Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership

Legacy Esports has signed a deal with gaming brand Razer, which will mean Razer’s name is stamped across more gaming gear and peripherals across the esports scene.

Razer will provide sports peripherals, including mice, headsets and keyboards, to Legacy Esports players and content creators. The teams will also be instrumental in shaping Razer’s future gaming products.

Legacy Esports is formerly known as Avant Garde Ascension. The League of Legends team left Avant Garde Ascension in 2014 and rebranded itself to Legacy Esports.

They further expanded to Overwatch in 2017 when they were acquired by the Adelaide Football Club as the Australian Football League’s first foray into the esports landscape.

In 2019, the team had more than 30 players across four teams, covering popular game titles such as Fortnite, League of Legends, StarCraft II and Smash.

Notable team members include Sean “Probe” Kempen who is widely known as Australia’s best StarCraft II player, and Fortnite Championship Series finalists Chelan “Zoreh” Sherman, and “Jahlyn” Evernden.

They recently redesigned a new logo and branding to celebrate their five-year anniversary.

“As we started to approach our five-year anniversary, the timing felt right to look at where we have come from and where we are heading in 2020 and beyond,” says Legacy Esports Head of Esports Tim Wendel.

“We believe that our refreshed, modernised logo with the bright green tree strongly represents our team, our values and everything we stand for at Legacy Esports.

“With more exciting announcements coming soon, LGC fans can strap themselves in for many exciting years ahead.

Wendel adds that joining Razer’s global esports division was a big step for the team.

“Joining Team Razer is a huge step for us,” said Wendel. “We look forward to working with Razer and using their top-tier products to take Legacy Esports to the next level. 2020 is shaping up to be another massive year for us, with exciting new players and innovative plans which we hope will take us to the pinnacle of the OCE and beyond. I have no doubt that our partnership with Razer will be a key part of this next era of success for our teams.”

Legacy Esports joins Team Razer, which features top-level esports teams such as recent ESL One: New York 2019 champions Evil Geniuses and German esports club Mousesports.

“Team Razer has been expanding our footprint to support esports teams across the globe. Now we are proud to extend our support to the Oceanic region,” says Razer global Esports director David Tse.

“Legacy Esports has proven to be a top notch esports team within Australia. We are inspired by their grit and perseverance to elevate esports within their region.”