Story image
Kordia
Cybersecurity
Training
Scholarship

Kordia launches Cyber Academy scholarship to boost Kiwis' cybersecurity skills

By Sara Barker, Today

Kordia wants to see more people in cybersecurity - and it’s taking steps to make that a reality. The company has launched a six-week course that will give participants an overview of practical, hands-on cybersecurity training.

The Kordia Cyber Academy will award scholarships to 12 participants who will detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents every day during the course.

Kordia Group CEO Shaun Rendell says students will work alongside experts and gain skills to help them enter the cybersecurity workforce.

It couldn’t be better timed - the global cybersecurity sector is crying out for skilled professionals, particularly as attacks hit businesses and individuals with unprecedented force.

Kordia believes that cybersecurity is one of the most demanded professionals in the world. The company points to a report by the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), which notes that 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs remained unfilled in 2020, possibly because fewer than one in four candidates were qualified to apply for them.

Closer to home, Kordia created the Cyber Academy to play its part in boosting New Zealand’s cybersecurity sector and training talent in the field.

“Kordia acknowledges and embraces its leadership role and responsibility in developing cyber talent in New Zealand. The Kordia Cyber Academy is a demonstration of how we’re proactively responding. We believe through initiatives like, this we can contribute to building a more cyber resilient New Zealand,” Rendell explains.

The Cyber Academy covers:

  • Asset discovery, classification and labelling
  • Patch management
  • Continuous vulnerability management
  • Network segmentation and systems isolation
  • Applications discovery and whitelisting
  • Credentials management and monitoring
  • Privileged Access Management methods
  • Authentication methods and centralised logging
  • Business continuity planning and disaster recovery
  • Automation of processes and effective use of AI & machine learning in security operations

He hopes that those applying for the scholarships will represent a diverse range of people, particularly women, who make up less than a quarter of the cybersecurity workforce, according to an (ISC)2 report.

“At Kordia, we know having a diverse staff is crucial for the success of a business. This is particularly important in the tech sector, where new ideas are constantly needed to keep up with the pace of the industry. We hope the Kordia Cyber Academy will introduce a diverse range of new talent to New Zealand’s cybersecurity force. 

“We aren’t just looking for young people or students, but also for those who want to make career changes to make the most of the unprecedented demand for cyber security experts. Kordia’s specialists come from all walks of life, in fact, an extremely talented member of our team was recently working as a full-time chef.”

The Cyber Academy will ideally be held face-to-face in Auckland, depending on alert levels. The course will be held over 18 hours, three days a week in-lab and possible industry placement on Thursdays and/or Fridays.

Kordia will select the 12 participants after reviewing applications and conducting interviews. Applicants will receive a full scholarship worth $3,600.

Related stories
Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?>>
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity>>
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies>>
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?>>
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks>>
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Cyber attacks
The biggest cyber-attacks of 2021 in New Zealand
It's been a bumper year for cyber incursion in Aotearoa New Zealand, with organisations big and small, public and private, falling victim to hackers from around the globe.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera
The DCS-8302LH Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera is yet another addition to the legion of D-Link networked home security devices.>>
Story image
Malware
Scam Alert: Flubot malware hits New Zealand
The mobile malware infects and steals data from the phones of unsuspecting victims.>>
Story image
Education
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity
The new three-year agreement with Ministry of Education aims to make NZ schools even more secure. >>
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks
“Gone are the days of the bulk spam and phishing attacks, and here to stay is the highly targeted spear phishing email.">>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices
HP has introduced its latest Windows 11 devices, displays and accessories, sporting some impressive specs.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories
On the threshold of Windows 11, this is the largest update to the Surface portfolio in its history.>>
Story image
Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta launches Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying IT and app management
Konica Minolta has launched Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying an organisation's IT and application management into a single centralised platform.>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone
The STM Goods MagSafe range of products is designed squarely with the iPhone in mind.>>
Story image
Equinix
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience
“With online gaming undergoing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Equinix can strategically support i3D.net in delivering the best possible user experience to gamers around the world.”>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps
It is the first major operating system update for the tech giant in six years.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: In Sound Mind
Overall, In Sound Mind isn’t the best horror game I’ve ever played although I did enjoy the story and some of the puzzle solving aspects. >>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money
“We’re seeking public input on how we should perform our role as steward of money and cash, and how we should assess the case for central bank money in a digital form alongside cash.">>
Story image
Recruitment
Kiwi workers ready to quit unless shown dollar signs - report 
Kiwi workers are on the hunt for new job roles, and they aren't messing around.>>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green
IT leaders have grown an environmental conscience, and a big one at that.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Ransomware
ESET Threat Report highlights aggressive ransomware tactics and intensifying password-guessing attacks>>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies>>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
Story image
Data breach
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach>>
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver>>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)>>
Story image
VMware
Interview: Ingram Micro on why VMworld 2021 is an event not to be missed>>
Story image
Review
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)>>
Story image
Copper Network
Vodafone's copper landline network to be axed next year>>
Story image
Passwords
Increased volume of cyberattacks not translating to safer password practices>>
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming headset>>
More stories