ) decision not to recognise a machine as an inventor.
Story image
Gaming
Mobile threats: Cybercriminals target banking and gaming
Cybercriminals are forgoing low hanging fruit to target banking and gaming, according to a new mobile threat report from Kaspersky.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton360 for Gamers
On the surface, Norton360 for gamers promises some pretty impressive features that I will admit got me excited. From gaming, power boosts to dark web threat protection it all sounds pretty darn impressive.
Story image
Ransomware
5% of Kiwis experienced identity theft in 2021 - report
Norton has found 5% of New Zealanders experienced identity theft in 2021, and 10% have clicked on a fraudulent package notification link in the past 12 months.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)
2K Games had a rough time back in 2019, thanks to the release of WWE 2K20, which was a buggy mess and was the worst received WWE 2K video game released to date.
Story image
Chorus
Copper cabinet phase out to start for Chorus mid-March
Copper cabinets are soon to be a thing of the past for many Kiwis, with Chorus announcing it will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Juniper research funding to advance artificial intelligence and network innovation
The research is to focus on AI, ML, routing and quantum networking for advanced communication, Juniper Networks says.
Story image
VPN
Surfshark releases fake news filter for Chrome and Firefox
In a bid to prevent the spread of misinformation, Surfshark has announced the release of its fake news warning (FNW) extension for Chrome and Firefox.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Phone
Best looking phone survey reveals surprising market trends
The survey not only found the best looking devices, but revealed some interesting facts about the cellular phone market on a whole.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Elden Ring (Xbox Series X)
Developer FromSoftware inadvertently created a new gaming genre when it released Demon’s Souls on PS3 over a decade ago.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD
Western Digital has released a fast PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe solid-state drive for the more budget-conscious regular user with the WD Blue SN570.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: OlliOlli World (PC)
2D skateboarding game franchise OlliOlli gets a huge facelift with the new series entry OlliOlli World.
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Kiwi tech founder pitching VR health tech startup at SXSW
Christchurch-based tech founder Adam Hutchinson has been selected to pitch oVRcome at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.
Story image
Tripwell
Tripwell launches platform for travel planning and commerce
Australian based travel publisher Tripwell has launched its new digital platform, which looks to utilise social media for the purpose of travel planning and commerce.
Story image
Apple
New iPad Air announced by Apple for 2022
Apple has announced a brand new model of iPad Air as part of their new product range for 2022.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
No stranger to supplying gamers with high-quality audio, EPOS enters the streaming microphone space with the B20 Streaming Microphone.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces newest iPhone SE
Apple has today announced the newest iPhone SE in its arsenal, mixing some of the best new iPhone technology with an iconic design.
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils completely new Mac desktop and display
Apple has today introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, designed to give users everything they could want to fulfil their studio needs.
Story image
Employment
Job ad levels remain at record levels, applications falling
January and February were record months for job ads on seek.co.nz, yet candidates are hesitant to hit the apply button.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces M1 Ultra, its most powerful chip yet
Apple has today announced M1 Ultra, the company’s next major step for Apple silicon and the Mac, which it says will provide the new Mac Studio with superior computing power.
Story image
Information Technology
IT issues resurface as 100,000 migrants eligible for fast-track residency
An estimated 100,000 migrants can apply for fast-tracked residence from today - though IT problems have stopped some being able to.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
The Gran Turismo series started on the PSOne back in 1997, and it easily changed the way we perceived racing games.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC)
We were fortunate to get access to a hands-on preview of 2K Games’ upcoming Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.