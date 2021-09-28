Story image
Konica Minolta launches Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying IT and app management

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Yesterday

Konica Minolta has announced the launch Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying an organisation's IT and application management into a single centralised platform.

The Workplace Hub is an IT solution for agile small and medium-sized businesses. Each Workplace Hub combines Konica Minolta's bizhub i-Series multifunction printer and the Workplace Hub ecosystem to deliver a connected office solution. Konica Minolta says the comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including print and document management together with managed IT services, will take business efficiency to the next level.

The Workplace Hub offers businesses a consolidated and unified vendor solution across IT hardware, infrastructure and support, says Konica.

Konica Minolta has been aggressively investing in research and development across the information technology ecosystem to address growing challenges small and mid-sized businesses face with IT complexity. With a strong footprint of over 2 million customers, the company has focused strongly on customer research to develop relevant solutions.

"Our goal at Konica Minolta is to help organisations create the workplace of the future powered by IoT and AI," says Konica Minolta deputy chief technology officer and inventor of Workplace Hub, Dennis Curry.

"The first step on this journey is to simplify with an all-in-one IT system that seamlessly integrates hardware, software and services into a multivendor, one-stop solution. We believe the Workplace Hub is this solution; it seamlessly connects people, spaces and devices and enables the connected and intelligent office environment. 

"In doing so, SMBs can focus on growing their business, creating new products and business models, and gaining a competitive advantage," he says.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia managing director, Koji Yoshida, says that with rapid advancements in digital technology, the only constant is change, and this can often be overwhelming for small and medium businesses. 

"We want Workplace Hub to be the answer to all their IT needs," says Yoshida. 

"Workplace Hub not only allows businesses to achieve effective digital transformation, but also future-proof their business to keep up with changing trends. We believe Workplace Hub is an important part of the workplace of the future."

Workplace Hub represents the next step of Konica Minolta's aim of meeting the evolving needs of small and medium-sized businesses. With Workplace Hub, the company says businesses can look forward to improved efficiency and reducing the cost of their IT management and services, while also providing real-time data-driven insights that help improve business processes.

