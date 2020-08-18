f5-nz logo
Story image

Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report

18 Aug 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. 

New research from Unisys in the 2020 Unisys Security Index showed that during the pandemic, only 22% of Kiwis were concerned about the risk of a security breach while working remotely, and 26% were concerned about the risk of being scammed.

This left both staff and their employers vulnerable to cyberattacks including scams, phishing and ransomware, Unisys says, and backs up concerns expressed by the New Zealand Police.

"Reporting suggests cybercriminals adapted quickly to exploit an increased pool of victims, capitalising on peoples COVID-19-related anxieties and taking advantage of the vulnerabilities brought about by teleworking. It is almost certain that cybercriminals will be quick to adapt during a global recession, targeting their victims by exploiting concerns regarding financial pressures and/or unemployment," the Police said.

In comparison, the research found that 55% of New Zealanders were concerned about the country's economic stability, 41% about their own financial security and 34% about their job security during the pandemic. 

Meanwhile, New Zealanders concern for the underlying cybersecurity issues that facilitate fraud and cybercrime has decreased: 40% of New Zealanders are concerned about computer virus and hacking down from 48% in 2019, and 35% are concerned about online transactions down from 39% a year ago.

 Police also noted a heightened risk of fraudulent activity in the post-COVID-19 environment:

"Economic hardship will almost certainly prompt organisations to reprioritise their resource and capability. If information technology and cybersecurity roles are negatively affected by such processes, it is possible businesses will be at a greater risk of becoming victims to cybercrime and cyberenabled crime," it said.

According to Unisys, the research suggests Kiwis were not taking responsibility for protecting their data when working from home.

New Zealanders concern about hacking and viruses has declined in the last year from 48% of the population seriously concerned about this in 2019, down to 40% in 2020.

 "New Zealanders appear to be distracted by their higher concern of national infrastructure and family well-being during the pandemic," says Wellington-based Andrew Whelan, vice president, commercial and financial services sector lead, Unisys Asia Pacific.

"This is a critical issue for organisations that underwent a rapid transformation to move to work from home models as it appears employees likely assume that their employer is taking care of securing data and systems," he explains.

"Yet for many for organisations, the initial priority was to simply get people working remotely and their security measures have not yet caught up with the wider attack base this created. 

"People remain one of the top points of vulnerability especially as attackers use high interest in COVID-19 to trick people into clicking on links or giving information which can launch ransomware and other malicious software. Employers need their people to remain vigilant."

Unisys says the ongoing risk is heightened by advice from Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the New Zealand Director-general of Health, that community transmission is a case of not if, but when, and that New Zealand should brace for a second wave that will push people and businesses to return to working from home. 

 Last year, more than 1.3 million Kiwis were affected by cybercrime and the top three incident categories were phishing, scams and unauthorised access reports, with a total value of NZ$16.7 million, according to CERT. Police expect online fraud to increase by 30 to 100 percent. CERT has yet to release data for the first two quarters of 2020, but a spokesperson confirmed that a new report, covering the first six months of the year, will be released shortly. 

CERT notes that scammers and attackers are using the public interest in COVID-19 to create opportunistic online scams and attacks and identifies a range of threats including email scams (such as the WHO scam), phishing emails claiming to have updated COVID-19 information, Webcam extortion emails (ransomware), fake coronavirus maps, and text message scams.

Using a conservative downtime cost of US$10,000 a day, it is estimated that ransomware attacks have cost New Zealand organisations US$25.9m this year. New Zealand has seen an increase in scam emails related to the pandemic as confusion around rapidly changing office and home office setups opens a rich vein of confusion for exploitation.

"Organisations using cloud-based services had the greatest flexibility to move to work from home models quickly as location is irrelevant but for others it was a big change technologically and culturally. People are the weakest link in security," says Whelan. 

"Shadow IT grows with every unauthorised app downloaded, even if well intentioned for remote collaboration - it might not be covered by the security rigour deployed across the rest of the organisation. 

"Employers should ensure their people a) have secure direct access to applications, b) are trained to identify and avoid malicious scams and phishing attacks designed to exploit the fears and distractions created by the pandemic, and c) can quickly isolate devices or parts of the network to minimise the extent of a breach because breaches are inevitable."

Related stories:
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
Dig deeper:
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mario and Luigi are by Peach to go to Toad town and visit the castle for an event. When they arrive, the entire town is empty and looking a bit strange. What's going on?More
Story image
Hybrid way of working the new normal - Microsoft
"As different parts of the world were hit by COVID-19, life and work were changed overnight for everyone."More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mario and Luigi are by Peach to go to Toad town and visit the castle for an event. When they arrive, the entire town is empty and looking a bit strange. What's going on?More
Story image
Hybrid way of working the new normal - Microsoft
"As different parts of the world were hit by COVID-19, life and work were changed overnight for everyone."More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Story image
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Link image
HP extends exclusive cashback offer on huge PC range
There has never been a better time to make the next HP purchase – with up to $250 cash back on offer, extra money in the pocket could go a long way.More
Story image
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Story image
IDC: Huawei finally takes top spot in smartphone market
The Chinese vendor has managed to nab 20% of the market, taking out Apple and Samsung after years of trailing in second or third place.More
Story image
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
"Almost overnight, born of necessity, the government, businesses and people gained first-hand experience of a more digital world."More
Story image
3.96 billion people now use social media
“Social media has been an integral part of the way we communicate with one another for a long time, but this evolution shows just how much it impacts multiple aspects of our lives right now, and in the future."More
Story image
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The 700s follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 35 II and are a must-have for travelling businesspeople and audiophiles alike. More
Story image
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
This is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune. More
Story image
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
Story image
Apple unveils major update to its 27-inch iMac
"The 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features. It is the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate."More
Story image
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Story image
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
Story image
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
The city is the first location in New Zealand to have access to 5G on both mobile and wireless broadband.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Bar 5.1 Surround
To quote John Wick, if you were to ask me if I’d want one of these as part of my home entertainment, my answer would have to be, “Yeah.”More
Story image
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
PNY launches HP memory products in Australia and NZ for the first time
"These HP products are part of PNYs major and continued commitment to launching high-quality memory products into Australia and New Zealand."More
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
LG VELVET smartphone lands in Australia
The company says the device ushers in a new era of user-centric design, innovative multi-media features and a 5G compatible user experience. More
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
Game review: Hellpoint
Unlike Nioh or Sekiro, I don’t think Hellpoint manages to carve an identity of its own to really stand out from the rest. More
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Almost 10,000 unsecured databases with more than 10 billion credentials exposed
Research has identified a total of 9,517 unsecured databases containing 10,463,315,645 entries with such data as emails, passwords, and phone numbers.More
Logitech to launch wireless G PRO X headset in August
According to Logitech, the new headset features quality materials, as well as precision audio and advanced communications, all with wireless ‘freedom’.More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset
Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 is a solid unit that really does justice to the immense effort developers put into modern game audio. This is a wireless headset that I whole-heartedly recommend.More
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
More stories