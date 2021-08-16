Today
Konica Minolta launches Markforged 3D printers

By Shannon Williams

Konica Minolta Business Solutions New Zealand has announced that the Markforged range of additive manufacturing platforms (3D printers) is now available to its customers.

Partnering with Markforged to make 3D printing accessible to customers in New Zealand is the next step for the business in growing its local presence, Konica Minolta says 

The Markforged range is being offered in response to market demand and opportunities in the region with the X7 carbon fibre 3D printer and Mark Two continuous fibre composite 3D printer available for demonstration in Konica Minolta New Zealand’s recently launched Auckland showroom.

Markforged 3D solutions are purpose-built to integrate quickly and seamlessly into a customer’s manufacturing ecosystem. They are used to print repeatable, production-quality parts using materials curated for durability and strength providing businesses with speed to market advantages, new opportunities, and idea protection. Through Konica Minolta New Zealand, local customers will benefit from on-the-ground support and local inventory of consumables.

“Konica Minolta has been building momentum in New Zealand and has seen great success since its official showroom opening in May," says Eric Holtsmark, managing director, Konica Minolta New Zealand.

"Introducing new solutions is the next logical step and 3D printing has enormous potential.

"It’s an exciting time in the 3D printing market as materials are evolving and Konica Minolta is helping the industry to grow with leading technology that addresses the needs of many industries including manufacturing, defence, aerospace, and healthcare," he says.

“Markforged is a strong partner with some of the most advanced 3D printing systems in the world, which will deliver significant benefits and opportunities for Konica Minolta New Zealand customers.”

Richard Elving, director, Asia-Pacific sales and channel, Markforged, adds, “Markforged is excited to see Konica Minolta build on our partnership with the expansion into New Zealand. 

"Together, through 3D printing innovations, we can help New Zealand organisations overcome supply chain limitations and solve their challenges. 

"Our technology assists the world’s biggest manufacturers in creating digital supply chains through the creation of robust production parts within their own organisation," he says.

To support the launch, Konica Minolta New Zealand has appointed Alicia Rayer to the role of additive manufacturing specialist. She will consult with customers to provide 3D solutions that meet their needs.

Alicia previously worked for AML3D where she was APAC sales and business director and business development manager. Before this, Alicia was general manager and additive manufacturing specialist at Precision 3D Printing.

Holtsmark says, “Alicia brings with her invaluable sales experience and in-depth technical knowledge of 3D printing to add value to customers and the region. 

"This will ensure that Konica Minolta hits the ground running with Markforged in New Zealand, giving customers access to Alicia’s expertise and consulting advice from day one," he says.

Rayer adds, "I am passionate about the 3D and additive manufacturing world and excited to be a part of Konica Minolta New Zealand’s expansion with Markforged. 

"The sky really is the limit for opportunities in the 3D market, and Konica Minolta New Zealand is setting up an exciting path that will see the growth of industry 4.0 increase."

