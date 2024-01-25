Kiwis' favourite tech & gaming gadgets of 2023 revealed

Recent data from Afterpay, a prominent Buy Now Pay Later provider, sheds light on Kiwis' favourite tech and gaming gadgets of 2023. Among the top purchases, unsurprisingly, the Sony PlayStation 5 Console features prominently, making its way to the checkout carts of 50% of Gen Z and 37% of millennials.

The in-demand Sony PlayStation 5, after years of supply shortages and instant sell-outs, is valued highly by consumers due to its revolutionary gaming capabilities and swift loading times. 'A great choice for those looking for new, up-to-the-minute gaming possibilities and lightening-fast loading pace,' according to the data shared by Afterpay.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition follows closely, attracting 47% of Gen Z and 40% of millennials. This limited-edition console was eagerly snapped up in anticipation of the launch of the new action-adventure game. The console is appreciated for its vivid 7-inch OLED screen, adjustable stand, a dock with wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and improved audio.

The PS4 Slim 500GB Console, a top seller since its release in 2017, was selected by 43% of millennials this year. The mighty console, recognised for its sleek design and powerful gaming capabilities, 'has been a leading pick for tech lovers since its release,' notes Afterpay.

Also gaining significant attention was the Xbox Series X Console, purchased by 47% of Gen Z and 40% of millennials. The console is touted as 'the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever and designed for a console generation that has you at its centre.' Its bold design and quiet operation, combined with high-fidelity gaming, make it a favourite among users.

Accessories also experienced high demand. The PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black was popular, with 47% of Gen Z and 43% of millennials choosing it to enhance their gaming experience. This controller, known for its immersive capabilities, was a 'must-have for gamers and tech lovers alike,' according to Afterpay.

The Kogan 50 UHD LED 4K Smart Google TV - U94T was another top-tech product, with 38% of millennials and Gen Z adding it to their carts. The 50" screen with 4K resolution and HDR support offers 'stunning visuals with amazing clarity and detail.'

Finally, the PlayStation VR2 Headset was favoured by 43% of millennials and Gen Z, who were enthusiastic about taking their gaming experience to another level. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was a top game as well, with 43% of Gen Z and 42% of millennials purchasing it, eager to partake in the thrill of the sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

In summary, 2023 saw an array of tech purchases by Kiwis, ranging from gaming consoles and accessories to immersive virtual reality headsets and action-packed gaming experiences. With this data, it's clear that tech and gaming remained a critical part of entertainment and leisure for New Zealanders in 2023.